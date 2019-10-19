Battle of 1st Kernstown wrote:



... after winning a foot race for the protection of the stone walls lining the rolling hills, the Confederate infantry poured devastating fire into the approaching Union units. Late in the afternoon, however, overwhelming Union numbers took their toll and the southern soldiers began to run out of ammunition. As the day ended the Confederates were forced to retreat leaving the Kernstown battlefield and Sandy Ridge in northern hands.



"I do not recollect of ever having heard such a roar of musketry", wrote General Stonewall Jackson after the battle. When darkness ended the battle, casualties for both sides totaled over 1000 men. Kernstown was the first battle fought in the Valley, and it launched the great campaign still studied today, Gen. Jackson's famous Valley Campaign of 1862. It was to be his only tactical loss. Union leaders, convinced that the size of their opponent had been near 10,000, cancelled plans to move the bulk of their army out of the Valley. This turned a defeat for Jackson into a strategic victory for the Confederate army.

