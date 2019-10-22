Recommend
Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs» Forums » Sessions
Subject: First Tank Duel
Gary Logs
Just received this last week and got it on the table Sunday night during the Bears' game. Setup a simple solo play of one on one T34/M40(Seasoned) vs a PIIIJ (Elite) for two decks to get my feet wet in the system.
It was a lot like playing Up Front from the solo play of looking at hands when needed. It does have a "Robata" solo system but I had't progressed to that yet and wanted to get familiar with the play.
Based on initiative bids the T34 moved up to close range a bit into a gully. All good. The PzIII did the same but got bogged! The T34 out ranged the PzIII and stayed put to fire at its max range while immune from return fire. With the games's first shot: Explosion! No Survivors! 20VP!
Enter the reinforcement Pz III at the long range again. It layed smoke and held place to get some APCR loaded to help equalize the range deficit and build a hand to strike forward with. Then a cat and mouse game played for a few turns with the T34 creeping up a little to get better odds in the woods hulldown and starting acquisition shots vs the Pz III plans of drawing an attack hand.
Then it happened. The PzIII cleared from smoke with initiative and fired an APCR round with directed fire into the T34 turret! Critical hit!
But...
The commander and loader were only wounded with a loss of gun optics. No explosion or fire followed. They also recovered from broken status in their turn.
Both sides frantically started cycling cards to build a threat which ended with the both pushing into some woods, T34 at 400m (hand +1 to offset Elite PzIII hand bonus) and the PzIII at 600m. Surprisingly The T34 had an arsenal of good low value fire cards to offset its loss of optics and was able to gain an effective fire first.
The Pz III caught fire and broke with a heavy turret hit and the Pz commander was killed. In its turn the Pz's fire went out of control and the crew escaped except the for the gunner. After a second PzIII reinforcement setup, time ran out in the next hand draw phase giving the Soviet T34 a 34 to 0 VP win. Such is tank war.
(and the Bears lost too)
Mark Buetow
- This game is just plain cool. Not so cool about the Bears though...
Christopher Hill
Excellent AAR, Gary!
I have been reading the rules but haven't got this on the table yet. I would surmise through your write up that you thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
Gary Logs
kinga1965 wrote:Excellent AAR, Gary!
I have been reading the rules but haven't got this on the table yet. I would surmise through your write up that you thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
You betcha sir! Movie visuals still keep going through my head
It does remind me of UpFront in how it pulls you in to living out each tactical turn. Maybe some Patton's Best in there too.
I expect we'll have to work some plays of this into our calendars soon
