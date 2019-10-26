Recommend
Subject: Scenario 34 AAR (continued)
In a previous AAR I discussed our first game of Scenario 34. We reconvened this week with the same friend to play the same scenario again. I kept the German side and my friend the American.
Order of Battle and Deployment
Inital deployment for the Germans
The picture shows the deployment of German troops at the beginning of the game. We decided to downgrade German squads from Panzergrenadier to first-line, hoping for a fairer game. Notice that with this disposition of units, barring lucky failures of the accuracy roll, each American artillery attack can at most hit one real German unit. This is because, from their initial position, American units have LOS only to the first hex of each hill level. I can anticipate that the American artillery will not be a major issue for the Germans troops.
Turn 1 and 2
The first turn sees an uncontrasted advance of American units as they close the gap with the hill feet. The American artillery is peculiarly inaccurate and one attack ends up off-board. At this point, there is nothing better the German can do that stay put in their comfortable foxholes, growing OP counters.
In Turn 2, the Americans close their ranks and start to climb the hill. A slightly more accurate American artillery put some pressure on the German left flank.
The situation at the end of turn 2
Turn 3
An action-packed turn. The American artillery and mortar suppress the German left flank MG and squad and, using smoke grenades, a few American squad/WTs manage to reach the second level of the hills. The OP fire from the Germans is weak and does not produce noticeable results. The MG covering that flank performs a retreat move uphill in search of a safer place. There's growing confidence in the American HQ that they will be able to finally capture the hill... the problem is, there are no more smoke grenades. Moreover, some of the German troops that were covering the right flank move toward the center, hopping from foxhole to foxhole, to provide some support for the retreating German units.
The situation at the end of turn 3
Turn 4
As said, no more smoke grenades for the G.I.'s. Moving in the open is perilous now, so before moving, better to fully suppress the enemy. My friend decides to fire with his advanced units and move forward only once the Germans are suppressed. But he has to face the hardship of statistics, which definitely reduces the effectiveness of this strategy. Let us see why.
When firing to German units in foxholes, the American squads have a net FP of 3 (base FP 5, -2 for foxholes). The same for the mortar used with a spotter (base FP 8, -1 for a spotter, -4 for foxholes). The American MGs are more effective, with a net FP of 5 (base FP 7, -2 for foxholes). But they need a direct LOS. All considered, I'd say that in order to inflict one level of suppression, the American player has on average to fire with three units (or 2.5 if one MG is involved). Due to the higher movement cost in this scenario (1.5 point per hex), the American units having LOS on the Germans are in general those that might close combat them. Thus, OR the Americans fire to suppress OR they assault in CC. They do not have the local superiority in numbers necessary to do both, at least as long as the German player positions his troops out of the LOS of the majority of American troops.
This is precisely how it went: once my friend managed to suppress all the Germans units having LOS on his potential movement paths, he discovered that there were no more units available to move.
The only result the Americans achieved in this turn was a lucky "1" in a final OP fire die roll, that reduced the left flank German MG while it was trying a retreat move to reach a less exposed position. This is the fist reduction/loss of the game.
The situation at the end of turn 4
Turn 5
It is understood that the American player cannot just wait until all German troops are fully suppressed or he can't move at all. Some risk has to be taken. So my friend fires with the few units having LOS on Germans, with minimal results, and then start moving forward the other units. Well, I've got a sense of deja vu at this point (see my previous AAR). While the Americans were preparing the assault on the left flank, the German MG that was originally positioned on the right flank was moved on the top of the hill. It is now awaiting there in concealment for an opportunity to fire. The American advance is that opportunity. The first American squad entering the LOS of the MG is fired at with an FP of 12 (FP 7 + 1 height advantage, +4 movement in the open). I roll a 2. American unit eliminated. "Ok" - says my friend - "let's see if you can do this again". A second American unit moves in LOS of the unsuppressed German MG. I spend a CP and perform an attack with FP 10 (-2 for final OP). I roll a 2. American unit eliminated. Apparently, I can. The American attack is stopped, there are no other units available in that sector. I did not have to activate my suppressed units so that they can now perform a retreat move to safer uphill positions.
The situation at the end of Turn 5, before the recovery phase
Turn 6
If you look at the previous picture you can see how difficult it is for the American player to advance his units further on the German left flank. Even if he manages to fully suppress the German squad in the level two foxhole, and he has just three attacks at FP 3 to do so, then any advance has to cope with the unsuppressed squad in the level three foxhole. At the same time, the squad in the level three foxhole is covered not by one, but by two MG, one unsuppressed and one light suppressed. Attacking these positions is suicide. So the American attention moves to the right flank. In fact, when I revealed the position of the second MG in the previous turn, it was clear that the right flank was now weakly defended. But only three American units can fire on the German squad in the rightmost foxhole and it takes all their fire to place a yellow marker. No other units can assault the German squad. Useless fire. My friend then decides to move more American units toward the right German flank, but I can easily do the same with my level 3 MGs, mirroring the advantages I had on the left flank. It's pretty clear that, also today, the Americans are not going anywhere. Game Over.
Final Comments
The best chance the Americans had to arrive in CC with the Germans was their attack on the weakly defended right German flank in turn 6. If my friend had rolled 3 or less in the first two fire attacks, he could have probably close combat the fully suppressed Germans with his third squad. This is a less than 10% probability outcome. Not much.
My conclusions, after two games, are that this scenario is definitely unbalanced in favor of the Germans. If the German player deploys and plays wisely, then it becomes incredibly difficult for the American player to win it, irrespective of his ability. Basically, the American victory is possible only if the German player rolls a couple of successive "0" in OP fire. And not just once in the game. It's a pity because if it were more balanced, this scenario would be a little gem.
