First of all, a disclaimer #1: I have never played solo boardgames before I got hold of this game. I did not know if I would enjoy that approach to boardgaming, but I wanted to try it out. Peloponnesian War seemed like the perfect fit: (1) It takes place in a historic setting that I am absolutely fascinated by. (2) Its rules were explicitly tailored for a solo experience - and not merely tacked on a multiplayer system. (3) Its designer, Mark Herman, is a renowned wargame designer and GMT Games a terrific publisher.
Disclaimer #2: I really wanted to like this game. It was the first time I had pre-ordered something through GMT’s P500 system and I was like a little kid waiting for Christmas with almost painful anticipation. I read through the rulebook and the playbook and the designer’s own after-action report multiple times even before the package arrived. I had read Thucydides’ account of the Peloponnesian War eight years ago, but with the new game inbound, I read Donald Kagan’s absolutely brilliant modern account of the conflict as well. I immediately started seeing how Herman had been so meticulous and careful in representing all the historical intricacies and flavour of the Peloponnesian War. It made me appreciate the game even more. To quote myself:”Stanislav” wrote:Two shortcomings of Thucydides' accounts are that there is a bit too little context about the prelude to the war (the First Peloponnesian War) as well as the final phase of the war (his narrative ends abruptly before the war is concluded).
So now, I am actually re-living the war through Donald Kagan's excellent and very accessible "The Peloponnesian War". I can thoroughly recommend it and reading it now, while I am learning the game, is a very enjoyable "postive feedback" experience: Playing the game makes me want to read the book and reading the book makes me want to play the game.
The more ambitious would probably read Kagan's multi-volume works on the Peloponnesian War (which is what Mark points to in his bibliography), but this one-volume edition is brilliant for those with less time. And it has SO. MANY. MAPS. And I love maps. So yeah - I recommend it.
My desire to want to like this game carried me further. I could see that I was not the only one confused by parts of the rules and mistakes in the playbook. So I took the initiative of creating a FAQ/errata thread for the community, hopefully helping both myself and others with enjoying the game and play it as the designer intended. This compilation of frequently asked questions represented a bigger investment in a board game’s community than I had ever done before (aside from Commands & Colors: Ancients/Napoleonics where I am involved but not so much as a contributor).
So with those two disclaimers out of the way (first-time solo gamer who really wanted to like the game), it is time for my review.
(one final disclaimer: I will not be describing the rules and mechanics as such. I focus on my opinion of the game. Useful descriptions of the rules and mechanics can be found here as well as in my session report).
A terrific, historically-flavoured narrative-generator
The game, when it flows, is a magnificent narrative-generator. It captures the feel of the period and of the conflict. Its leaders are named and even with just two variables (tactical and strategic rating, respectively) ooze “character” to anyone who has read Thucydides, Xenophon and/or Kagan. Probabilities of winning battles and losing troops/ships are carefully modelled upon real historical data. For a history nerd, it’s terrific stuff. I think my excitement for the game’s capacity to generate a compelling narrative is properly captured by my after-action report, Archidamian War Session Report, which I recommend to any reader of this review to get a feel for the game mechanics. I truly felt like I was playing out my own version of history and with a vivid imagination, it felt like a compelling novel or movie.
”This is the day you will always remember as the day where you almost caught Captain King Pleistoanax” - the game at its best
However, it quickly became obvious to me that I spent much more time discussing potential rule interpretations and mistakes in the rulebook on these forums than actually playing the game. As a novice solo gamer, I wanted to do it right. But a playthrough required not only constant fiddling and re-reading of the sequence-of-play, but also referring to the Playbook and to the rules discussions on the forums. Yes, with time, these needs decreased, but I always had a nagging feeling that maybe I was getting it wrong and playing the game in a faulty fashion. Every time I fell upon an odd or counter-intuitive gameplay situation (which happens more often than I expected), I had to doubt my interpretation of the rules, look through the material, and the FAQ, etc. Often, I had actually not made a mistake, but had still spent a good ten minutes making sure. And this totally interrupts the all-important flow of the game. The narrative dies with constant rules-lookup.
Ok, but obviously the need for rules-lookup decreases over time. After all, this happens to complex multiplayer games as well, right? Yes, that is very much true. But over time, the freshness of the narrative also starts to fade. The game is no sandbox of classical Greek power politics and armed conflict. It is a tight representation of the Peloponnesian War. Yes, things play out differently from time to time, but the overall narrative remains familiar. This is a huge plus on the one hand, exactly because the historical simulation is so good. But on the other hand, just as I finally felt comfortable with the rules, I started feeling like I was playing the same old war over and over again.
