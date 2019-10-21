Recommend
I set them free.....why I gave my games away...a look back
Doug Palmer
One day, while sitting in the den, I found myself staring at the shelves of games. I had around 75 board games from various eras. Lots from the 70’s, more that were more recent. I stared at the games and I began to feel sorry for them. And while I know that boardgames don’t have feelings, it was still sad seeing them piled neatly on the shelf, unplayed, un-used. Something needed to be done.
Don’t misunderstand. I had started my collection back in the 70’s as a kid. But even then, it was difficult finding opponents. My brother wasn’t a gamer and most of my friends liked the sports themed games, but the Avalon Hill stuff like Panzer Leader or Aquire weren’t pulled out but once or twice as a curiosity. As an adult, I had hoped to cultivate a gamer in my son….but my passion for gaming didn’t mesh with his pursuits and enjoyments. Potential gaming sessions turned into soccer games or play dates or eventually, his diving head first into various TCG’s. So the boxes of bits and rules and boards sat some more. It simply wasn’t to be.
So I sat there on that fall day and I made a couple phone calls. First, to the local middle schools and high schools, to inquire if they had board gaming clubs. I was surprised (pleasantly I might add) that many had such clubs. I called local libraries and discovered that they too had board games that they’d loan out to prospective players. Finally my collection would have a need. So I gathered up boxes, and piled box up box of games into them. Making sure that each one was complete with all the bits and rule books and stuff. I was a bit anal as a gamer and would individually bag bits to make thing easier to start in the odd event that a game would need to be played. Silly me.
Over the course of several days, I made visits to schools and libraries. Carrying box after box of games into their facilities. All I needed was a red suit and a white beard and you’d of thought I was Santa. The teachers were thrilled with the donations and promised me that the games would be treated as best as they could. I didn’t care about damage…I just wanted the games to be played. To have their boxes opened, their instructions read and their bits moved about a board. I offered my assistance to the teachers, telling them that if they needed help in teaching the games or just needed help, to let me know. Some took me up on the offer. Many I never heard from again.
That was 3 years and 75 games ago. I was reminded of those games the other day when I found the shelving units in the garage during some fall cleaning. In one of the corners of the garage was a game that had been left behind….some old Avalon Hill bookcase game. My son, now 18, saw me blowing the dust off the old game, lost in thought. He came over and mentioned that he saw some of my old games at the high school the other day. They still had my name on the inside of the box. Some of the boxes were pretty beat up, he said, but he recognized many of the titles that used to sit in my den. He felt bad for me, knowing that I had built up that collection so that he and I would one day be gaming buddies. That that’s not what life had planned for us. We had other fun. I hope the games found a second life and that they were found to be fun. I’d like to think that maybe one or two kids found the spark that I found 40 years ago when I first started to roll dice and move bits. Who knows…..
Joey Larsen
- Way to turn life into a gift instead of a regret.
Pete
I had the opposite experience. My kids play my games, but they won't play my sports, no matter how badly I wanted them to follow in the footsteps.
Pete (comes from a long line of great swimmers which will end with him)
Josh Chen
It is posts like yours and the hiatus that I took (2.5years away from the hobby) that made me realize that games are meant to be played.
I am now less restrictive on my family in terms of food and drinks during our gaming sessions. I know now the pain of them sitting on the shelf unplayed...
SilentMix
That's a very nice story. Thank you for sharing.
It sounds like you don't own any board games anymore. Did you ever think about becoming a solo gamer? I know there wasn't very many solo games back in the day, but nowadays board game designers are developing games for solo players more and more. Some games are for solo players only even!
I understand if you moved on completely though. Sometimes we give up older hobbies over time, for various reasons, but then new hobbies seem to crop up in their place.
Bill Cook
But they spent their entire lives in the safety of your closet. Do they know how to survive on their own?
Ulet N
-
Story premises like this is why Toy Story 3 is currently standing at rank 31 on the list of highest grossing movies at all time.
Reading your story brought me joy, Doug. Games are meant to be played after all. Thank you.
Bruticus
- This is great to help a new generation of gamers.
Thomas Wilkinson
- Its tough when you collect something that is meant to be a social experience and can't find anyone to experience it with. But trying to force someone into experiencing it wouldn't be fun anyway so maybe its all for the best. The most important part of this hobby I feel is finding people that you can consistently get together to enjoy the games with.
Kristen Hansen
Lawrenceville
-
What a beautiful story. Thank you for sharing.
I'll just be over here crying at my desk at work.
David Kobe
Wow! Your description of your collection and the problems you had playing them mirrors my own life incredibly. Clearly, we should have met in the 70s and 80s.
I can't imagine giving my collection up. But I will admit that you have probably planted a seed. We will have to see whether I follow in your footsteps or not. I probably have over 100 games that almost never get taken out of their box these days.
Cory Kneeland
-
Lovely story. Thank you for sharing. Over the last few months I too have realized that my passion for gaming might not be as strong in my daughter, so I have begun to wind down the collection. Don't get me wrong, I still play, and get together with friends a few times a year for a day long game session, and my wife is an angel, and plays games with me. But I stare at my collection and realize that most will not get played within the next year, so I find them new homes.
I will continue to slowly wind down the games until I reach that stable balance of games I will play with at least some frequency. 50? 75? Only time will tell.
Arnaud Fradin
Travalgar wrote:Story premises like this is why Toy Story 3 is currently standing at rank 31 on the list of highest grossing movies at all time.
