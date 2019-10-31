"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

SETUP

This is a Warfighter Shadow War mission with the following parameters:



* Insertion "Parachute (LALO)"

* On the Ground "Bad Intel"

* Mission "0100 Hrs"

* Objective "Control Tower"

* Exfiltration "Helo (Blackhawk)"



SETS

* Warfighter Shadow War core set

* Syria Tabqa Airbase (SW Expansion #23)

* United Kingdom (SW Exp #26)



CHARACTERS (UK Expansion)

Watson (PS)

Sturch (PS)

Garvis (SQS)

Armiger (SQS)

The Bad Intel "On the Ground" card cost the team a hefty 5 XP upfront, but the team gained an extra Action each Turn, which would be quite useful. The first Location was Motor Pool and two Hostiles appeared, revealed to be Base Security and Lone Soldier. Sturch played a series of Action cards to advance into the Location, inflicting an EKIA on the Lone Soldier whilst mitigating the Noise level, before the rest of the squad arrived. The Base Security, still Unaware, moved into the next Location, which was Soft Hangar, along with two new unknown Hostiles that appeared.

The team moved into Soft Hangars, where Sturch dropped more Action cards to support his attacks, revealing and inflicting two EKIAs on the Base Security. The next Location was Tarmac, turning up two hostiles. The team spent another turn to reveal the hostiles as Security Truck and Blockers and redrawing their Action cards. Hostiles took no action as they were Unaware, and no reinforcements appeared, although the Noise level continued to increase.



The team moved into Tarmac with "Combined Fire" to attack both Hostiles. Armiger scored an EKIA on the Security Vehicle, which immediately escalated to "Going for Alarm", but Watson inflicted a second EKIA, destroying the Hostile and stopping the GFA countdown. Sturch drew an EKIA Unawares Targeting counter for his shot on the Blockers, whilst Garvin rolled for the second EKIA to finish it off. After all encounters and adjustments, the Noise level was 7.