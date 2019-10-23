Recommend
Subject: Results vs. Blocks! RIII on Steam
Peter Stubner
Englewood
I didn't think it was physically possible, but this both sucks and blows -- Bart Simpson
-
My first games played with PC version, purchased from Steam
1) W - Full game as Lancaster - AI Balanced
2) W - Full game as York - AI Balanced
3) W - 3rd Campaign Scenario as Lancaster - AI Balanced
4) W - 3rd Campaign Scenario as Lancaster - AI Balanced
5) W - 3rd Campaign Scenario as York - AI Balance, I got a hand of 4 events and two 2's and one 3, still won
6) W - Lancaster, Full Campaign - Aggressive AI, easily won
7) W - York, Full game - Aggressive AI, easily won
8) W - Lancaster, Full game, Defensive AI. AI had 2 turns of killer hands that plus defensive AI made the game mildly more challenging
9) W - York, Full game, Defensive AI
So far the AI is not challenging. I do have deep experience with block games, but I'm not a RIII expert by any means.
Aggressive AI performs the worst.
I think that defensive AI might be the best to play against. It seems to at least make some more formidable armies.
The AI does not protect it's Rose Nobles well.
Rich
Northern VA
My experience as well with regard to the AI not being challenging. I've won 4 of 4 decisively varying which side and mode the AI played as much as possible within 4 plays.
I haven't been taking close notes on the AI's approach but I second the comment on it not protecting its Rose Nobles. In fact, generally it does a poor job of protecting any nobles. Two seemingly consistent trends after four games:
- AI leaves isolated single blocks isolated when, as Player 1, it has opportunity to cover them by moving them or other blocks to have more than one block present in an area.
- AI will launch even, or in some cases unfavorable, attacks as Player 1 when there is obvious opportunity for me to reinforce and make the battle a rout.
At least so far the dice rolling seems to be playing out to my advantage noticeably. I wish I had that problem when playing face to face but I'm sure that will even out over time!
I've played the board game with live opponents a couple of dozen times so I'm an experienced, but by no means outstanding, player.
Peter Stubner
Englewood
I didn't think it was physically possible, but this both sucks and blows -- Bart Simpson
-
Good observations Rich.
Another strange thing the AI does; it seems to pick rather poorly which blocks will lose a step when overstacked in Supply Phase.
Generally the game interface is very good. It's easy and mostly intuitive to operate.
Here are a few minor annoyances:
-- There is no re-do or go-back on a move, even before you press "Done" for the card. You have to go to the Reload menu At least the game automatically saves each recent card play
-- If you accidentally don't bring all the blocks you intended to bring from one area across a border for primary attack group, and bring a lagger block across same border later, it becomes reserve
-- There's no indication the AI is attempting Treachery, if it does and succeeds, suddenly your block is gone and he has a reserve.
-- Border types get obscured at times by highlighting, particularly during regroup moves.
-- Shield icons could be a little larger in the map
-- the AI decides where all your blocks return too
-- The mulligan rule on the card draw is not implemented. (Though not really a problem vs. AI, a low hand total gives player some extra challenge)
Player Tip
-- Remember to look into Exile areas for blocks at start of Campaigns
