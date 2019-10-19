-- This is my favourite fully co-op dungeon crawler I have played by far. It gives me the feeling of playing D&D without the need for a DM. The different character classes make each character play very differently.



-- Characters level up reasonably quickly. My party of 5 got to soul rank 4 (max for base game) just prior to the last quest. Note I did have the benefit of one of the heroes that came with one the hero pack accessories. This character generates extra soul points. Without him, I think I may have reached level 4 with most of my characters when the campaign is over.



-- The enemy AI scripts make fighting different enemies and groups of enemies an interesting challenge.



-- The different quests in the campaign have an interesting twist. It is done through terrain and sometimes through special events that change the situation.

-- Set up and take down can take a long time. You can speed things up if you are only playing a single campaign by keeping characters items and powers in their own bags.



-- There can be a lot of things for players to keep track of. Enemies are assigned to different players to manage. It can be easy to miss certain details of the enemy you are managing. You may also miss things on the map due to icons being obscured by minis, tokens or cards you have to place on the map.



-- There are only 7 quests in the base game campaign. So far, I haven't found this to be an issue. I've replayed the early quests with different characters and still enjoy each time I play them. I have the benefit of 8 additional hero packs, so replaying with different parties is still fun for me. Some people may feel the content to be lacking. There are expansions that add more content.



-- The rulebook is over 50 pages with a fair amount of diagrams. This is a fairly complex game. I found myself making mistakes here and there, sometimes with the rules and sometimes missing things in the story books.