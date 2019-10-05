Recommend
Subject: Blood, sweat and tears in Saint Mihiel
John McLintock(JMcL63)
Liam came round today for another Great War Commander random scenario. Today's game was again set during the September 1918 Battel of Saint Mihiel, and it pitted my line Americans against Liam's elite Germans in a fight across one of WW1's infamous lunar battlefields. From past experience, I knew what I'd be facing: a detachment of German Garde supported by FS10 artillery. I didn't want to attack across that open ground, so I went with a detachment of my own, and took just a French 75mm cannon in support, because I needed points to buy fortifications. For those, I invested in a pillbox with a trench, plus six more trenches, and the inevitable wire. Unfortunately, my leadership was poor - my HRL was a mere ML8, and he was my only Command-2 leader. Against this, Liam had two Command-2 leaders, ML10 and ML9. So he had very tough troops who were very well led.
The game got off to a good start for Liam when his artillery drifted onto my cannon's position. The crew broke, never rallied, and were eliminated shortly thereafter. First blood to Liam. Liam then adjusted the artillery onto my HRL in his pillbox. The pillbox itself survived the impact, and its cover was more than adequate, but my two other platoons in the impact zone weren't so fortunate: their trenches were reduced to foxholes, and they were soon picked off by HMG fire. My return fire was pretty lacklustre because my platoons were largely out of range, leaving me just my MGs, and my setup meant that I could only activate one HMG per fire card. I did however get an Artillery Denied, and drew another, but Liam played an Artillery Request to repair his telephone the turn before I would have eliminated it. However, his artillery saw no more action in the game after I broke it for a second time.
As the midgame opened, Liam had manoeuvred his companies forward so that they could all bring their fire to bear on my main position. I did manage to drop a wire on one HMG stack, but even so, the firepower Liam could amass was simply sickening: attacks of 15 or 16FP before the dice roll were common. In the face of that, even the +5 cover of my pillbox couldn't prevail, and Liam swept the hill clear of my main company. Then, with his HRL's hilltop HMG, he turned his attention to my secondary position. My platoon there broke under the first attack. Then there was a time trigger. I drew a new strategy card, and got Battle Morale - Rally a friendly Leader and all Units within his Command Radius. I also had 3 Fire cards and a Probe - an unbroken Formation broken by fire doesn't break after all. So I just had to survive one turn and I might be able to hold on. Twas not to be though: Liam opened fire on his next turn and my platoon melted under the fire, forcing my surrender with half a deck to play, and me in front on VP.
Loser's lesson learned: well, Liam and I agreed that I hadn't done anything wrong in particular, but I did lose, so I'd have to say that allowing Liam to stand off and bring all his platoons' firepower to bear while they were out of range of my own troops wasn't a strong play. So I guess I couldn've deployed my wire to make moving further forward in the centre a more attractive proposition to Liam. Then again, why would Liam have come forward when he could just exploit his firepower advantage?
Afterthoughts
Well, this wasn't quite as close as our last game, but it was pretty damn close: I actually thought I was going to hold on for a VP victory for a change. And just to underline exactly how close it was: I checked what would've happened if I'd had the chance to play my fire card after rallying with that strategy card, and, there'd've been an event - Devil Dogs - which would have enabled me to increase my surrender level by one. Gah! (Again!) Also, we again used the variant artillery rules from our last game. Once again, I can't recall them having any material effect on the course of play, although the increase in points cost of Liam's FS10 artillery could've proved significant if the game had gone to VP.
Charles "Chick" Lewis
"Sit there and shoot" doesn't sound like a great deal of fun for either player.
Mayor Jim(MayorJim)
Thanks for the report...
John McLintock(JMcL63)
chicklewis wrote:"Sit there and shoot" doesn't sound like a great deal of fun for either player.Well Chick, I've endured worse turkey shoots in my GWC RSG games. This particular game at least had the merit of being close, so it was tense for both of us. That in and of itself made the game more fun than you might expect.
More generally though? I have to say that this kind of scenario, if not typical, is certainly likely in a GWC RSG, especially if, as we do, you randomly generate the map rather than have a player choose it. After all, five of GWC's twelve maps are moonscapes like the one this scenario was played across. In that situtation 'sit and shoot' is even more a defender's strategy than it usually is CC system games. On top of that, Liam's Garde platoons had the edge when it came to range, and he exploited that very skillfully. With added hindsight, I can see that I didn't take full account of that element of Liam's force. I could, for example, have placed my wire as far forward as possible, and shifted two from the left to the right of my line of wire. If I'd done this, Liam wouldn't have been able to build his dominant firegroup quite so easily, because, if you check the second map, you'll see that the forward positions he established would've been in wire (I could set up eight hexes deep). What my wire placement did instead was invite Liam to come up his left, where all my units could fire at him on his baseline, and I had height advantage to boot. Liam simply wasn't dumb enough to go for that, and everything followed from there.