How to make it more balanced? Not sure, but probably by increasing the number of elite American squads, doubling the endowment of smoke grenades and maybe, as we did, downgrading the German squads to first-line troops.
Last edited Sat Oct 26, 2019 11:02 pm
Posted Sat Oct 26, 2019 3:51 pm
Mike Hoyt
Hmmm, and yet the Designer clearly thinks the Americans can not only take the hill, but do it with at least some squads surviving...
i just played a Solo run against your defense, and with the benefit of knowing exactly where your decoys are and some atrocious German rolls I took the top on turn 5. Should have recorded it, but leaving that aside, here is what I did.
Note that in your setup your Germans are essentially divided by the hill, so if your friend forgoes trying to hit a flank and just charges straight up the middle, and succeeds, it is the Germans who will have to come out of those foxholes and assault the hill.
Remember the stacking and road movement rules. Squads starting in 6E4 can make 26D8 on turn 1. My first squad that tried it triggered OP fire from the Germans in 26B6 and got fully suppressed. But that is the only German squad that can hit that hex, so sent another American squad (don't normally like to bunch up, but necessary this time) and the German failed his FOP chance granted by spending the sole German CP. That lets the American call artillery down on 26B6 with rounds also landing on the German MG in 26B5
I sent one American MG along the west flank, and the other MG and mortar along the eastern flank. I am not contemplating using them much for fire suppression, as you point out it is going to be really difficult to dislodge the Germans with anything but melee so I plan to use the WT's more as bait for German OP fire.
The other American squads bunch up at the foot of the hill in the middle, immune to any kind of German fire this turn and I put the two Grenadier squads at 26E9 ready to storm the hill on turn 2. Using the road movement and stacking rules, and knowing there is no German artillery, I can get a lot of people there at the base of the hill.
On turn 2 I can get the level 1 hex at 26E8 in complete safety, and the two grenadiers can move on up to level 2 26E7 where only one German Squad has LOS. Other guys can come up the road (negating the vineyard penalty, then through 26D7 and D6, also only contested by one German Squad
I popped the western American MG up on the level 1 hill at 26B8 and he promptly got KIA by the German MG on that side, but that meant the German MG is unavailable to move. On the east I put the American MG 26G9 and moved the mortar team to 26I8 where, with the Spotter rule you mentioned, then can support the whole eastern side.
I do not remember the exact order of events in turn 2, one of the American goals is to get people up the levels to the point where they can direct artillery, and that is where I had some luck, suppressing Germans that might have otherwise interfered, but the main point of turn 2 was to get Americans up the hill and mostly out of LOS of the German MGs.
You moved your German MGs but remember the Americans are now in LOS of most such movement, have 3 Command Points to spend and your MGs will be moving in the open. Frankly I'll be please if you start trying to climb uphill with those lousy 4 Movement Points in the open
Turn 3, last turn for US artillery and again I got lucky, catching one of those of those German MGs moving in the open, but to some extent the artillery got in the way, I wanted to keep funneling Squads up the D and E columns, pretty safe at level 2 and only really exposed at level 3.
The American mortar team got a Yellow Suppression on the German at 26F5, who then failed his morale check when an American Grenadier came adjacent and I had the American jump downhill into the foxhole and that really opened up the path to the top.
The American MG at 26D9 got an OP fire marker and that made it difficult for the Germans on the west side to move, plus by turn 4 there were more Americans on top of the hill, even in the abandoned German foxholes
AAR thoughts
Didn't mean to describe so much, thanks for reading. But here are the points I think might be pertinent
1) The German defense as shown is great for avoiding the initial American artillery but everybody has a very limited field of fire and there are literally no Germans that have to be assaulted if you can get by them and hang on to the top of the hill
2) If the Americans get the top of the hill, or otherwise force the Germans to come out of those foxholes in LOS, the Germans are going to suffer
3) Using the road movement and accepting lots of stacking, the Americans can gain the first hex of level 1 at 26D8 on turn 1 and be up to level 2 26E7 on turn 2. And they can do this with minimal exposure to nothing more than two German Squads with a max of 2 OP and one FOP (using the CP)
4) The American have good high casualty numbers. Throwing squads forward, even if they get reduced, is fine. The goal is to first get LOS on Germans for artillery, then move adjacent to force morale checks, or even better get into melee (in this run through the Germans routed out of melee and we never actually rolled the dice, but note that American 6 melee fire power)
5)The Germans don't have many units, and they have to spend at least 2 Operations Points, so you can force them to commit early in the turn. Just sitting there and growing OP fire markers will only help them if the Americans move in LOS, and, at least vs this setup, there is a good protected route to the top
6) The Americans should not waste units on Suppression fire, charge in and trust the dice, you only need a couple of successes.
7) The Americans shouldn't forget Assault fire
I think I'll go try this again!
- Thank you Mike. Great feedback! Yes, I agree that with the MGs on the flanks, the central attack is the way to go. If you play it again, remember that there are no roads in this scenario. I don't know if it is relevant or not for your strategy.
Last edited Sun Oct 27, 2019 12:34 am
Posted Sun Oct 27, 2019 12:33 am
-
Mike Hoyt
No roads?!?
Well, yeah, right there in the Special rules. In Bold.
Well, I'd probably play the same strategy, but it eliminates my clever Turn 1 get somebody up that, ahem, road to spot for the artillery
I just tried it again, with a very forward German defense. My idea was to hold the hill then to kill enough Americans to deny them the victory. Worked well
This is, I think, a great scenario in that it offers plenty of viable strategies and plays fast.
- Any suggestions on what to try next? I'd skip scenario 35 for now as it is similar to 34. I'm considering Scenario 40 "The way of the hero".
