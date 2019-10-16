Recommend
Table Battles:Gettysburg is an expansion for Table Battles and as such uses the same rules and materials. What you get is a deck of 50 cards. There a 2 explanation cards, 6 scenario cards, with the rest being double sided unit cards.
The cards can be divided into 1 of 3 types. The majority are what I will call unit infantry cards. There are several "terrain" cards that lend special properties to designated units while the remaining are cards such as artillery which can negate an attack or absorb hits.
Any special rules are listed either on the scenario cards or some of the special unit cards.
For the 6 scenarios I will list the cards involved and the morale of each side. Morale is extremely important as when you have lost all of your morale cubes you have lost the game.
1. Little Round Top Union morale 1, Confederate 2. The Union has 8 cards with 4 being infantry. There are 2 special cards for Devil's Den and Union sharpshooters. Also the Union has 1 screening artillery and 1 unit that can take losses. Tthe Confederates have 6 infantry to attack.
2. The Wheatfield Morale Union 3, Confederate 3 The union has 11 cards containing 4 starting infantry, 1 hill , and 6 reserves. The Confederates have 4 infantry, 1 artillery, and 2 reserves.
3. The Peach Orchard Union morale 2, Confederate 4. The Union has 4 infantry, 2 reserve and 2 artillery. The Confederates have 7 infantry, 2 screening, and 1 event.
4. Cemetery Ridge The Union has 1 morale and the Confederate 3. The Union has 2 infantry, 2 support and 3 reserves. The Confederate has 3 infantry and 1 support.
5. Culp's Hill Union morale 1, Confederate 3 The Union has 4 infantry, 2 special and 1 reserve while the Confederates have 3 infantry and 1 special.
6. 2nd Day of Gettysburg Union morale 2, Confederate morale 2 The Union has 4 infantry and 2 support while the Confederates have 5 infantry. There are a lot of special conditions as to where the Confederates can place dice.
Thoughts on the game: I don't think that I can give any strategy as so much depends upon the die rolls. I just tried to attack weak units to lower morale. As to morale several scenarios have a side starting with a morale of 1. Several times the game ended almost before I got going as one side rolled enough dice in the first turn to eliminate a unit in the second.
Will you like the game? If you likes the base game then I think that you will like this expansion. The game does what it advertises-short, playable games. The extra cards add flavor to the Civil War battles. If there is any "negatives" I would have liked greater starting morale in some of the scenarios and to have had more units in the complete 2nd day scenario.
This game does provide the gamer with something to play when only a short amount of time is available. Also I believe that it would be a good game to travel with as it does not take up much travel space.
Is it worth it? $20 for a set of cards and 6 scenarios. You decide. Also the base copy box is supposed to hold the expansions. While the Civil War comes in a nice plastic container the container is too thick for the box. I enjoyed playing the game and am thinking of purchasing some other expansions.
norun wrote:So... pretty much "roll the dice and luckiest wins" type of game. This does not really seem worth buying.
Thoughts on the game: I don't think that I can give any strategy as so much depends upon the die rolls.
- The game is much deeper than that, although luck certainly is a factor. It's all about timing and initiative - one of my favorites.
It's input randomness, not output -- you roll the dice, and then choose dice to allocate to your cards and eventually take actions. As you allocate dice, the pool of dice you have available to you shrinks, which alters the probabilities - at least until you expend the dice by taking an action. The historical situation/scenario design will dictate how many die results might be useful to you.
For example, in the Edgehill scenario in the recent ECW expansion, the Royalists begin the match with cards that can accept 1s and 2s, 3s and 4s, and 5s and 6s (along with Full House), while the roundheads don't begin with any cards that can use 1s and 2s (though those 1s and 2s could of course be used as part of their own Full House). Late in the game (provided the Royalists haven't won yet), the roundheads get two reinforcements - one that can accepts 1s, 2s, or 3s, and one that can accept 4s, 5s, or 6s - essentially make all die rolls useful, and because those reinforcement formations can accept three possible results instead of two, those formations are more powerful. Luck is a factor, but it's not about rolling the dice and crossing your fingers - it's about analyzing the situation and making decisions based on your priorities, vulnerabilities, and the probabilities of future rolls.
More than that, the game is about controlling tempo and momentum - a player who fails to do that will lose the game every single time.
- I did not mean to imply that there is no strategy, just that there is no sure way to defeat the other side. In some games one can determine a set strategy such as moving certain units to a certain position on the map, then attacking at certain odds, etc. In this game I think that it is more what can I do with my resources (die rolls) this turn. You can plan to attack a certain weak unit but if you do not get the die rolls ( perhaps think supply, lost orders, weather, etc.) you can not do what you planned. This aspect I think helps to remove the Godlike ability that may exist in some board games. I have played all types of war games from large maps and rulebooks to magazine games and this does fill, in me, anyway, a certain area in which I want to play a gain but do not desire a large and complex monster. Finally in having played the base game and this expansion I would have bought the game again.
- Hi Paul - no worries, I didn't think you were implying that at all. I was just providing some clarification in response to Derek's remark.
norun wrote:I did not mean to imply that there is no strategy, just that there is no sure way to defeat the other side. In some games one can determine a set strategy such as moving certain units to a certain position on the map, then attacking at certain odds, etc. In this game I think that it is more what can I do with my resources (die rolls) this turn. You can plan to attack a certain weak unit but if you do not get the die rolls ( perhaps think supply, lost orders, weather, etc.) you can not do what you planned. This aspect I think helps to remove the Godlike ability that may exist in some board games. I have played all types of war games from large maps and rulebooks to magazine games and this does fill, in me, anyway, a certain area in which I want to play a gain but do not desire a large and complex monster. Finally in having played the base game and this expansion I would have bought the game again.I am glad to hear your clarification. I own Table Battles and was therefore rather surprised to read your original remark - I agree that having to find/discover multiple strategies makes a game more attractive and interesting and not less.
