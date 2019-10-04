Recommend
The BIGGEST LITTLE WW II GAME
Recently we were blessed to have received and played Operation Point Blank, a short and yummy look at the USAAF 1944-1945 strategic bombing campaign. But are there any such comparable games that cover WW II without a huge investment in terms of space, time and effort? Well in Sunday School I learned asked and ye shall receive and so we do – we received from Task Force Formosa this tiny little game Mini WW II. Unlike the games that War Drum Games sends to me, the United States Postal Service did NOT see fit to try a box crush and stress test on the box from TFF. But think – how many small strategic WW II games do you know?
Task Force Formosa new release on WW II is a near blitzkrieg on its own. While walking the dogs I continued my thinking on TFF Mini WW II game. While contemplating the game, I asked myself rhetorically, how many fresh and innovative games that were both fun and playable that I have come across. The answer is not many. My buddy Curt H. offered up Pavlov’s House as a choice of one. Joel T. thought Comancheria and Navajo Wars. Terry L thought Duel of Eagles. Now the fact that many games are somewhat derivative is perfectly acceptable in my world in one sense or another. But this game is out there on its own separate little solar system in terms of uniqueness across the board.
COMPONENTS
Maybe as wonky of a WW II game board as I have ever seen, and I do have a collection these days of over one thousand games. I admit we were taken aback by it and wondered who got loose in the design department at TFF Games. Instead, what you see is a fresh and different geographic interpretation of the world ala WW II. Once I could step back and look at it without bias, I saw creative genius. Truly a stroke of inspired genius the way Wei-Cheng Cheng and Zhi-Jian Yuan made things work on the Mini WW II game board. It reminds me of the vision Gary Graber had for his Konigsberg game in approaching and solving how to truncate a large hunk of space and make it work.
I found myself even liking the meeple style army and navy units. Not generally my style but again, they work. Anything else might have gotten in the way of the overall design package. In addition, there are nice player cards for each of the various amount of players that can play here. Conceptually well-thought out again. The cards are sturdy, bright with just enough historical flavor in terms of artwork to add interest to the game.RULES
Now the rules…sigh. I've have noted that at times I have been a bit under thrilled with this or that games rule books. Mini WW II falls into a different category in this sense of not quite failure a failure to perform in as much as lacking the vision to fully make the game much more accessible. I always consider putting rules on a darker matte finish as they did here troubling, as it’s simply hard to read normally. For the older gamers that Mini WW II wants to reach out to, the rules become that much harder to read. Some of the great concepts such as the technology tree can get lost in the shuffle due to the small print and examples. A bigger, cleaner and rulebook with perhaps more thoughtful examples would help the gamer. Note to the design team – red font can be very hard to read.
GAME PLAY
WW II strategic games I think are the hardest to get right. This one must have been a bear to get right as it is simply so different. Mini WW II was so different that at first I was a bit paralyzed in what to do. Then I put on my C2 hat for all four parties to the game and analyzed the board in that sense. Once I thought in terms of national and coalition objectives, Mini WW II made perfect sense and off we went to play.
Mini WW II is a card driven game, that drives everything you do. The card value allows you to do many things, but the higher the overall card value, the more you can do in your turn. A card doesn’t solely move one unit. A card FUELS your entire turn, be it for moves, attacks, development of technology and, the game system allows you to save a point if a card wasn’t fully burned up. I found that impressive in terms of conceptual thinking for the game, that there was no sloppiness in rule development and how cards, i.e. resources are used and stockpiled.
The game is played in rounds. Each round has three stages: the Strategic Stage, the Action Stage and the Victory Stage (think of it as the Admin Phase). Cards are used in each round and stage to do different things. As well, cards are used to score VPs ala their event icon if it is a Diplomacy Card.
If you look at the board, you see there are different linkages. There are brown links for land movement and blue for sea movement. Geography is represented easily with squares as large land masses, circles as islands and octagons as coastal areas. That way one can invade Malaysia or Italy. In that sense as well, you can invade Australia but only if you go through the East Indies first. Victory points are garnered in a sense via the moving and occupation of starred areas. The invading player can deny those VP to the controlling player with one unit, but for a three-star area it requires a second invading unit to change control. Moreover, it this area is one where you can build units, it now receives a damage marker, reflecting it is out of the production loop. Mini WW II is elegant in its simplicity to reflect the loss of production – no need to track this on separate game tracks.
Mini WW II taught me that China is simply an ugly, festering sore for Imperial Japan. If anything, I can see why they strike elsewhere to gain perhaps breathing space to deal with their self-inflicted wound. Worse, you see how vulnerable Manchuria is for the Japanese. Moreover, as the Japanese Player had to do historically, you must build fleets as to conquer places you need to go by sea. What I found is that this analysis for Imperial Japan applies for all the players, that Mini WW II opens up some new and interesting strategic vistas that makes this a tense and exciting game with perhaps more strategic twists than we normally see in a game, much less in a game of this scope.
