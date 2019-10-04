Recommend
The play's the thing ...(petegs)
Point Lonsdale
Going thirty-eight, Dan, chill the f*** out. Mow your damn lawn and sit the hell down.
-
Undaunted Normandy puts players into the shoes of an American or German platoon leader fighting in France after the D-Day Invasion. The American forces are from the 30th Infantry Division, while the Germans represent a variety of units that fought the 30th Division.
Your platoon is divided into squads and the squads are further divided into scouts, riflemen, machine gunners and squad leaders. The platoon also has support from a platoon leader, platoon guide, sniper and mortar. How you use each of these various parts will help determine your chances of victory.
Let’s breakdown what your squad members can do and how you achieve your objectives. Your squad members are represented by counters, and what they can do is listed on the cards you play, each different type of soldier having its own card. As the game progresses you will play cards from your deck while also adding cards to it from your pre-determined supply.
Your squad members all have different roles to perform and getting them to work together will be a key to winning the scenarios. The most common squad members you will have are scouts, riflemen and squad leaders.
Scouts play a very important roll. They are able to perform reconnaissance by moving onto terrain tiles that haven’t been scouted before. Doing this adds a ‘fog of war’ card to your deck, and these cards will clog up your deck and limit what you can do as they have no use except to bid for initiative each turn where they have the lowest value. Luckily scouts also let you remove ‘fog of war’ cards from your hand, as well as add them to your opponents deck.
Once a tile has been scouted your other troops can move onto it, and if you want to take control of a tile you will need your riflemen. Riflemen are the only troops that can take control of scouted tiles, this is how you control objectives so they are useful to have around. They can attack enemy troops, but only at the same power as scouts which isn’t very much. Squad leaders help you by either bringing more of their squads cards from your supply into your deck to allow them to do more, or reusing cards from their squad that have already been played this turn.
These members of your squads are supported by various troops. Platoon sergeants are like squad leaders but aren’t limited to only one squad, and they can also allow you to draw more cards and play them immediately. The platoon guide can also bulk up your deck as well as move other units without needing to play that unit’s card. Snipers are able to move onto unscouted tiles and have a strong attack. The mortar team is good for attacking all units on a tile instead of targeting just one unit as other members of the squad do. Finally are the machine gunners, these guys are powerful attackers but their real strength is that they can suppress enemy units forcing them to keep their head’s down and making your opponent play a suppressed units card to unsuppress them before they can take any action with them.
Taking these various pieces you will try and achieve your sides objectives. To me this is where the game shines. The use of ‘fog of war’ cards to limit options, the restricted hand size and using officer cards to play more cards in your turn contribute to a tactical puzzle that will engage your brain in an interesting way. Sending your scouts forward to enable your troops to advance is necessary, but this will increase the ‘fog of war’ cards that clog up your deck. You’ll also want your scouts to purge these useless cards from your deck so they will be quite busy. Then you have to get your riflemen forward to hold ground and also position your machine gunners so they can attack and suppress the enemy.
So far so good, but how the game handles casualties will have a direct impact on this interaction. When a unit is hit if you have the matching card in your hand it is removed from the game. If it’s not in your hand you check your discard pile, then your deck before removing it from the game. If you have no cards relating to that unit then the counter is removed from the board. this nicely reflects a gradual degradation in the abilities of a unit as it comes under fire until it is unable to fight effectively. It then needs an officer to rally it by replacing the unit’s cards back into your deck. This cycling of cards provides a great modelling of the friction of combat, you won’t be able to do everything you want, and your enemy’s actions will directly impact your plans. And like all good wargames this is where the fun is, and how you mitigate your enemy’s impacts onto your plan is the core of the game.
Overall Undaunted: Normandy has something for all levels of wargamer. Not to complicated for novice wargamers, but still with enough meat on its bones to engage more experienced players. Don’t be fooled by those who claim it has no simulation value because it has simple rules and doesn’t have reams of statistical information modelling every small arm used in the war. There is value in using game mechanics to model effects, rather than trying to develop chrome to cover every possible interaction. Machine guns are better on attack than riflemen so roll more dice, and roll even more when trying to suppress. This nicely reflects that machine guns are good at keeping enemy troops head’s down as opposed to trying to kill troops in cover. The card interplay is also a great way to model command and control at the platoon level. Your troops will loose effectiveness as they come under fire, especially if they are in terrain that doesn’t provide cover for them. You will then need you leaders to get them back into the fight.
In wargames there seems to be a common misconception that light rules means reduced simulation and low realism. Don’t get me wrong this isn’t ASL by any stretch of the imagination but even for all its rules it’s still a game. Undaunted: Normandy has stripped back a lot of the rules you would find in a tactical WWII game but still manages to produce a contest that feels true to descriptions of platoon combat. The game seems to have a very clear focus, combat between two platoons and it doesn’t lose sight of this under layers of rules and modifiers and chrome. If you are looking for detail and stats and such you will be disappointed, but that doesn’t mean that the underlying system the designers have used to portray these firefights has no merit. Personally I find it compelling and hope to see further games in this series.
Sean McCormick(seanmac)
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
-
Nicely stated. Undaunted does a great job of capturing the underlying dynamics of a firefight, but it does so by using abstractions that we don't normally associate with the genre. People are much more accepting of abstractions when they look familiar, to the point where they don't even recognize them as being abstractions at all.
Asger Harding Granerud(AsgerSG)
-
I’m sold!
Asger
