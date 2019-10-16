norun wrote:

I did not mean to imply that there is no strategy, just that there is no sure way to defeat the other side. In some games one can determine a set strategy such as moving certain units to a certain position on the map, then attacking at certain odds, etc. In this game I think that it is more what can I do with my resources (die rolls) this turn. You can plan to attack a certain weak unit but if you do not get the die rolls ( perhaps think supply, lost orders, weather, etc.) you can not do what you planned. This aspect I think helps to remove the Godlike ability that may exist in some board games. I have played all types of war games from large maps and rulebooks to magazine games and this does fill, in me, anyway, a certain area in which I want to play a gain but do not desire a large and complex monster. Finally in having played the base game and this expansion I would have bought the game again.