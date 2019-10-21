4 Posts
Interceptor Ace: Daylight Air Defense Over Germany, 1943-44» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Oberleutnant Unglucklich IIJG26 Vitry en Artois (FR) FW190 A4.
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Xavier HarduinNetherlands
Utrecht
-
First try. Let me know if I did some mistakes.
First combat mission out of flight school, things are getting real. A raid is detected inbound Amiens rails. Not far away, good thing this will lower the risks.
I took-off in formation with my wingman and headed towards Amiens (next endurance tile).
Enemy is detected head-on (R6), that’s a formation of B17s (R7).
That’s not a good start, anyway we are at long range, there is hope. Let’s attack!
I instructed my wingman to attack a bomber, no sign of escort.
I aimed for the airframe with 12FPs, the bombers are still fully loaded a lucky shot could end this quickly and pulled #31 -> GP.
This shot resulted on (table B3) Controls – Airframe – Gunner – Random *2. Since we are at long range, I discarded 1 random hit. Random hit gave Crew Injury (R6), Copilot (R12), severe Wound (R4).
Not too bad for a rookie.
Now the B17 answered back, brace! Pulled #56, 3 hits.
I took hits in Airframe – Engine – Crew, KIA (R6)……
In the meantime, my wingman attacked another bomber (table W1) and got hit (damaged). Bomber took 4 hits (R9) – 1 for the range. Controls – Airframe – Crew, gunner.
What a day.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Gregory Smith(Sturmer)United States
Pennsylvania
-
Hey Xavier,
OK you MIGHT be alive:
For the crew injury, you have to roll if it's YOU or the Bordschuetze (rear gunner.) Well obviously you don't have a rear gunner in a Fw - so if you roll 2d6 and a 8-12 means it's a no effect (hits your non-existent rear gunner.)
So not sure if you made that roll or not - look at the B4 chart and you'll see what I'm talking about.
Cheers, Greg
PS It reminds me of when I was testing "The Hunters." Dude rolled an aircraft in the tournament, first box, first patrol, sunk. I was thinking "hmmm I might have lost a sale there." hehehe
- [+] Dice rolls
- Joe CarterJapan
-
Sturmer wrote:PS It reminds me of when I was testing "The Hunters." Dude rolled an aircraft in the tournament, first box, first patrol, sunk. I was thinking "hmmm I might have lost a sale there." hehehe
Too funny.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Oct 22, 2019 8:55 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Oct 22, 2019 8:54 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Xavier HarduinNetherlands
Utrecht
-
I didn't roll for it, I that because the FW-190 is single pilot I was about to take all the lead coming my way.
Anyway, I just rolled a 3. I am terrible with dice!
Next time more luck, I hope.
Thanks.
- [+] Dice rolls