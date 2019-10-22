Recommend
John Retterer-Moore
Chicago
Illinois
-
Air, Land, & Sea is a small-box, 2 player game along the lines of Battle Line. There are 3 regions, and players alternate turns playing a card into one of those regions, each with a strength of 1-6 and often a special ability. The game takes place over multiple rounds; in each round, each player gets a fixed hand of 6 cards. Either player can surrender a round early at any point, giving the other player 2-4 points depending on how many cards are left in the surrendering player's hand, but if the round ends with all cards played, the player who has the higher strength in 2 of the 3 regions gets 6 points. 12 points wins the war.
Strengths:
- Very easy to learn and quick to play. Teaches in under 5 minutes and plays a full game in under 20 minutes.
- The cards have a nice variety of abilities, creating a good amount of interesting combinations without also creating a ton of complicated interactions or layers. Weaker cards also tend to have more powerful abilities, meaning it's not too likely that your hand will just be worse than your opponents.
- Simple, fun, strategic gameplay.
Flaws:
- My only real complaint about Air/Land/Sea is that I seemed to fairly often get hands where there was a pretty clear correct order to play the cards in, limiting the decision space.
Overall: 7/10
As far as 2 player-exclusive low weight/high depth games go, Air/Land/Sea is a very solid, enjoyable game, but doesn't quite seem to have the extra layer of tricky risk/reward decision I enjoy in Battle Line or Lost Cities. I'd recommend if you already have several of the big 2 player games that fall into a similar camp, but it wouldn't be the first one I recommended someone.
Bart De Vuyst
Mechelen
- Good review. I don't really agree with the comparison to Lost Cities, which I found dated and repetitive. There are a lot of finer tactical decisions to be made here thanks to the abilities. But I think Air, Land & Sea is a gamer's game, with subtle and layered gameplay.
Steve Stanton
Paoli
Pennsylvania
-
Phyrexian wrote:Good review. I don't really agree with the comparison to Lost Cities, which I found dated and repetitive. There are a lot of finer tactical decisions to be made here thanks to the abilities. But I think Air, Land & Sea is a gamer's game, with subtle and layered gameplay.
I played this for the first time a few weeks ago and enjoyed it. I have heard that game play really steps up once you and your opponent have played it several times so you know what cards may come up and you get familiar with card interaction and 'combos' of (stacked) cards.
Bart De Vuyst
Mechelen
- That’s true, Steve. There are a lot of ‘ahaaa’ moments with this game. It’s really a step up from games like Battle Line or Schotten Totten. Both great games though.