Like one would expect, you better dine on Poland early. But you need to be aware as the German of thinking of an early Benelux offensive. And North Africa? Is that sideshow worth it here and if so why? That is again where looking carefully as this well-crafted and clever map, with the different concepts that integrate fairly smoothly presents you with a different look on the historical assumed given challenges. As the Russian, do you push into the Baltics early…or do you use a card to drive the future Lend-Lease or the Allies Join War (AJW) one as it is called here to push China more into the war. The Brits can do the same thing. The same dilemma faces the UK, that do we worry about making certain we are well enough equipped to stay alive, or do we make the effort by spending resources to bring America into the war earlier?
However, it’s odd reading as they put this under a section entitled Lend-Lease, and that doesn’t make sense for the Russia-China context. Moreover, it’s hard reading the section as a graphic floated down into the rules.
The important aspect that is easy to miss is the Axis pays a penalty attacking in a sense attacking the US or China, as the AJW track moves forward one space and a card of whichever attacked Allies is shuffled into the game deck. It works, but it seems goofy as it could lead one to think China isn’t at war if you weren’t a student of history.
The game totally misses the strategic air war. In fact, there is no air war in the game. And as the gamer I simply said SO? Inclusion of any type of strategic air war would require either a different sub-system grafted onto Mini WW II or so much chrome to make it work that it would have keep this game grounded. For then we would have had to had some type of targets, perhaps another combat system for just that and, well, no good would have come from it. Instead the designers wisely avoided that pitfall and stayed true to a vision of an overarching strategic WW II game.
The one thing I think the designers did miss was not giving the Third Reich as well as Imperial Japan an additional card to play in 1941. Think of it. Germany girded up its loins and launched the greatest land invasion in history, with over three million men, 600, 000 horses, tens of thousands of vehicles – and gets nothing else in game terms for this. This metaphorical throw of the dice by Hitler set the tone for the rest of WW II. Without that extra card, the Germans are unduly hamstrung. I found playing with an extra card for the Germans in 1941 simply made the game more historically balanced without upsetting the overall balance.
You could also consider playing your first game without the technology production tree just to get used to this different system. It’s not that hard in sum, but I was glad I played game one as a test to ensure I got the game mechanics correct. Layering on the technology stuff wasn’t hard but the fact you might miss that it drives victory conditions and not your fighting ability, well that isn’t clearly stated, as that impact is elsewhere in the rules. As an aside, as of this time there are no scenarios except for the entirety of the war.CONCLUSIONS
WW II mini could easily be a MUST have game. It is a game verging on the cusp on greatness but requires some TLC from TFF Games for it to become an elite game. It is that rare and fascinating of an effort that for all of us WW II gaming fans, we hope either TFF or an exceedingly devoted fan steps up and purges…revamps…fixes that Rule Book to make this the accessible game that I feel is just waiting discovery. Easily worth enduring as it is but if they FIX it and make it more accessible by greater clarity, it will be on your list to readily pull down when you want a clever, fun and playable WW II game. As it is now, this TFF game should be on your wish list. Clean up the Rule Book and the game becomes simply killer. Truly fun and the decisions facing you are vexingly fun to give you the happy gamer’s headache. What makes the game amazing is how much TFF packed into making it really feel like WW II without chrome or tons of special rules and exceptions. Consider this, as Mini WW II is truly a rare game that makes the early war period exciting to play, and not just as a time filler until you launch Operation Barbarossa. Mini WW II is the Freshest look at WW II in forever, so get it before it vanishes.
IMO the rulebook is pretty good, all things considered. It doesn't really have any holes that the designer hasn't already filled in the threads here. Could it be a little clearer? Sure, but I wouldn't want to scare anyone into thinking that this is a hard game to get into.
-
Aaron:
Put it all in one place - it's too good of a game to have to look for stuff is the point. Consolidate it into a new Rule book. It's not ah rad game to get into but the clarity factor needs a bit of work. Why? Because it is such a great game and we don't want to lose anyone for that reason.
Smitty
- Barry KendallUnited States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
It sounds interesting in a number of ways, but your review has revealed to me that I am a dreadfully conventional visual learner/thinker. I simply can't get past that board, which to me seems "map-less."
I had not realized how much I depend on a map that I can immediately relate to in terms of visible land masses and sea areas, rather than simply consisting of boxes and lines-of-communication.
Does this map work? Obviously so, Smitty, you had no troubles with it and even identified some clever representation-design elements.
I just don't see it working for me, sadly, as it sounds really fresh and creative. I agree with you that the design, at this scale, does not need a "strategic air game." The card system looks to work well to drive play.
But the board drives me "crazier" than red print on khaki background does you (and I too found that almost painful to look at).
It would be pleasant to wake up and discover a new edition which corrects the rules-visibility issues for you, and offers a "mappish" background-to-the-boxes/lines board for me.
An interesting and enjoyable review in any case.
-
The board is incredibly odd at first, but after a few turns you might warm up to it. Despite it being so abstract, things start to come in to focus after moving a few pieces around.
And I agree that a revised rulebook would be great. I seem to recall that a Western publisher has picked up the rights for a new edition, so there's a good chance we'll get one.
