- Chayan Chaiyaporn(Tyler95)Thailand
English is not my native language so apologise for any mistakes made.
So we had a 4-player match today. I was playing Civitates. Due to the fact that I won the match before this one, the Dux player was being very hostile and difficult. WHAT A CHILDISH BEHAVIOR! And it caused us the game. Without trust, the Briton could not survive. Hope he learnt that.
The first few turns the Dux player was doing nothing except 'train' and 'requisition'. Understandable. However, after several raids from both barbarian factions, I began to realise that I probably could not rely on the Dux player at all. So I had to stop doing the 'trade' and 'rule' and started to 'invite' some saxons foederati to help protect my key regions (regions with 2-3 populations). Luckily, nothing serious happened yet. The barbarian players were patient and did not rush to 'return' and 'settle'. So I still had control of my regions during the first epoch.
The first epoch event was Constantine III. Dux player won the bid and gained 5 prestige plus another 5 from revenue. Now everyone targeted Dux. So the Dux player became more active in defending our realm. Finally huh? However, it was me who doing the opposite. In order to prevent Dux victory, I pulled back my troops from several regions, paving way for the barbarians to raid and reduce prosperity. It was effective! We managed to prevent Dux victory. However, I had to promise everyone not to gain any more wealth. I kept my promise. The second epoch arrived and I was completely broke. No money no party...
Things got interesting when Scotti had placed 2 settlements and a shit ton of war bands in the northern area. Also, he accumulated 30 renowns already. The Dux player was super worried so he marched one hell of an army north to get rid of them Scotti once and for all.
It is important to point out as well that the Saxon player had played 'Dubglas river' event. The event halved cavalry in fens. It scared the shit out of the Dux player. He swore to us all that he would never step in fens again. COWARD! That caused us the whole game.
While the Dux player was marching to beat the Scotti, the Saxon player expanded really rapidly in the east. I asked the Dux player to send some troops down there but he said no. So I slowly accumulated wealth and prepared to let the Saxons conquer some regions, so that the imperium track will move down to Civilian Autonomy and guarantee my victory.
But damn the Saxons, he knew what I was trying to achieve and called out everyone to beat the shit out me. I also pointed out that the Saxon player was winning as well but no one cared. Probably because I won the last time. So they started bullying me real hard causing briton control to go down beyond the threshold.
Few cards left before the next epoch (my estimation). So I made a huge risk. I moved my troops to 2-pop region to regain control and bring briton control back to 28, just enough to win the game. I prayed to whatever god that the next card would be epoch card but my prayer wasn't answered. It wasn't an epoch card.
Now the Saxon control went up to 10, enough for him to secure victory. And because the Dux army was being useless in the north (Oh did I mention to you that all the Scotti were safe and sound? They sea travelled to south western regions), there was nothing we could do about it. And the Saxon got a very cool event to replace fort and cavalries with war bands. His victory was inevitable.
So that's it, my session report. Dux player kept saying that he just could not send troops there to fight the Saxons. Ok I understand that the cavalries would be halved but..
I mean.. 'yes' I saw in Dux' eyes the same fear that would take the heart of me..
A day may come when the courage of Men fails, when we forsake our friends and break all bonds of fellowship,
but it is NOT this day.
An hour of wolves and shattered shields when the Age of Men comes crashing down,
but it is NOT this day!
This day we fight! By all that you hold dear on this good earth, I bid you stand,
Dux of the Briton!
(Apparently, they didn't)
- Phillip EdwardsUnited States
- Thanks for the session report. Enjoyed reading it.