The consequence is that the game has stayed on the shelf for the last couple of months, and even when time allows it, I find myself unwilling to pick it up again.
When the narrative fades, the sterility of the chore solo gameplay starts to show
This might simply be due to the fact of the game being a solo game. Some of my favourite historical games are Maria, Triumph & Tragedy and Twilight Struggle. These games are very well-designed games that capture the dynamics of the periods in question (War of the Austrian Succession, Europe in 1930-45, and the Cold War, respectively), but they are much less restrictive. This is mainly due to the fact that they are designed for 3 or 2 players. The narrative changes because players employ different strategies. This results in fresh experiences and entertaining banter both during and after a game. And they still generate a memorable historical narrative of their own. After losing a tight game of Maria I find myself looking forward to the next bout where I will not repeat my mistakes. With Peloponnesian War, I have more of a “oh well - that might have gone slightly differently with the right dice rolls, but I’m not sure I would have changed my approach all that much”.
This last part is sure to rattle fans of this game. It would have rattled me if I read it some months ago. But it is just the feeling I am left with. Some plays (for instance in the opening phase) are obviously much better than others, but they might still fail due to a bad roll. If I were playing a multiplayer game, I might be induced to try something different in order to get my opponent out of their comfort zone. But here, my opponent is either the historically-constrained strategy matrix or myself. I am fooling no one.
And that is where the breakdown happens for me. Once I got bored of the repetitive narrative, I start seeing “Peloponnesian War” less as a narrative-generator and more as a gamey game. With weird situations posted by people online, with “gamey” moves intended to score points or tilt the strategic confidence index but which would not make sense if I were an actual leader of my faction. I could attempt unlikely sieges not because I am an over-ambitious demagogue, but because I know that it would decrease the probability of me switching to the strategically weakened side (possible because losing an offensive siege does not cost the player victory points). I start literally playing against the system rather than imagining myself as the leader of ambitious Athens and stubborn Sparta. Unfortunately, this focus on the game mechanics then takes me even further from the narrative-generation, which is the biggest strength of the game. A negative feedback loop ensues.
My disclaimer #1 at the beginning of this review serves an important purpose. Perhaps the fault is not with the game but simply with me. Maybe solo gaming simply is not for me, since the lack of a social element or of my human opponent either outsmarting me with a surprising move or making a catastrophic blunder is gone. There is no tension beyond the roll of the dice. Usually, I don’t mind randomness in this type of political/wargames (as exhibited by my appreciation for Maria, Triumph & Tragedy and Twilight Struggle), but in Peloponnesian War, after a few playthroughs, the dice simply steal the show in terms of focus. It is still about minimizing the probability - exactly as in other games - but because there is no banter and no one to shout out with anguish at, there is nothing else to focus on. “Oh. A bad roll. I lose the 15 VPs. Next move, I guess.”
The first time I fought an epic battle at Larisa, it was exciting. Then I realized I would probably be doing it 9/10 games and my engagement in the narrative dropped.
I am being harsh now. Read my session report and you will get a feel for my initial enthusiasm. The improbable dice rolls became a cool narrative of a Spartan king running the Athenian naval blockade. Legendary stuff! But not the fourth time I played, unfortunately. Again, simply because there is not enough of a sandbox (because if there were, a workable AI would be impossible). And once I lose the narrative, the switching of sides and “gaming my way” to victory seems very abstract and frankly, not enjoyable (for me!). The game is best for me when I am invested in the fate of Greece. I almost consider playing without the VPs to see if the narrative-generation is rekindled for me (which I am sure Mark would say is fine - house rules are naturally welcome in a solo game).
Worth the money, beautiful map, odd cover art, question-generating rule/playbook
So yes, I have enjoyed my time with Peloponnesian War - and even the outsized labour into actually learning the game and reasoning through the many unexplained rule consequences with other gamers here on the forums. It has been a journey mixed with fun and frustration. But in the end, I had far more enjoyment with my time anticipating the game and marvelling at historically-correct design decisions while reading about the real historical period - than the enjoyment I now get when I play it properly and calculating my way to maximum victory points.