Reading your story brought me joy, Doug. Games are meant to be played after all. Thank you.
Damn, this moved me more than Toy Story 3! It seems like I didn't have that kind of emotional connection to my toys, since I sold them regularly growing up and didn't have that "big separation" moment.
But here we're talking about a collection 40 years in the making, a beautiful selfless act of bringing joy and possibly a new hobby to a young generation, and life hopes deceived... Right in the feels, and very well written.
I was just curious about one thing, since you talk about schools having boardgame clubs, couldn't you join a public club to get to play games on a regular basis?
Mike Stevens
- Great story. Very nice and thoughtful of you to donate your games to schools and libraries where others can have the joy and pleasure of playing them.
Beth Nehme
- Have you checked out the Oakland County gamers Board Game group. I see they have board game meetings in your area.
Carla
- Wife won't play?
Bryce Hleucka
I am not a contributor to forums but felt very moved by your experience and thought I should let you know. Your story finds our family in a dark time amidst raising two teenagers, one who is struggling at the moment.
I was particularly moved by your realization that "you had other fun" with your son and of your sons update on the students use of your games. It sounds to me like you have a bond with your son just not through gaming, something that I can not relate to at the moment.
Thanks for sharing your well written experience and providing hope.
Craig Johnson
Boulder
Now this is a great post
How many of us old grognards are near this same point?
I took a 17 year hiatus in Asia, came back--rebuilt my collection, raised sons, got them to play some---but they are computer boys...
So I have shelves...
and now I'm going to retire to Asia and the wife is looking at me
and my shelves---
Honestly---this is something that we should think about---start an OLD GAMERS movement to get these games out to schools and others who could appreciate. I did spend time at a school introducing them to Civil war games--and they loved it.....
And any of you old grognards who can't find someone---VASSAL! find me I'll bet we have some of the same games (columbia rocks!...)
GREAT Story Doug---makes me feel better about letting some of this go...
I know you didn't write this to elicit pity, but rather to celebrate the possibility of inspiring a new generation of gamers, but, damn if I can't feel sadness for every person represented by your story: those who weren't able to make a connection around whatever thing they were passionate about.
Good on you for transforming that disappointment into something positive. And thanks for sharing.
A good, positive post, methinks, albeit somewhat melancholic for ye olde boardgames on the shelf... At least you've transformed them from "Abandoned, and rarely played." into "Appreciated, and likely to get played more often." -- which sounds like a better net state to be in for the games!
I am of course, now looking at my own shelves and earmarking all those in the "Not played for 12+ months" category, and wondering whether to pass them on to a more loving home... I do still love them all, but they're not achieving much when they're sat on the shelves, which is why I am quite particular about seeking out games with a solo mode nowadays; that doesn't actually get them played more often, it just gets me thinking they might get played one day... :-(
Most of my games would be lost if I gave them away. I think the (perceived) complexity plus general lack of interest in history make them incomprehensible or of little interest in general to newbies.
But you never know...I am fortunate to have two very bright kids (no longer kids but adults now). One thing they did was a lot of reading and from an early age. Even before they were teenagers, they were picking up and reading a lot of my books. They read, along with Tolkien, a lot of my sci-fi like Isaac Asimov's Foundation trilogy, Dune, Hyperion, Roger Zelazny's Amber series, as well as a lot of the Stephen King novels, etc etc. You can only imagine how gratifying it was to be able to enjoy and share these wonders with them.
But back to the games -- one rainy day, I found them playing my copy of GMT War Galley. They weren't just fooling around with the counters and maps. They had actually read the rules and were playing the game as published! My son was 14 at the time and my daughter was 12! I never did interest them in any GBoH, or OCS, GBACW or any of the others though my son did take a shining to TCS (before taking a shining to girls).
So, there's always someone out there who will discover these games and find the joy in them I had. The games, among with many other things, have been a source of joy and discovery for me, and so they might still light up some other inquisitive minds.
Carl Paradis
- I gave away over 500+ games (mostly wargames) in the last ten years, and all over the world; hopefully some are still played now and then.
Mark H
Almost the same story here. Still had all my games going back to the very first one--AH Luftwaffe--from the 1970s.
Played one or two of them solo once or twice a year but none with an opponent for a couple decades.
I commend you for donating yours. I didn't think any kids would have interest in the games so I just sold all mine to Noble Knight. 4-5 huge boxes and they were almost all gone. NK pays wholesale but I was surprised by how much I got for them.
Kept just a few special ones, or ones that were missing a piece or two. However it's been two years since the "Great Purge" and I haven't played any of the leftovers. Guess it's time for the final purge.
Carl Paradis
BashOn wrote:Almost the same story here. Still had all my games going back to the very first one--AH Luftwaffe--from the 1970s.
Hey, that was my first wargame too! In 1974 when I was 10 years old. I kept that one.
Steve Stanton
licinius wrote:BashOn wrote:Almost the same story here. Still had all my games going back to the very first one--AH Luftwaffe--from the 1970s.
Hey, that was my first wargame too! In 1974 when I was 10 years old. I kept that one.
AH Luftwaffe was one of my first from the 70's as well. I think my first was SPI's Year of the Rat: Vietnam, 1972. Absolutely hooked. I'm now also into Euros and have many wargames from the 70's up through today.
We adopted our daughter when she was 10 and I had hopes of her gaming with me, but it was not to be.
