- B. L.(Bryan L)
Straight from the rules:
1.0
Introduction Celles is a simulation of the fighting near the Meuse River 23 December through 27 December 1944, at the German high-water mark during the Battle of the Bulge. The German breakthrough was finally eliminated by the combined actions of American and British troops led by a devastating counterattack by the US 2 nd Armor Division.
2.0
Components 1 22”x17” Map
88 Die-Cut Counters
1 Player Chart (Combat, Movement, etc.)
1 Rules Booklet
This game uses a ten-sided die, numbered 0-9, which is not included with the game.
It seems like every so often (usually when Fall rolls around for some reason) I get the itch to pick up a war game. Memoir 44 was the game that first introduced me to the board gaming hobby. It was fun but I think the card deck could have been balanced better in terms of events and how activations were split up amongst the sections of the board. Tanks just felt like a slightly more powerful infantry unit and games can quickly evolve into sending units into the front lines and then hiding them behind stronger units when they suffer some losses. Then I moved on to Conflict of Heroes. I liked the system well enough but got rid of it because I didn’t think it would solo well (naturally the solo system came out shortly after). I have also played Combat Commander and wasn’t a fan of the feel of the game and how some of the cards didn’t seem to fit what was happening on the map well. Last year I picked up D Day at Tarawa. Started a game and suffered huge losses (so I think I was doing it right) but the complexity was just a bit too much for me at the time and I haven’t touched it since. I mention all this because I think it is important to know where I’m coming from. I am not seasoned war gamer but I am also not a complete beginner.
This year when I got the war gaming itch, I wanted to find a game I could solo, but that didn’t have a huge rule set (for my brain 23 + pages). In one forum I noticed Celles mentioned by one lone person and it had a good amount of upvotes. Watched Stuka Joes playthrough and thought to myself this looks manageable and fun. I ordered the game (naturally Revolution Games started their sale the very next day) and I’ve played through the game several times in the past month. What I ended up taking away from the initial plays is:
1)This is a game I would encourage any new or beginning war gamer
to give a serious look at
2)This is a game I would encourage any war gamer to give a serious
look at
1. FOR THE BEGINNER
There are many reasons why I would recommend this game to someone looking to get into war gaming. The first reason is the price. For around $25, this is a great way to to get a taste of a traditional hex and counter game. You can get a feel for general war game principles such as movement, terrain, ZOC’s, supply, and CRT’s. Unlike Memoir, there is a noticeable difference between infantry and armor units (as there should be). The way victory points are earned is also clear which allows new players to grasp the overarching strategy fairly easily.
This game also has a quick set up time - not just for war games but games in general. Unfold the map, lay out the reinforcements, and place the starting units. The counter density in this game is low and with no real benefit to stacking, gameplay is easy to manage. The game takes 2.5 to 3 hours to complete. This allows it to be played in one sitting although I wouldn’t want to switch sides with someone and replay it immediately after. The game does favor the American/British player, but I think an experienced German player should be able to hold their own. The rule book outlines the three main strategies the German player should take (really two as the third option is simply a combination of the first two).
1. Push hard to secure Marche, Hotton, and Rochefort early
2. Push hard to reach the Meuse early
3.Do some of both
As the Allied player your strategy is:
Use the 2nd Armor to stop whatever the German player is doing
In my experience one of these German strategies is superior but more on that later. With only 10 pages of rules, more like 7.5 to 8 when designer notes/gameplay examples/etc. are taken out, this game is simple to learn and easy to teach. Although I would say it is a slight step up in complexity from something like Memoir 44, it is not large enough that it should be a deterrent. While it might be a bit too much for someone just getting into the hobby, someone used to learning rulesets of other hobby board games would have no problem picking this up. Also would highly recommend watching the Stuka Joe playthrough just to get a feel for the game.
2. FOR THE EXPERIENCED WAR GAMER
Like I said above, I think this game deserves a look at even from more experienced war gamers. While the rules are on the light side the system itself is fairly elegant. The way combat works is that attacks are integrated into a units movement capabilities. For instance a heavy attack costs 9 MP’s for armor units. Because the typical armor unit only has 9 MP’s in total this means you must be adjacent to the target unit before launching a heavy attack. In most situations you will be wanting to launch heavy attacks to get the +1 DRM it provides. You can also move and launch medium/light attacks which cost less MP’s but do not provide the +1 DRM modifier. Light attacks actually have a negative DRM and I have not yet encountered a situation that called for using one.