I absolutely love the game's map.
Did I get my money’s worth then? Absolutely. I feel like I got some good experiences out of it and bigger appreciation of the historical period. How would I improve it? I probably couldn’t. I wanted it to be historically accurate (and I have defended this design direction in various forum discussions). And I wanted to try a “solo-by-design” game. Ultimately, however, I think I prefer the bigger room for manoeuvre, the greater unpredictability and the enjoyable social interaction of 2-player or multiplayer historical games. And that’s just down to my own preferences.
It should be said, however, that I think the rules could have been better and many odd omissions/mistakes in the playbook (as documented in the FAQ/errata thread) rectified - in a second edition that comes out 27 years after the original. I know that Mark Herman and his collaborators have done as good a job as they could, but the final product left too many questions for the community to decipher, and thus I think that my disappointment with the rules material is not unwarranted.
However, I must give Mark credit for being so engaged with the community and answering our many questions. That has been both helpful and interesting. So kudos.
Quick words on the components: I absolutely love the board/map. It is probably one of the finest ones I own and for any Peloponnesian War nerd; it is simply magnificent to have even without playing the game. The counters are all right without being mind-blowing. The cover art looks awesome and dramatic from afar, but upon closer inspection, it is quite weird with a feel of poor 3D graphics anno 2003 - complete with wrong scale, mirrored soldier models and weird armour. It is no deal-breaker at all, but for a game whose strongest element is historical accuracy, it seems an odd fit.
Conclusion
I wanted to like this game so bad, and I did get a lot of enjoyment from it, and I especially like how it helped me appreciate the historical conflict even more. It has generated some strong narratives in my first playthroughs, but for me, its solo nature and constrictive historically accurate design is a double-edged sword. The underlying game mechanics (i.e. the scoring of victory points) are less appealing to me, and as the narrative wears thin, I find myself less and less likely to play it again. In the end, I think my conclusion is that solo boardgaming simply is not for me. This does not mean that this game is not for you, however! Just be prepared to read the rules carefully (and repeatedly) and to consult the forums for additional clarification.
I am sure it will provide many hours of entertainment for people interested in the historical period and who have a desire to fight out an epic, historically-grounded conflict with the man/woman in the mirror.
Last edited Mon Sep 30, 2019 12:40 pm
Posted Thu Sep 26, 2019 10:04 am
Great review and welcome to the down side of solo playing. Pros and cons of playing with people and solo - hard to find that sweet spot sometimes.
Thanks for your review! It highlights some of the issues I have with the game itself.
I've actually considered playing these solo games with a friend as for me the solo play becomes a bit of a chore as well. Has anyone ever done that?
Bigguyry wrote:I've actually considered playing these solo games with a friend as for me the solo play becomes a bit of a chore as well. Has anyone ever done that?
It is worth considering, I suppose. I have no idea how PW would play as a two-player game. It is clearly primarily designed as a solitaire game, however. I must admit I find the idea of introducing a friend of mine to its surprisingly complicated rules to be a daunting prospect. Especially since knowledge of and passion about this very specific historical period is so crucial for appreciating Peloponnesian War. If I had to explain all the justifiable idiosyncracies (such as why failing auguries is a 1/3 probability for Sparta and 1/6 for Athens, why cutting off Epidamnos works differently from cutting off the Black Sea LoC, and why one always loses points for losing a battle but only loses points for losing a siege as the defender), I predict both of us would get frustrated relatively quickly.
I'd much rather "invest" two-three tutorial playthoughs with a newcomer to Twilight Struggle, where the theme is much more accessible, the game system much simpler, the gameplay fun and fast, and the potential paths to victory/defeat quite many and variable. Yes, learning the cards is necessary, but the learning experience is fun because it comes as you play, and the feeling of agency/mistakes is much more obvious. You usually don't lose TS by rolling atrociously for 2-3 coup attempts (not least since those rolls can be augumented through player-controlled card play). It does not break up play. On the other hand, I think I'd peronally hate the auguries mechanic in a 2-player game of PW (as exhibited in Mark Herman's own AAR), even though it serves an obvious purpose in solo play.
Ultimately, I think that 2-player PW is primarily made for existing owners of PW, who are familiar and comfortable with the rules and who look for a new challenge. If I ever meet another PW owner, I'd be up for trying a 2-player game with him or her. But I would not bother teaching one of my friends from scratch.
