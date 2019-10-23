Recommend
7 Posts
Falaise Pocket» Forums » Sessions
Subject: SESSION 3 - Boot Scoot Boogie Again?
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
FALAISE POCKET SESSION 3
Like in the Evacuation of Konigsberg game, the salient fact as the Wehrmacht is you will lose in Minden Games Falaise Pocket. There will be no turning about and smashing the Brits and Americans. Your infantry is weak and your Panzers need to boot scoot boogie out of the way. Your mission is to evacuate as many defensive factors off the map board by the end of Turn 5. Each defensive point value is worth 1 Victory Point (VP), so your goal is to save as much of the Wehrmacht out of the enfolding disaster in France as possible. In Christmas terms it is RUN RUN Rudolph!
The Allies? Your mission is simple – bag the Wehrmacht and keep them from escaping. Every unit you can kill can’t escape but killing units early on is really to try and maneuver to get in a position where you can draw the noose tight on the sack. The “annoying” feature is the American Army to the South is weak in terms of numbers. Moreover, a significant amount of your British strength is far to the West. The terrain analysis of the battle space is one of lots of forest and bocage, meaning the German Infantry with its five movement factors will have trouble staying ahead of any collapsing shoulders. The area is also intersected by a number of rivers.
There is always a small variable in German set-up. You can set-up one hex away from the stated on-map position. I now wonder if you can fudge it so to speak by putting a unit in another unit’s “assembly area” to move them to a better position. Need to think about that one. What we do though is decide again how we can position units best to evacuate or delay the Allies movement to encircle and entrap us. I thought more in this game about the placement of the German free units as I was wanting to get some of the units from the from end of the sack. Why? More victory points chances, both positive and negative are generated if you use the optional rules for Chits which we did for this game. On the other hand, you can also get penalized by the Germans for the chit draw. And of course we drew Chit G that states you lose 5 VP if you have nine or more units eliminated by the end of the game.
Some terms of art used throughout
Bde = Brigade
Div= Division
IN = Infantry
AR=Armor
DR= Defender retreats DE = Defender Eliminated AR = Attacker Retreats
TURN 1
As the Allies move first, I wanted to prevent the debacle of the last game by allowing the Germans so much latitude by freely scampering, so we tried to engage and encircle folks as much as we can, considering the movement costs for the Bocage terrain. The beauty is the Allies have with their infantry a movement factor of six, that is decisively better than the German factor of five for movement.
We start off in the South with the US 704th AR Bde and the 30th ID hammering the 84 IN Div, a 10-4 attack that didn’t do much. The BR 11th IN Div fared better against the 353rd GE Div with a DR result. The 50th BR IN DIV tried to run with that luck against the 363rd IN Div – nope. No effect. The US 4th ID and the two other Armor BDE teamed up against the GE 59th Div for a 13-3 attack. The result was an EX that became a DE as the American lower factored units didn’t have the same or lower attack strength as the printed defense strength of the German unit. The 53rd GE IN Div found itself under a furious assault from two Canadian IN Divs that resulted in it being vaporized. The 85th GE Bde suffered the same result as well against 2nd CN AR and the 3rd CN IN. But the Americans 3rd AR Div and the 745th AR Bde only pushed back the 600th Bde.
So the Allies gained 6 VP this turn. The Germans gained 12 VP as they ran 12th SS Panzer and 21st Panzer off the map. As the Germans, we moved 2nd Panzer to the West in an effort to allow the units at the far end of the sack and opportunity to escape by serving as cork to seal off the British easily coming down from the North. We will see how that goes.
TURN 2
The Allies figure this turn they have to constrict the Western fire sack and nibble off both shoulders to trap units. Let’s see how that worked out. The 3rd Armor and 745th Armor Bde attacked the 600th GE IN Bde and achieved a DR result. A DE was needed here to break into the German rear areas. The 2nd Can Armor and 3rd Can IN Div killed the German 2nd FS Division – a nice coup here. 2nd PZ Div only retreated under steady pressure from the British 53rd IN Div and 2nd Can Armor. But the British 43rd IN Div and the 34th Armor attacked was launched in a piecemeal fashion and was conducted in a desultory manner that resulted in a NE result against the 353rd GE IN Div. But the 363rd GE Bde died as the 53rd IN Div and the BR 6th AR unlike the 43rd IN Div conducted a timely assault. The 11th IN conducted an attack to close the gap, assaulting the 275th GE Bde. You have to use your powerful Allied Divisions to pressure Jerry all the time. I had not really not done that I believe in the either of the other two games.TURN 3
The 2nd CAN IN and the BR 53rd IN Div attacked the 271st IN Div (2-3-5) that is just begging to die. And die it did with a DE result. The 59th and 43rd Divisions along with the 34th AR BDE conducted a 17-3 attack against the 275th GE Bde – it died. The US 3rd Armor and the 745th Armor Bde attacked the 600th GE Bde (a measly 1-2-5 and only got a DR result. To show the Germans still had teeth, the bold move to use the 2CN Armor Bde to serve as cork against the Germans at the end of the Falaise Pocket ensured its destruction with a DR result. However this forced the Germans to constrict their shoulder a bit in terms of their escape corridor by shifting units around.TURN 4
Critical attack for the Ami as the 30th IN Div and the 704th Armor Bde hit the 84th GE IN Div – and stalled. In a massive display of firepower to the north, the British 43rd and 50th IN Divisions along with the 34th Armor annihilated the 353rd GE IN Div. The American responded in kind as the Big Red One killed the GE 708th Bde. The 600th Bde finally is killed by the US 3rd Armor and the 7th Armor but only by being unable to retreat. The British 53rd IN Div and 4th Armor hit 10th SS Panzer who threw them back with a vicious counterattack. The Germans in their turn exited units worth 16VPs – the 89th IN Division, 2nd Panzer Division and the 116th Greyhound Panzer Division.TURN 5
The 3rd FS died to the Big Red One and the 2nd FR Armor. We really thought by Turn 3 this one might escape but the relentless British pressure from the north collapsed the shoulders just enough. The 9th Panzer survived an attack to live as such another day. But the 84th XX died, cut off by the BR 50 IN DIV and the 8th AR BDE.
So the Final Score Was 39 German VPs for evacuated units+3 for the killed Canadian Armor BDE+ 1 for the B chit. This made it 44-43 Allies EXCEPT the G Chit that removes 5 VP for the German loss of nine or more units made the final 44-38. Both sides might feel satisfied with their overall results here I daresay. What do you think?
- [+] Dice rolls
- Barry KendallUnited States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
It sounds like a costly "close the jaws" operation, and some good German armor got away.
Interesting . . . it sounds as though the initial German set-up is as much a part of playing the game well as is the actual in-game decision process.
I'm still trying to adjust my brain, though, to seeing German units in RED!
- [+] Dice rolls
- rory willis
- had to set this up its been awhile manis it tense like your aar ! good game quick an fun oh those poor Germans
- [+] Dice rolls
- It is an obscene amount of fun!
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Barry:
Yeah the red is "different". I didn't realize what a difference set up could make and sometimes it matters less than others. I worry bot about perfect plans though.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls
- rory willis
- hello on turn 3 of this great little game one question can german units enter there own hexs with german units to leap frog movement or is it only one unit in a hex at a time thank you
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Rory:
From memory one at a time which is why it is so hard to get out of the pocket. I will look in the garage tomorrow for the bin on a cabinet.
Smitty
- [+] Dice rolls