wasson65 wrote:

...with BoB I feel like the decisions about what to do next are completely in my hands, and though the dice will be fickle, they will (generally, eventually) reward smart tactics and punish stupid ones, while (and this is key) allowing you complete latitude in applying those tactical approaches to a scenario and executing those tactics in a fluid situation.



In other words, it feels like there could be a huge number of reasonable tactical approaches to each scenario, and there is no one linear path that a 'smart' player would follow.



Anyway, I like the system, I find it quick to play, easy to understand, things like suppression, morale and routing seem to just 'make sense', and it always feels like I'm in complete control, with no artificial constraints on what my troops can do, while having to constantly adjust my plans to fit into the evolving tactical situation.



Just my .02



Tim