At first having movement points directly tied to your attacking capabilities seems strange. But within a few turns you can start to see how elegant the system is. It is hard to explain but the system just has a fluid feel to it. Without going into the full rules, the system also allows for “wave” attacks which are very satisfying to pull off. Whenever a unit is forced to retreat or is eliminated any unit involved in the attack can advance into the vacated hex. This means supporting units in the attack who are still fresh can advance and launch a heavy attack of their own. The key for the allied player is position the 2nd armor to pull off these wave attacks.
The game also has fun objectives. It is not simply an attacker/ defender or steamroller type of attack. As the German player you can turn the game into this but you can also make a big push to the Meuse making the game feel more like a race. The chit pull system allows this game to be played solo very easily. Also, I haven’t felt like the chit pull system has stopped me from doing what I wanted to do. I will say the German player really needs the help of timely chit pulls to get units set up at the Meuse as quickly as possible. As the Allied player double activations (pulling the same unit’s chit in a given turn) with the 2nd Armor is often deadly. But the system allows you to use any chit to activate just one unit from any division. While this is not usually helpful early in the game when you need to move full divisions, this rule is helpful in key moments at the end of the game or when bringing in a lagging reinforcement.
Another interesting aspect of the game is that a +1 DRM is given to the players depending on the time (what turn it is). On night turns the Germans get the bonus and during the day the Allies get the bonus. As each player you are trying to position yourself to make full use of this modifier on the upcoming turn. Also moving through your own units on highways/roads creates a traffic jam and costs more MP’s to do. Thus it becomes a balancing act of staying on the highways as much as possible but without getting in your own way. Also this game packs a “full” game feel into a short playtime and easy rule set.
3. GENERAL COMMENTS
One thing I think this game could benefit from is an expanded rule book or a secondary rule book. This game is great for someone new to the hobby and a rulebook with more examples of play would be even more beneficial. It almost feels like this is the audience the game caters to yet it gives sparse examples of play. The rule book is very concise and well written but it doesn’t go out of its way to help people not familiar with war games. Also I think a second player aid with turn sequence, Allied Air dice results, and how isolation/disruption affects movement would have been helpful.
Also another thing about this game is that there is a lot of counting involved when it comes to movement. The map is covered in highways and roads so you are constantly trying to maximize these and figure out the best way to split up movement and attacks. As with anything this speeds up after playing the game a few times.
I am not a historian (and don’t play games for historicity) so maybe someone can help me out here. A few things I have noticed is that the Allied Air chit is absolutely brutal. Not only does it usually causes a disruption/step loss to the German player it makes them lose an entire activation. This means instead of activating three divisions you now only get to activate two. The allied chit pops up two to three times per game (in my plays) and has ruined the Germans day each time. Also another thing is that unless a unit is completely surrounded it is basically always in supply. In my plays units are ever rarely out of supply/isolated. I feel like this intuitively shouldn’t be the case as the Germans are essentially trying to reach the Meuse as quickly as possible.
In my experience there is really only one strategy the Germans should use. This is to make a hard push to the Meuse early on. This forces most of the 2nd Armor (strongest units in the game) to also head towards the Meuse. While the 2nd Armor is on the west side of the board the German player can use reinforcements on the east side to secure less defended cities and towns in the east. After the 2nd Armor cleans up at the Meuse then they have to travel back to the east to do what they can to recapture key cities. If the German player tries to focus solely on pushing hard to Rochefort/Marche/Hotton, the 2nd Armor can more easily envelope the German player and inflict more casualties in a shorter time.
This is a fantastic game and one that I would definitely recommend to any new war gamer. I haven’t found a better intro to hex and counter games yet. This game offers a full war game experience without getting bogged down in any rules minutiae. I would also recommend this to any war gamer looking for a smaller game. Well done Revolution Games.
- Frankie BonesUnited States
- Nice review...this is still one of my favorite games of all time across all genres.
- Andrew Wallwork(tasmanuk)United Kingdom
Somerset
- Great review. Just convinced me to go and place an order.
