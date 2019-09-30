Disclaimers

”Stanislav” wrote:

Two shortcomings of Thucydides' accounts are that there is a bit too little context about the prelude to the war (the First Peloponnesian War) as well as the final phase of the war (his narrative ends abruptly before the war is concluded).



So now, I am actually re-living the war through Donald Kagan's excellent and very accessible "The Peloponnesian War". I can thoroughly recommend it and reading it now, while I am learning the game, is a very enjoyable "postive feedback" experience: Playing the game makes me want to read the book and reading the book makes me want to play the game.



The more ambitious would probably read Kagan's multi-volume works on the Peloponnesian War (which is what Mark points to in his bibliography), but this one-volume edition is brilliant for those with less time. And it has SO. MANY. MAPS. And I love maps. So yeah - I recommend it.

A terrific, historically-flavoured narrative-generator

When the narrative fades, the sterility of the chore solo gameplay starts to show

Worth the money, beautiful map, odd cover art, question-generating rule/playbook

Conclusion