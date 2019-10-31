Recommend
JSOE "ONYX 4-1" // PRESENT DAY // AL-TABQA AIRBASE, SYRIA
Staff Sergeant Sturch of the 1st Battalion, Parachute Regiment, was quite nonplussed. For one, until he stepped aboard the SB-1 Defiant hybrid stealth helicopter 20 minutes ago, he didn't even know that such a rotorcraft existed. Instead of the familiar whomp-whomp-whomp cadence of a helicopter's blades, this alien craft with the angled blades produced a whispering, throbbing rumble, rapping an asymmetrical beat. If this model was the prototype, obviously the Joint Special Operations Executive (JSOE) wasn't saving it for a museum. The stealthiness of the Defiant to an observer on the ground would not come from its low-viz profile or suppressed rotor noise, the sergeant surmised, but from the sheer unrecognizable, outerworldliness of its shape and sound: it would literally be an Unidentified Flying Object.
Adding to its esoterism was the interior. Instead of rough steel and minimal comforts, it was laid out like a luxury airliner, with a soft crimson glow which did not affect his night vision, and the seats were ergonomic memory-foam cushions, like something out of Star Trek. Not that he had any complaints. The air actually smelled fresh.
Beside him, Captain Watson was making final checks to the mobile AN/PED-1 laser target designator, the single most important piece of equipment on this mission, for which she was taking personal responsibility. By "mobile", the equipment weighed just a shade under 16 kg, but Sturch knew better than to offer to carry it for her. Like every other Paratrooper, the captain had completed the Pegasus Company pre-selection course and jump school, earning her winged parachutes alongside her fellow brother Paras. The last person who called her "princess" down at the pub had ended up with a broken nose (and the lads had all sworn they hadn't seen anything, naturally.)
Seated across the aisle, Corporals Garvis and Armiger certainly didn't bat an eyelid, focussing on checking their NVGs and counting out the black ammo rounds for their suppressed L92A1 SMGs.Quote:SETUP
This is a Warfighter Shadow War mission with the following parameters:
* Insertion "Parachute (LALO)"
* On the Ground "Bad Intel"
* Mission "0100 Hrs"
* Objective "Control Tower"
* Exfiltration "Helo (Blackhawk)"
SETS
* Warfighter Shadow War core set
* Syria Tabqa Airbase (SW Expansion #23)
* United Kingdom (SW Exp #26)
CHARACTERS (UK Expansion)
Watson (PS)
Sturch (PS)
Garvis (SQS)
Armiger (SQS)
The mission had been a hasty one. The Syrian airbase at al-Tabqa had fallen into the hands of ISIL yet again, and given its strategic importance, had to be neutralized as quickly as possible, before the Jihadist forces could reinforce and use it as a staging area. As it so happened, 1 PARA was currently embarked aboard HMS Albion, the closest friendly vessel in the Mediterranean, and Capt Watson and her team had been tapped for the job, being night combat trained. They would be moving fast and light, laser designator notwithstanding, armed with barely more than an SMG each; knives optional but strongly encouraged. The whole point was speed and stealth, and if the enemy never knew they were there, all the better.
JSOE High Command might not have been shy about using the Defiant prototype for their ingress, but S3 (Operations) drew the line at landing the craft on hostile soil, where it would be at its most vulnerable. So, the squad would make a low-altitude, low-opening (LALO) jump instead. You'd have to be certifiably insane to jump out of a perfectly working rotorcraft speeding along at 250 knots at 300 metres above ground level, but that was what exactly what Captain Watson, S/Sgt Sturch and the two Corporals were certified for.
The jump light went green, the hatch was opened, and out into the inky void of racing desert they leapt. The jump was uneventful to the point of boring. As the UFO hovered away against the richly patterned dome of stars in the deep night sky, the small team regrouped on the ground, and made their way toward the distant collection of fairy lights that marked the al-Tabqa airbase.
To nobody's surprise, Intel had gotten it all wrong, to put it mildly. Instead of a handful of half-asleep base patrols and crickets chirping away, on the apron there were easily half a dozen Antonov troop transports, and what looked like the better part of an ISIL rifle battalion having a jamboree. All that was missing were marshmallows and campfire songs. As quickly as JSOE had tried to react to the situation, the opposition had been better prepared.
Watson passed her night-enhanced binos to Sturch, who shook his head as he saw what she saw. "What do you want to do, Captain?"