Last edited Fri Sep 27, 2019 1:38 pm
Posted Fri Sep 27, 2019 1:33 pm
Nice review. I'm not an expert in the Peloponnesian War, so I'm not certain if I'd feel constrained by the game system. The "gamey" stuff that you mentioned is more troubling. If I'd do something that is ridiculous from a military standpoint so that I could influence my "SCI," well that's a problem with the game.
You may dig Pericles more. It really does feel "sandboxy" and the unpredictability of the orders can really take things in unique directions. Unfortunately, the rulebook is lacking, and it's a tough teach.
Last edited Sat Sep 28, 2019 5:39 pm
Posted Sat Sep 28, 2019 5:39 pm
Jedo1 wrote:Nice review. I'm not an expert in the Peloponnesian War, so I'm not certain if I'd feel constrained by the game system. The "gamey" stuff that you mentioned is more troubling. If I'd do something that is ridiculous from a military standpoint so that I could influence my "SCI," well that's a problem with the game.
I don't know. While I "lived" the narrative, I could explain away unintuitive moves on both my own and the non-player side. But if one isn't in the mood for a narrative or is a bit tired of it, it simply becomes more of a probability calculator for me. To be fair, Mark Herman notes this aspect of the game in his old General article:Mark Herman wrote:The game system uses mechanics to inflict the changing fortunes of war upon you in much the way that actors in ancient Greek tragedies were lowered into view to demonstrate the powers of fate. At times this approach may appear a bit contrived, and often the tactical response may feel too arbitrary to be correct. The confluence of probabilities sometimes works that way. I hope that my deus ex machina more often entertains, and lets you face yourself in one of the most hard-fought wars in history.
I just think that it's a necessary consequence of the whole "solo play by switch sides" core concept. Things would "make more sense" if one was only Athens or only Sparta for the whole playthrough, pursuing a consistent strategy and seeking to defeat the opposing side. But Peloponnesian War wants to capture the lack of consistency from both belligerents in the actual conflict. So I definitely appreciate the thought and the reasoning behind the concept. But as I have said (too) many times now, if I am not invested in the narrative, things simply start feel too...random and contrived.
But in the end, it really is down to my personal preference exactly because I understand the designer's intent. That is why I very much appreciate the game for what it is and what it seeks to achieve. The design choices are explained in the General article, the Playbook and throughout the forums. Careful thought has gone into all things. I just somehow expected I'd enjoy the core gameplay much more than I now do.Jedo1 wrote:You may dig Pericles more. It really does feel "sandboxy" and the unpredictability of the orders can really take things in unique directions. Unfortunately, the rulebook is lacking, and it's a tough teach.
I've considered it many times but I just think it seems too heavy for my available pool of players. That's why I ended up getting Triumph and Tragedy as the group's "heavy historical game"; because it's made for three players. I've heard too many people say that Pericles is fantastic with four players who are comfortable with the rules but that getting to that point is a big challenge. I just don't think I can realistically get there. But I love the core concept of Pericles about team victory being necessary but not sufficient for individual victory. It's a brilliant idea.
Last edited Sun Sep 29, 2019 9:37 am
Posted Sun Sep 29, 2019 9:13 am
Wow. Fantastic Review of both the game and your experience of it Stanislav, much appreciated.
As Pausanias (and others) would have said "Know Thyself". You certainly brought this knowledge out in your writing here, thank you.
As others have said, since you know this one so well, you might try Pericles as it does seem to have a far less scripted approach, even over multiple plays.
Thanks too for maintaining the wonderful FAQ for this game, I'm sure it has helped many of us through some 'moments'.
Last edited Mon Sep 30, 2019 9:36 am
Posted Mon Sep 30, 2019 9:36 am
stuarttigger wrote:
Wow. Fantastic Review of both the game and your experience of it Stanislav, much appreciated.
As Pausanias (and others) would have said "Know Thyself". You certainly brought this knowledge out in your writing here, thank you.
As others have said, since you know this one so well, you might try Pericles as it does seem to have a far less scripted approach, even over multiple plays.
Thanks too for maintaining the wonderful FAQ for this game, I'm sure it has helped many of us through some 'moments'.
Cheers, Tiggo. Indeed, it seems inevitable that Pericles will find its way onto my shelf someday. I appreciate the "tailored recommendations" of it in this thread and will consider it even more seriously.
- [+] Dice rolls