Subject: Mortain - A Last throw of the Dice in Bocage Hell
Mad Magazine, that literary tour de force of the 1960’s and 1970’s used to run a series on this library books such as Italian war heroes of World War II. Well at first glance, the battle of Mortain would seem fitting for such a volume for battles that made no sense whatsoever in terms of chances for victory. So why would Gary Graber develop a game on such a one-sided and where one side faced such overwhelming odds to even hope to achieve some type of victory? At first glance that is both a good and relevant question. Mortain by Minden Games affords you the opportunity to fight this battle as published in Panzerschreck Magazine.
At the gaming and intellectual level Mortain seems to offer NO, like as in zero chance of victory. Except, if you are Hitler and the Wehrmacht, you simply have to try something. Your options are narrowing by the hour due to the success of Operation Cobra, whose operational success is furthered by the continual de-mechanization of the Wehrmacht. You choose to strike the Americans because you think they are an inferior “mongrel” race who won’t stand and take punishment the way the Brits will. They are offering seemingly a vulnerable flank and chance for a kesselschlacht. Perhaps if you can break and roll up the Americans, you can stabilize the West, or maybe smash the Americans, or push folks back to the beaches or better. The heady days of Russia in 1941 beckon as the panzers are on the march.
COMPONENTS
Rule number one – it’s a Minden magazine game so expect less. Well wait right there. It is a magazine game and it’s folio sized, all of which is true. But this version of Panazerschreck Issue #15 came with mounted counters, colored rules and a colorized map. Mortain was quite a departure from the norm of Panzerschreck offerings to date, as it was in color and regular magazine sized. It was a short-lived venture with Art Lupinacci of then L2 Designs. All components of this issue are clearly up to even today’s industry standards in 2019. The counters thirteen years later all dismounted cleanly with not a single issue or tear. The map is a nod above the normal Minden Games serviceable as it is color and has easy to distinguish terrain.
RULES
The thing someone might find fault with for the first time with any Minden magazine game’s rules is that Gary puts examples or cases in italics. The explanatory part always helps but as they are not set aside from the regular paragraph, it might strike the first-time Minden game player as disjointed. Not to worry As Gary invariably makes certain situations are clearly set out in terms of process to expedite and draw the player in sooner to the shoot, move and fight fun. The only quibble I had with the Rule Book was the use of the word “retreating”. The context was this in the rules, “the retreater”. Now the whole sentence is “On a DR result, if a defender retreats into a hex that is in enemy ZOC (missing an?), each retreater is flipped”… I’m sorry but that just sounds about nine shades of awkward and simply doesn’t flow.
GAME PLAY
Minden games are invariably set up to facilitate playability and easy access to the games. Short rules with nary a loophole made Mortain easy to play. What was interesting was trying to make a battle where Ultra and the USAAF were such dominant aspects interesting must have taxed Graber here sorely. Read my friend Mark Reardon’s fine work on Mortain and you will have a better sense of the challenge facing any designer for this battle.
What the game sets up here by use of a different Combat Results Table (CRT) is the opportunity for the Wehrmacht’s Panzers to go big or get pounded by sticking your neck out to far if the CRT allows you the opportunity to advance more hexes. Pounded was the historic result but the clever CRT doesn’t just allow for the standard say Defender Retreats (DR) result. Oh no, for first DR’s here requires a two-hex retreat by the affected units. Moreover, if you retreat into any hex that is in the Zone of Control (ZOC) of an enemy unit, you lose a step. The two-hex retreat allows for flexibility in terms of attacking fluidity by the fact that results might have a */**/*** asterisk note. The number of asterisks are the number of additional hexes the attacker may advance. But the fact if you must retreat later after advancing into or through enemy ZOCs make this a hard choice as you will take losses by retreating through said ZOCs. But as the German you are down by several scores late into the second half and so must avail yourself of some reasonable chance at some point to rupture the American line.
There is no playing safe as the German Player. The American Player can play say a prevent defense but needs to be cautious. I found myself surprised in several games where a hole was ripped open in such a fashion as to give the Germans a clear run to the edge of the game board, which becomes an automatic victory for the German! As it is a small map, and despite the three MP cost for Bocage, there is a good road network. The German Headquarter units (HQ) are indispensable for any German offensive to have a shred of succeeding. HQ units give the Wehrmacht an odds shift on the offensive or defensive if the units are within a span of three hexes. These HQ units serve to counter-balance American airpower with its ability to shift the CRT one column for either the offense or defense. Play with three Allied air units and see how deadly the USAAF control of the air to German hopes.
There are some nice small touches such as stacking is done up to 8 defensive factors. This means that armored can’t stack which is a neat way to deal with the issue of the bocage terrain. The Withdrawal Penalty rules makes you think about withdrawing which can penalize a unit that has a lower offensive + defensive rating than the unit it is trying to break contact with by forcing a die roll. You have a one in six chance of having your unit flip If a unit expends over half of its movement factor, it attacks at half-strength. Should an attack have both armor and infantry participating, the attack receives a one column shift. Should you not move in your turn’s movement phase, any such units attack with a +1 die roll modifier.CONCLUSIONS
I must admit to feeling like the total idjit upon playing through Mortain several times. I kept waiting for that moment to say ok, that previous game that was exciting was a fluke and the subsequent games are the norm. Instead we found a game with some wild playing and structured in a way to allow folks to be quite daring in their advances after combat. It made the game far more interesting than I foresaw upon reading the rules. It is indeed a sleeper and quite fun. Is the scale right? In my mind the jury is out on that question, but I don’t really care. The game worked in my mind and I had tons of fun. What I do know is that I now wonder why it took me thirteen years to get this game to my gaming table. Mortain is both Bargain priced and rich in play value.
Terry LewisUnited States
Oregon"But first, the children ought to be fed." -- Virginia Held (1980) from "Property, Profits, and Economic Justice"
- Another fine review, Smitty!! I am continually amazed at the number of high quality reviews that you write, and the time that must go into the playing and analysis!!!
-
Terry:
This got so lost in the shuffle. It's in my Afghanistan period so it's hard for me to recall why we played the Schweinfurt game and not this one! Thank you for the kind words. It is really a neat game in the sense of the word neat that we grew up with
Smitty
Barry KendallUnited States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
Sounds like a "good ol'-fashunned WARgame," Smitty!
If I didn't already have the very good ATO game, and plans to support the upcoming "Lost Battalion of Mortain" game by that fine gentleman who gave us "Pavlov's House" and "Castle Itter," I'd be chasing this down.
Appreciated your explanation of the unexpectedly high production values. A pity that relationship with Art could not be continued.
It really does sound like a great little "player."
-
Barry:
Nor did I ever ask what happened there as it was simply not my place. I didn't realize there was a game on that subject out by them.
Smitty