"We do what we came to do, Staff," Watson replied. "If they don't detect us, it doesn't matter if there's one or one hundred of them. And the noisier they are, the better for us. Let's get moving: the motor pool looks clear, and there's only a pair of prowlers at the far side. You take point, I'll cover the rear."
Trust the captain to see the good of the situation. Cutting through the double-fence on the perimeter was easy. Cloaked in darkness, Sturch led the way in toward where a cluster of trucks and jeeps were parked, followed by Garvis and Armiger. The pair of guards making their rounds at the far end of the parking area were moving away from the team, but before Watson could join them, a lone soldier suddenly emerged from the motor office, lighting a cigarette and strolling toward where Sturch was crouched behind a truck.
Sturch glanced back at Watson, who wordlessly raised her palm, then making a claw with her fingers. The sergeant nodded, flipping up his night vision goggles, and carefully drew his F-S knife, waiting until the soldier was almost upon him, then spear-handed him in the throat. As the soldier fell twitching to the ground, Sturch calmly thrust the blade upward through his neck, instantly severing the spinal cord. There was a soft gurgle, not too much blood, and it was over in two seconds.
The staff sergeant almost looked apologetic as Watson hustled forward and joined him. It had been simply bad luck for the soldier to come out at the wrong time for a smoke break. The captain patted the sergeant once on the shoulder, then gestured for the squad to keep moving.Quote:The Bad Intel "On the Ground" card cost the team a hefty 5 XP upfront, but the team gained an extra Action each Turn, which would be quite useful. The first Location was Motor Pool and two Hostiles appeared, revealed to be Base Security and Lone Soldier. Sturch played a series of Action cards to advance into the Location, inflicting an EKIA on the Lone Soldier whilst mitigating the Noise level, before the rest of the squad arrived. The Base Security, still Unaware, moved into the next Location, which was Soft Hangar, along with two new unknown Hostiles that appeared.
A series of demountable "soft" hangars, comprising of camouflage-patterned heavy canvas over a light metal frame, had been set up next to the motor pool. The huge structures would provide good visual over, Sturch realized, but it would also prevent them from spotting any enemy until they were really close. The pair of guards had stopped by the last hangar for a chat, and there was no way around them without being undetected. It didn't look like they were about to move on, and Watson shook her head at Sturch, tapping an imaginary wristwatch.
Sturch made a claw, pointed to himself, and the captain nodded. The staff sergeant knelt down, bracing his weapon and taking a steady aim, before letting off two quick shots, one at each of the sentries. Watson, Armiger and Garvis were already moving before the soldiers clattered to the ground. Beyond the hangar, there appeared to be more activity going on the tarmac.
Watson peeked around the edge of the hangar fabric, and then pulled her head back. She looked back to the other three and relayed her orders in terse, sharp movements: holding up four fingers, making a claw, then pointing to Sturch and herself, holding up two fingers twice, then to Garvis, followed by three fingers, and finally, to Armiger and four fingers. The other three gave her a thumbs up: relayed and understood.
All four soldiers raised their weapons, ready to engage instantaneously with combined fire. Drawn by the commotion, a pair of jihadists approached from the tarmac to investigate, to be instantly shot in the face by Garvin and Sturch. Watson and Armiger leapfrogged forward past the two, advancing onto the tarmac, where two more ground crew were working on a captured Syrian truck. Two more quick shots, and it was over. It had not taken more than thirty seconds from the first shot to the last, but between the shooting and falling down, it had been too noisy for Watson's liking. If the alarm sounded, a rifle company and a half would be on them in seconds.Quote:The team moved into Soft Hangars, where Sturch dropped more Action cards to support his attacks, revealing and inflicting two EKIAs on the Base Security. The next Location was Tarmac, turning up two hostiles. The team spent another turn to reveal the hostiles as Security Truck and Blockers and redrawing their Action cards. Hostiles took no action as they were Unaware, and no reinforcements appeared, although the Noise level continued to increase.TO BE CONTINUED...
The team moved into Tarmac with "Combined Fire" to attack both Hostiles. Armiger scored an EKIA on the Security Vehicle, which immediately escalated to "Going for Alarm", but Watson inflicted a second EKIA, destroying the Hostile and stopping the GFA countdown. Sturch drew an EKIA Unawares Targeting counter for his shot on the Blockers, whilst Garvin rolled for the second EKIA to finish it off. After all encounters and adjustments, the Noise level was 7.