-
Aaron:
Odd OMG YES but oh so clever. It forces the old gamer to think differently in spatial terms. It was and is one of the things that so attracts me to this game is the entire intellectual depth to this game that "hides" behind a facade of cuteness while it is one of the best thinking games in some time.
Smitty
-
Barry:
I like fresh approaches even when they don't work if one can see depth and process. Here I found simply it worked and for many (one of which you aren't) some things might be abstracted out to much. Well if you can do that RIGHT - which the designers did here, then you blessed with a new approach.
Smitty
Sam Kessler
United States
Ohio
Ohio
-
Great review Doc! I enjoyed reading it and it seems that the instructions really needed a bit more tweaking. Maybe the person editing the layout should have had another pair of eyes or another look at it once or twice more from what I saw in the picture. From what you said, sounds like Germany and Japan should have had an extra card, given they were so much stronger in that period of the war too. Regarding airpower..sounds like no need for this game as it has so many options that can be done for maneuvering. The way the game is laid out and from your description sounds like it's a bit of a Monopoly version for wargamers with cards and the way the map was laid out. Perhaps if one looks at it from that perspective, then boom, it's not so difficult? Maybe I'm oversimplifying here.
Thanks for a great review, Doc!
Sam
-
Sam:
Miss Katie and I were talking about the map board walking Sheridan and Bandit tonight, as she remarked on what she thought was the strangeness of the map like a Monopoly board. I told her my thoughts was someone put a lot of mental energy into this, and executed a vastly different vision that works. I would not have done it this way, but it is great to see someone step outside a traditionalist approach and achieve so much.
Doc
Sam Kessler
United States
Ohio
Ohio
-
Doc,
To quote Sam Weiss the Brave......"Well even you (meaning 'mois') can't say no to that!"
- Well true. And I was pleased to see they had the "courage" to not cobble on some air routine to the game. Wise design decision.
Aron
Netherlands
Life may knock you down sometimes. Its up to you if you stand up and live your life to the fullest.
-
Nice review!
Airplanes ate represented. The units are not one tank and one ship. They are projection of forces consisting of many units. The tank is a more land based force and the battleship a more navy based force.
In the files is a ruleset that is better to read and is more clearly on rules.
This game is great!
-
Morph1066 wrote:From what you said, sounds like Germany and Japan should have had an extra card, given they were so much stronger in that period of the war too.
Germany gets an extra cart in 1939 (turn 1) and Japan gets an extra card in 1941 (turn 3).
- Right - I though believe Germany should have or...one can play it as an optional rule that Germany gets an extra card in 1941 - and maybe an extra card for Japan in 1942. After that the Japanese found themselves in a downward slide in terms of trained manpower resources.
-
This is indeed a great game isn't it?
Aron
Netherlands
Life may knock you down sometimes. Its up to you if you stand up and live your life to the fullest.
-
M1Tanker wrote:This is indeed a great game isn't it?
It really is. It is fun to play, intense choices and different strategies to take.
Aron
Netherlands
Life may knock you down sometimes. Its up to you if you stand up and live your life to the fullest.
-
M1Tanker wrote:Right - I though believe Germany should have or...one can play it as an optional rule that Germany gets an extra card in 1941 - and maybe an extra card for Japan in 1942. After that the Japanese found themselves in a downward slide in terms of trained manpower resources.
Well, that would seriously give the axis an edge. I dont think they need it.
-
Maybe - I've fooled around with it that way and am unsure myself about it. I would only say the Japanese get an extra card in 1942 as an optional rule. I went back and forth on the Germans having that card for 1941 myself and can make an argument either way but it at worst could be an optional rule. As it is the Germans seemed perhaps a bit confined in 1941, their last year of real options.
Smitty
- WEI-CHENG CHENGTaiwan
Taipei
Taiwan
-
M1Tanker wrote:Maybe - I've fooled around with it that way and am unsure myself about it. I would only say the Japanese get an extra card in 1942 as an optional rule. I went back and forth on the Germans having that card for 1941 myself and can make an argument either way but it at worst could be an optional rule. As it is the Germans seemed perhaps a bit confined in 1941, their last year of real options.
Smitty
Hi Doc,
It's a good suggestion to balance the game and simulate the history. I will playtest the optional rule and see how it works. Thank you.
-
IT just might be useful to as solely optional. But what a lovely game. We fooled around with it and it worked for me but, and here's the but, it might not work for others.
Aron
Netherlands
Life may knock you down sometimes. Its up to you if you stand up and live your life to the fullest.
- The main “problem” i have with superb game: France... only once saw it attacked from Germany. Mostly it’s the English that needs to take it to divert German resources.
- Interesting thinking - and it's a good way to bleed German resources no?
Aron
Netherlands
Life may knock you down sometimes. Its up to you if you stand up and live your life to the fullest.
-
M1Tanker wrote:Interesting thinking - and it's a good way to bleed German resources no?
No, its not. It takes precious resources from UK needed at Pacific theater. But you must do something against a strong german play.
- Well it does bleed some German but agreed - the Brits or UK Player needs to balance that vs. the Pacific. That is why this game is so nice for at a micro scale it forces a lot of hard competing decisions.
