Recommend
2 Posts
Cold Start: The Next India-Pakistan War» Forums » Reviews
Subject: Disrupted
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Eric H(Boinky10)
-
I have now either played or closely observed three games -- all of which Pakistan lost. The subject is interesting (and relevant), and the game generates tension -- there are never enough forces to cover the front (especially for Pakistan) and the nuclear choices are fascinating. Given the specifics of the nuclear rules, some games are likely to be quite short.
One or two rules simply do not make sense. For example, there is no limit on the number of air interdiction tokens that can be applied to a given stack, so in one of our games we had India place 10 counters against the Pakistan defenses in Lahore and took the city on the first turn -- triggering nuclear use on turn 2. This could easily be fixed. House rule: no more than 2 interdiction tokens per enemy stack.
The combat system is interesting if somewhat unconventional. The combat results table, using odds, is fine as far as it goes, but is highly offense dominant. Whereas in most games a 1:1 attack might be a longshot, in this game a 1:1 attack (modified for terrain, etc.) favors the attacker.
Balancing that is the fact that any movement disrupts the moving units (who are not allowed to move and attack in the same turn), reducing their defense strength to "1," and leaving them highly vulnerable to "counterattack" (or, more accurately, preemptive attack) if they move adjacent to an enemy unit or stack.
This obvious works against the attacker, but is a somewhat odd (and fairly clunky) means to reset the offense-defense balance. In addition, the combat results tables are extremely bloody, and in all three of the games played to date a majority of units on both sides were destroyed before the game ended.
Overall, despite the disruption rules, the game favors the offense, and there is a whole lot of movement. The Indian player is able to cover a lot of ground very quickly and, in that, I think is somewhat unrealistic. Yes, India has the upper hand, but I don't see prospects for an easy blitkrieg.
That aside, the game does offer a decent view of the terrain in the theater and the paucity of defenses. And, assuming one fixes the air rules a bit, the combat system does not wreck the game -- it works.
On top of that, the nuclear game is fascinating. The Pakistan player is faced with the question of how much losing is enough before he has to even the odds by tempting fate and rolling the nuclear dice. Once Pakistan goes nuclear, the Indian player is faced with the reverse question -- how much winning is sufficient to not retaliate or, put another way, how many of his forces is he willing to watch be incinerated before he decides he has to regain the advantage.
Heaven forbid these questions are ever tested in real life. Of our three games, two went to tactical nukes (followed by strategic use and game termination) and one was a conventional Pakistani loss, convincing the Pakistan team that perhaps it should have gone nuclear.
Eric
- [+] Dice rolls
- Eric H(Boinky10)
- Apologies on the post title. Originally, I intended a rules question on the disrupted rule, but decided we almost certainly had that rule right and that a review would be more useful.
- [+] Dice rolls