Recommend
1 Posts
Pacific War: The Struggle Against Japan 1941-1945» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Relief of Wake Island AAR
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Joe(jhepp)United States
Columbus
OhioO-H!
-
Battle Scenario #1 - Relief of Wake Island
[I didn't record the hex locations of the various Task Forces (TF's) because it is too labor intensive. Just imagine that the CV TF's are dancing around the 3/4 hex distance from each other for the most part. The Japanese CA TF goes to Wake to do bombardments and the Japanese TF transporting the 144 Reg is going to Wake to unload them there.]
Day PM - US Adv
Sara launches (5)1E to Wake to join (1)1E already there. Enterprise launches (5)1E to Sara.
Kwajalein (3)2E plus Hiryu (3)1E and Soryu (3)1E attack Wake. Attack was not detected and results in all (6)1E on Wake being destroyed. [In retrospect it doesn't seem wise to send planes to somewhere they can always be attacked. It wouldn't have been so bad if the air strike had been detected though. There was a 70% chance of detection.]
Dusk - Japan Adv
Japanese CA TF moves to Wake and destroys Wake fortifications during Naval Combat and suffer no losses.
Sara sends (5)1E to attack CA TF at Wake, causes no damage and loses 1 step to Dusk landing.
Night - US Adv
Wake Marines withstand Japanese bombardment (i.e. pass TQ check).
Day AM - US Adv
Lex and Sara TF's merge. They launch (5)1E + (4)1E at Japanese CV TF. The strike is not detected and causes 2 hits to Soryu, reducing her air unit to 2 steps.
Wake Marines withstand Japanese bombardment (i.e. pass TQ check).
The Japanese troop TF lands the 144 Reg on Wake.
Hiryu and Soryu launch (4)1E + (2)1E at Lex and Sara TF. The strike is uncoordinated and detected. Lex is the target. CAP and Escort causes no losses. Flak causes 1 hit to Hiryu group, down to (3)1E now. Hiryu group misses while Soryu group causes 1 hit on Lex.
Kwajalein (3)2E attacks Wake to no effect.
Day PM - US Adv
Lex and Sara launch (5)1E and (4)1E at Wake. (5)1E targets 144 Reg while the (4)1E targets the Japanese CA TF there. The strike is detected. The 144 Reg passes its TQ check while the CA TF suffers no losses and inflicts 1 step loss on the attacking (4)1E, now (3)1E, group from Sara.
Wake Marines withstand Japanese bombardment (i.e. pass TQ check).
Ground Combat has the 144 Reg lose 1 step.
Hiryu and Soryu send (3)1E and 2(1E) against Enterprise TF. The strike is detected but Flak causes no damage. The two air groups causes 5 hits of damage, crippling the Enterprise. [I should not have had the Enterprise get into strike range since she had no aircraft since they were sent to the Sara at the start of the scenario. I was thinking she could be available if Lex or Sara got damaged. Dumb mistake on my part.]
Night - US Adv
[Japan used her Op player option to push the Day marker ahead 2 spaces, skipping Dusk.]
With the crippled Enterprise only able to move 100 miles per turn (1 hex), the only possible anchorage for her in range is Wotje, in the Marshall Islands. She heads that way.
Wake Marines withstand Japanese bombardment (i.e. pass TQ check).
The Hiryu/Soryu TF moves to get between the Enterprise and Wotje.
Day AM - US Adv
Lex and Sara send (5)1E + (3)1E to attack 144 Reg on Wake. There are no losses and 144 Reg passes her TQ check.
Wake Marines break under Japanese bombardment (i.e. fail TQ check).
And then immediately Rally.
Kwajalein (3)2E attacks Wake to no effect.
Hiryu / Soryu launch (3)1E + (2)1E at Enterprise. The strike is detected but Flak causes no damage. The air groups finish off the crippled Enterprise.
Day PM - US Adv
Lex and Sara launch (5)1E + (3)1E at Japanese CV's. The strike is not detected and they target the Soryu. They cause 2 hits to Soryu which eliminates her un-alerted air group. Soryu is now crippled.
Wake Marines withstand Japanese bombardment (i.e. pass TQ check).
In Ground Combat each side loses a step, eliminating the Wake Marines. The Japanese have now captured Wake Island.
Kwajalein (3)2E attacks Lex and suffers 1 step loss to Flak while inflicting no damage.
Dusk - Japan Adv
US reorgs TFs into CV and CA groups.
Dusk - Japan Adv
[This is in error as I forgot to advance the Light counter.]
Hiryu launches (3)1E + Kwajalein (2)2E at US CA TF. The strike is detected and Flak causes 1 loss to 1E. Both air groups target the New Orleans and cause no damage. Each unit loses a step to Dusk landings.
Lex and Sara launch (4)1E + (3)1E at Soryu. The strike is not detected and succeeds in sinking the Soryu. Neither units loses a step to Dusk landings.
Night - US Adv
The US CA TF surprises the Hiryu TF. In two rounds of Naval Combat at Medium range only the Northampton gets a single hit on the Hiryu. Last step of air unit is lost.
Day AM - US Adv
Lex and Sara launch (4)1E and (3)1E at Kwajalein. The strike is detected and the Lex group loses a step to CAP. Both air units land on Sara and consolidate into a (6)1E unit.
The US CA TF bombards Kwajalein and Interdicts it. [This is pretty useless as the field will be repaired before anyone else moves.]
Kwajalein (1)2E + (3)1E launch at Lex and Sara. The strike is uncoordinated and detected. CAP hits the Escort for 3 hits, eliminating it for no loss in return. Flak then hits the 2E unit, eliminating it. [At this point the Japanese have no air units left.]
Day PM - US Adv
[Due to the very aggressive actions on the US side the US will have to Deactivate in various atoll hexes in the Marshalls. They just need to stay away from the Japanese CA TF so they don't lose another CV].
Sara launches (6)1E at Japanese CA TF and it is detected. Flak causes 1 step loss and the strike puts 1 hit on Furutaka and Aoba.
Japanese CV TF stays away from US CA TF to the west of Eniwetok.
Dusk - US Adv [This is the last Battle Cycle of the scenario.]
The US CA TF splits into two TF's, one going to Eniwetok and one to Ujelong. [This was done to prevent the Hiryu TF from being able to Deactivate.]
The Hiryu TF moves to Eniwetok.
US TF1 (Lex and Sara) deactivates in an atoll hex in the Marshalls.
US TF4 (CA) deactivates in Ujelong.
Japanese CA TF deactivates at Kwajalein.
US TF3(CA) and Japanese TF1(Hiryu) are unable to deactivate due to the presence of enemy naval units in their hex. All units from these TF's are considered sunk for victory purposes.
US wins because they sunk 2 CV's (one via non-Deactivation) while the Japanese only sunk 1 CV (Enterprise).
Might be considered a little gamey for the forward US deactivation though.
- [+] Dice rolls