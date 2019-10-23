Recommend
1 Posts
Interceptor Ace: Daylight Air Defense Over Germany, 1943-44» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Oberleutnant Wold, RIP
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- G Geisler(NMVOL)
Santa Fe
New Mexico
-
Lt. Wold reported KIA by Wingman Wendt over France, May 21st, 1943. His FW-190 never pulled up after a dive attack at the rear of a B-17. Probably wounded by the top turret gunner, Wendt speculated.
Wold never was luckier than his first sortie in March, 1943, when he bagged 3 bombers including 2 attacked out of the sun. He was shot down by a B-17 in sortie 2 but miraculously parachuted to safety. He brought a shot up aircraft home after sortie 4 that went straight to salvage. April 1943 was uneventful but Wold racked up his 10th kill.
Things changed in May 1943 as escorts began to appear. Wold liked to gamble in head on passes against the P-47’s, bagging two with two DE card draws, a.k.a. good shooting. The last fight was a bit hairy though, with his controls failing Wold was lucky to parachute out of his dying fighter.
After a missed sortie to recover he took to the skies one last time. The attack card draw on that B-17 was poor, only two random hits. Defensive fire was heavy, a card draw of 5 hits. On the fighter damage chart there are 36 outcomes, 2 which are crew injury—only a 5.5% chance. But crew injury was indeed rolled, followed a injury roll for the pilot and then a roll of 6 for KIA. Wold’s luck ran out.
Final tally: 15 kills in 16 missions.
- [+] Dice rolls