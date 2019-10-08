Recommend
Tim Wasson
Spring
Texas
-
OK, I just played my second solo game of BoB GP. I decided to play the intro 'Take a building' scenario, but used different tactics than the first time.
The Russians tried to flank the Germans to the north, it took a couple tries to get enough suppression for the Russians to scramble across the road into some building cover. They took up positions in a stone house and started blasting away at the German's north flank.
The rest of the units took turns trying to wear down the multiple German WT & Infantry units in the target house. After some back and forth, the Russians managed to get the Germans fully suppressed in one end of the building, sending in a brave but already reduced infantry unit to melee with the Germans, who routed! The German infantry in the other end of the building pushed the insurgent Russians out of the building and back across the road, but the back of the German resistance broke at that point.
The Germans, down to just three infantry units, tried to consolidate forces, but the Russians closed across the road and got right into their faces. The close-quarters battle went on for three turns, each side inflicting some suppression but both sides showing true grit and determination, as round after round of combat seemed to stiffen the resolve of everyone involved.
Eventually, however, the Russians in their greater numbers held on long enough for the German's string of great rolls to come to an end, finally eliminating all the remaining infantry.
--------------------------------------
It took about 1:05 to play the scenario. According to the victory conditions, the Germans would have won but I figured there was no Russian in his right mind who was going to just pack it in and go home, leaving the Germans to peacefully slumber in the Motherland. So I kept playing on.
There was more than once that I thought the Russians were goners - they couldn't catch a roll to save their lives (lol), but I just kept playing on. It could have gone either way but this game seemed to fit the general WW2 narrative - Germans better but smaller, in a war of bloody attrition where eventually some infantry unit manages to beat the odds and gets in close, then the rest of the horde descends.
Background: Some minimal wargame experience, a few Euros once, but no grognard here. The system is getting faster, I think I'm mostly in compliance with the rules most of the time, so not a big learning curve there.
I like this system. I've tried Warfighter WW2, which just seems difficult for me to get moving in, although it creates a great narrative, I never felt like I was 'going' somewhere, and the 'playable character' vs 'non-playable character' vs 'cannon-fodder character' thing seemed arbitrary, but I only ever played it solo.
I also have B17 Leader, which I've played a few times, and it quickly taught me a lot about WW2 bombing - it is a war of attrition where you fly mission after mission after mission after mission. But it also didn't feel like I was ever doing anything different, just sending out sorties and tallying the result.
Not to say that the games are comparable or should even be compared, but with BoB I feel like the decisions about what to do next are completely in my hands, and though the dice will be fickle, they will (generally, eventually) reward smart tactics and punish stupid ones, while (and this is key) allowing you complete latitude in applying those tactical approaches to a scenario and executing those tactics in a fluid situation.
In other words, it feels like there could be a huge number of reasonable tactical approaches to each scenario, and there is no one linear path that a 'smart' player would follow.
Anyway, I like the system, I find it quick to play, easy to understand, things like suppression, morale and routing seem to just 'make sense', and it always feels like I'm in complete control, with no artificial constraints on what my troops can do, while having to constantly adjust my plans to fit into the evolving tactical situation.
Just my .02
Tim
- Dean Halley
-
Hi Tim,
Thanks for the after action report. I BoB is my go-to tactical game for the reasons that you mentioned. You have hours of enjoyment ahead of you.
Take care
Jim Krohn
Ahhh....my misspent youth...
-
This scenario is meant also to teach players the difference between playing Russians on the attack and playing Americans on the attack (in Screaming Eagles). The Russians have to be willing to take casualties. A good first move for them is to put one of their weakest squads into the street hex next to the two stone building hexes. This forces the Germans to reveal at least one of their positions. Plus, if they don't kill them outright, it will remove the conceal on both hexes. This makes Russian follow up fire much more effective.
BTW, this is a very historical thing for the Russian player to do. They often scouted with people.
Mike Hoyt
Butte
Montana
-
You are spot on! And welcome to the club,BoB is a great system. And the Battle Pack is on sale right now for $25, highly recommended
