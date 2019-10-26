Recommend
Subject: South Pacific Scenario: Solo AAR
Rather than post it in the South Pacific forums, I decided to put my AAR here since this seems to get more traffic. Feel free to move it if you'd like! Interestingly most battles were not very bloody. Both sides had quite intact forces, with some exceptions. I played the Allies rather carelessly and was saved by the dice many times!
I don't document these things thoroughly so I don't remember the cards very well, but I can explain the gist of it.
Turn 3: Both sides had a fair amount of offensive cards. Allies opened with Watchtower (sending all possible units to Guadalcanal, no pinning) while the Japanese reacted with Savo, using all their surface units. The Allies get a 0.5x result. The Japanese attack on Moresby succeeds. I recall feeling as the Japanese that I wanted to wait for a big fleet next turn, so I didn't do too much with my cards after that other than shuffling units around. Trading steps with Allied air was the last thing I wanted to do. The Allies get a big success by taking Bougainville, putting them back at +1. Neither side is hurt too badly, with the 1 MAW losing a step but knocking down the tough pre-war air unit. The Allies play a get out of ISR card to FO.
Turn 4: This is where things got interesting, though a lot of it has to do with my poorly thought out defense on both side. The Americans play their ISR card too early, the Japanese shutting it down! (It was my first play, so I didn't know the Japanese would get a card to put the Americans back in ISR!) The Japanese end up getting out of ISR AND putting the US back in Europe.
But before the Japanese get out of ISR, the US player uses operation Chronicle to take Green island, grabbing the adjacent islands and fulfilling POW. In one of the really bloody battles, the Allies get a beautiful 9, knocking out the Ryujo carrier group and reducing a battleship! The Japanese end up inflicting 0.25x: nothing. The US carriers really haven't been touched at all!
However the US suffers quite heavy losses in fruitless air/naval attacks, with some Army SR air damaged, and in a later battle two battleships get reduced, and 2 MAW lost!
This is when the Japanese make a terribly risky play. The US player had left Darwin poorly defended, the Japanese had just got out of ISR, and they had some infantry in Palau. The Japanese had a nice logistics 2 offensive that gave them a shot at Darwin (the 1st Australian Corps had attrited last turn). The Allies intercept with coast watchers but I couldn't bring enough forces for a large battle. Until I realized that I happened to have a reaction stack, with the Kent CA and a reduced US corps! The Allies lose the naval battle but the Kent group somehow survives. The Darwin Express rushes US troops who wipe out the Japanese Army. The Americans themselves lose a step.
After that I decided on an even better plan. The ISR card had netted me Admiral Ugaki! Gili was open as well, so I pinned the Marine Divisions stacked with most of the US fleet, and went for Gili confident in victory. The only available reaction force was CA Kent and 1 Aus corps, still in Darwin. An 18-12 Japanese army had a 10% chance of being wiped out by a 6-12 Australian corps (no +3 since the Allied unit did not start on Gili), but it seemed to me this was the best time to take a risk, while I knew the US had no cards and was rather weak at the end of the turn.
The unpinned US ships couldn't risk going to Gili, so the US sent 1 Aus Corps to Gili, once again rushed into battle onboard the Darwin Express. The Japanese won easily, giving them a net +2 advantage. To win, the Japanese had to not roll a 0, and the Allies had to not roll a 9, an 81% chance. Well, the Japanese rolled a 0 and the Australians got a 3. The quarter result could not hurt the Australians. The Japanese army got a step loss and skulked back to Truk. What a turn!
I'll add the following turns later. The Japanese seem to be bungling things now but the Allies still need to attack, and the Japanese fleet and air forces (albeit reduced) are mostly intact...
- A A(kvnrthr)
-
Start of Turn 5 Before Reinforcements and Replacements
Turn 5:
Americans have 5 steps of carriers and 2 reduced battleships. Reinforcements are delayed, but Americans have war in europe in the FO so more will come in Turn 6. For the Japanese, under the stacks are Yamato, Shokaku, and Kongo intact at Truk, Palau and the Admiralties respectively, while the Aoba is at Port Moresby. The Americans are under ISR, while the Japanese are not.
At this time the Japanese have a +1 advantage in ports/resource hexes, so the Allies need to take 2 of either to win. The submarines hit, leaving the Japanese with 3 cards and 1 pass. The Americans having a card in FO have a good advantage, and they have the Brewer surprise attack ready to go.
With the Japanese fleet still quite strong, the Allies decide to go on a ground offensive. 14th US Corps, 1st Australian and 3rd Australian Corps slowly make their way towards Port Moresby. But this takes something like 3 cards to do (1 to ship to Gili, 1 to move next to Moresby, 1 to attack), giving Japanese time to send in a full strength army (in hindsight, this was probably a rules error since I think you can't do strategic moves through the unneutralized ZOI at Gili. Unless you're allowed to move with strategic transport through a place with enemy units, in which case I could move through Gili) and do a surprise, low OC air bombardment on the assembling army, which fortunately on takes off 1 step.
The ensuing battle at Moresby enjoys artillery support and unexpected logistical success (translation: once again making a mistake, I should not have been able to use Toenails to attack into Port Moresby!) But the resulting battle is very bloody (Japanese roll a 1.5x with 24 attack factors) and results in heavy losses in the American corps, reducing political will.
At this point my memory fails me. I certainly remember being able to keep Brewer until the Japanese were out of cards, having to play the last JN-25 (without card draw) to the FO, then getting a successful surprise attack on Rabaul. But looking through my discard pile, I see 1 J-25 code change and 2 submarine attacks, all with card draws, so I can't imagine how the US was able to keep Brewer until the end without surprising the Japanese. I guess that they probably drew each other, with the Japanese playing those reaction cards against the ground offensives with nothing better to do, in hope of drawing a better card. They did take off a battleship and a carrier step, so I imagine one of sub cards must have been played against the surprise attack.
As far as the Japanese fleet and air force is concerned, they only lose a replaceable Yamato step and take some minor hits to their air units. Their army is in disarray however and stand little chance of defending Lae the next turn. In fact, the Americans already fulfill the port victory condition, having retained all their original ports and grabbing Guadalcanal, Bougainville and Rabaul. The Japanese will have to attack now. But the Americans seem to be more interested in running up the score than defending their gains, which leaves some critical areas open (it's not often that I actually get those Turn 6 forces, so I wanted to stick them in range of CPac and go for something big. Not the brightest idea, almost costing the game for the Americans)
On another note, it's kind of funny how South Pacific incentivizes pushing the Yamato-class ships forward at every opportunity, considering their inaction historically. It has great attack and defense, and is the only Japanese naval unit that can take replacements, so while you're not exactly happy for it to take a step loss you can afford it, while it might save other reduced irreplacable units.
