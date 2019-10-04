Recommend
3 Posts
Another set of Reflections on 1st Game of NEMESIS
- Peter Mogensen(moriarty)Denmark
Silkeborg
-
I recently finished my first full game of Nemesis (as Japanese). (after 1 trial game of only a few turns)
I think this game is one which will benefit from a few reflections. Here's my impressions:
Components and production is just excellent. This is a really beautiful game and the rules are almost without any ambiguities. I think there were only 1 or 2 minor things we had questions about.
It's actually such a perfect game in terms of production and size that I had really hoped that this would be a perfect game to introduce people to hex-n-counter wargames. However... Nemesis is not such a game.
Here's why.
First of, - the rules, even though being short, are rather complex. There are a lot of stuff to remember and you always have the feeling there's something you've forgotten. I'm normally not one who shy away from complex games. Nemesis is not more complex than, say, OCS, but it's approaching that territory despite of the relative short rule book, simply by virtue of lack of generality. There's almost a special thing to remember about every unit or action you perform. Some of them not being that intuitive. (Why is there lament for having more support than your enemy?)
So the complexity per page of rules is relatively high in this game. You will learn them though. Subsequent games should flow more easily. It is important, though to know the rules rather well to play a good game. This makes it not so beginner friendly an experience.
The chit-pull system is not really detailed enough to do like other chit-pull games do with command-control. It does potentially have huge consequences when the Supply-check comes up. So it feels more like just having a bad roll than a chit-pull game when it goes wrong.
Secondly... Strategy!
Supply is KING in this game. That's probably how it should be for this historical campaign. The game is brutal and punishes mistakes very hard - for both sides. There's almost a "gotcha" in every single turn for first time players. Both players have a plenty of opportunity to make mistakes. Here's some advice for the Japanese player:
Your units are better than most Allied units and can deal with 1 turn out of supply, but NEVER EVER let the Allied cut your supply path. Always keep an eye on the Chindits.
The rules and CRT is designed in such a way that it's almost impossible to throw Allied 3 quality units (like the Chindits) out of an airfield. That means that you can not under any circumstance allow the Allied player to take any airfield. Especially those on the road in the valley. - and if they leave one, jump on it and keep it.
The reason for this being that 3 steps of Chindits on an airfield will always be able to refuse your advance. - and there's a good chance there'll just be air-dropped more units on the airfield next turn. You'll have to spend a lot of resource ejecting those pesky Chindits.
Be aware of opponent "Operational Stretch". In the first half of the game, the Allied player has plenty of air-supply so their units (especially the Chindits) are not bound by supply issues and can move VERY far in 1 turn. Suddenly their are on your supply path. Do NOT get OoS.
Don't use Banzai or Massive combat unless it's absolutely necessary. The first few turns you'll get non-permanent losses back rather easily, so you can afford attacks to just wear down you opponent. When the monsoon sets in, be more careful.
The CRT is also designed so you almost always have a rather high risk of losing a step as attacker. Once you no longer get your battalions back as easily, some units are better killed by setting them OoS.
Remember to not end an assault phase without having placed your Ambush and bunkers.
Imphal is very hard to take. Mainly due to the airfield. Unless you get a lucky attack-phase in one turn and one more in the next, followed by an assault-phase before the Allied Attack (where he can airdrop) you'll most likely just see new steps replacing those you killed. You don't have many tries at this.
Be aware of the special rule for the Lushai Brigade arriving in turn 8. This rule effectively says that if you don't have established alternative supply for the Imphal area by turn 8, you will be out of supply with everything in the western valley - and it will die away at the cost of much lament before the game ends.
Finally...
If both player play without any errors the game seems balanced OK. However, Nemesis almost has the same feel as Chess here: One single error can cost you the game. It's very easy to get out-of-supply and it's very very hard to force your way back in supply. Getting a whole division OoS makes it very hard to do a comeback.
Realizing the brutality of the game during the first game and the surprises like the futility of trying to eject Chindits from air-fields or the consequences of the Lushai Brigade can make the first game frustrating at times. But if you get ahead of all the gotchas and like a game where single errors are punished just as hard as in Chess, there's a brilliant well produced, although surprisingly complex little wargame here.
... it's not for beginners though. Which is sad. I'd would have loved to present a game as beautiful as this to newcomers.
-
-
Posted Thu Oct 3, 2019 9:03 pm
-
- Grant Linneberg(sushidog)Canada
Calgary
Alberta
-
Your review is a bit of a strawman exercise. No, it's not a game for newcomers. But that's asking it to be something it's not trying to be.
Yes, the game punishes mistakes, but it sounds to me like you might have been playing a fairly risky style that left yourself open to devastating reversals. After you've played more than once, you'll find yourself not taking those types of risks (and certainly not if the Supply Chit hasn't come up yet). I disagree with your statement that's it's easy to go out-of-supply. Given supply's importance in the game, it's something that should only happen by calculated risk or a result of a great attack by the enemy. It should never happen by accident.
I do agree that it's a surprisingly complex game. Given the choices the Japanese player has on how to begin each game, I think it's going to have a fair amount of replay value as well.
- Peter Mogensen(moriarty)Denmark
Silkeborg
-
sushidog wrote:Your review is a bit of a strawman exercise. No, it's not a game for newcomers. But that's asking it to be something it's not trying to be.
I'm a bit puzzled and sad that you chose to use the word "strawman".
I thought I made it really clear that having a game of this graphical beauty, with this relatively low counter-mix, short rules (page wise) and a not too big board to play with newcomers was a hope of my own - NOT something I accused the game of promising but not keeping.
Currently, if I should pick a game of mine from the shelf of the kind I had hoped for, I would have picked Tri-Pack: Battles of the American Revolution – Guilford, Saratoga, Brandywine. That's a game you can sit down a play with someone not into hex-n-counter war games.
My point was that the world could need more games like that with a similar production quality - but despite of Nemesis's appeal at first glance, this is not it.
For it to be a "strawman", I would have had to have insinuated that the game claimed to be such a beginner friendly game. I don't believe I did that.
And btw... I also think it's important information for people considering this game to know that it's a bit more complex that it looks.
-
-
Posted Fri Oct 4, 2019 12:56 pm
-
