Recommend
2 Posts
Gettysburg (125th Anniversary edition)» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Second Solo Play with Wasson65 Variant Rules
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Tim Wasson(wasson65)United States
Montgomery
Texas
-
After my first session report, some people pointed out some rule variations that might address the lack of difference in character between cavalry, artillery, and infantry.
Based on the feedback from those people, I did a bit of research and pulled together some ideas from a few sources into a single rules document to supplement the original rules sheet. I've posted a copy of those in a post in the Variants section.
I replayed the "1st Day" scenario with the new rules, and boy was it different.
First thing is that Devin and Gamble can actually slow down the CSA without getting slaughtered. The voluntary retreat lets them stop Heth in his tracks, then fall back, stop and fall back. But at the same time, they can't fall back too slowly, or the artillery with a 2 hex range and ZOC will come to bear.
Second, the CSA cannot simply stack two infantry together into a 10-11 strength juggernaut that slashes through Union infantry like butter.
These two things slow the game just enough that the Union can begin to build a line which can't just be smashed through by walking up to it.
The 'can't move and shoot in the same turn' combined with the 'strength doubles at close range' really forces you to use the artillery in very different ways, planning a position with decent defensive potential, while exploiting the 2 hex range to project force into a wide enough arc that other units have to consider how they are going to get around it.
Overall I'm very pleased with how the changes affected play - each unit type has very unique properties and must be played differently to bring it's full force to the battle.
Creating and maintaining a line is now CRUCIAL to your battlefield performance.
Attacks just don't happen willy nilly, you have to arrange things a turn ahead so that everyone is in the right position to clash with the enemy, such that key combats have favorable odds.
To summarize, these additional rules do add a bit more complexity, adding about 25% to the size of the rules, meaning it's still quite small instead of tiny. The rules also make play a bit slower, shifting it from 'really fast' to 'pretty quick', because you've got to think about unit movement. The combat resolution is still very quick. Finally, it shifts it from a 'concentrate power in stacks' strategy to an 'obtain an positional advantage' strategy.
So if you've found Gettysburg 125 to be a bit too non-historical, these additions can really enhance the range of flavors you get with the game without adding tons of calories.
If you try them, I'd love to know what you think. Again, nothing terribly original in these, just a compilation, but I think it's nice to have them together in a succinct manner.
Tim
- [+] Dice rolls
- Gil HansenUnited States
Portland
Oregon
-
Thanks Tim! Gettysburg 125 is one game that actually does play better using the variants.
Gil
- [+] Dice rolls