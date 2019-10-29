Recommend
Subject: The Battle of the Dnieper - the Campaign Game of Ukraine '43
- Leo ZappaUnited States
Aliquippa
Pennsylvania
-
The Battle of the Dnieper
The following is the account of the playing of the campaign game scenario of Ukraine ’43, another in a series of classic operational scale wargames designed by Mark Simonitch. This game covers the operations immediately following the failed German offensive at Kursk. This Soviet counter-offensive is generally known as the “Battle of the Dnieper”, and spanned from August 3 to November 3, 1943. The Russian objective was to push the Germans from their lines along the Donets River and gain the Dnieper River. The Germans start the operation in fortified positions along the Donets, with a relatively thin line of infantry divisions, backed by a number of panzer divisions recuperating from the Kursk offensive. The Russians start with a decided advantage in numbers, backed by heavy artillery formations.
In this game, I am commanding the defending German forces, while my longtime friend Dan is in charge of the Soviet juggernaut. We have completed the first five turns of a game that has the potential to go up to 21 turns. However, there are automatic victory conditions that can end the game early for either side, depending upon how each side is faring on victory points at the conclusion of each turn.
The following map shows the historical progress of the operation:
Image 1 shows the situation midway through the first turn, and illustrates the various subordinate commands of each side:
Through five turns, which represents operations between August 3rd and August 27th, the Russian forces have made steady if unspectacular progress. Initially, Dan’s efforts were in the north, using Voronezh Front forces to attack a thinly held portion of the front, defended by elements of the German 2nd Army. Large holes were blown in the German lines, but this area was also closest to the entry point of German reinforcements, and I was able to fall back and rebuild the line.
Dan quickly changed the focal point of his efforts to make simultaneous drives on Sumy in the north, Kharkov in the center, and Stalino in the south. The drive on Sumy was spearheaded by the Soviet 1st Tank Army, while the push on Kharkov was led by the 5th Tank Army. In the south, the push towards Stalino was built around the 5th Shock Army. Sumy fell quickly, as did Belgorod. German defenses around Kharkov held at first, but by August 22nd, that city was taken by the Russians as well.
Image 2 shows the overall progress at the end of August 22 (Turn 4):
German reinforcements started pouring in from the north, and soon the 4th Panzer Army was able to hit back at the Russian advance. The 4th Panzer Army soon boasted a force that included the 4th, 6th, 7th, 9th, and 19th panzer divisions, plus the 3rd SS panzer division, and the fearsome Grosse Deutschland panzer grenadier division. The first counterattacks were aimed at the Russian 1st Tank Army and an attempt to retake Sumy. The German formations roughed up the Soviets quite a bit, but were unable to reclaim Sumy. However, the mere presence of such a collection of panzers has given my Russian opponent pause, and his advances have been somewhat cautious, out of concern of his spearheads being potentially cut off and defeated in detail.
Image 3 shows the operations of the German counter-attack near Sumy, August 10 (Turn 2):
Image 4 shows the detail in the north at the end of August 27 (Turn 5):
In the south, Dan’s Russians have made slow grinding progress towards Stalino. The German reaction forces in this area are not quite as formidable as those in the north, but I have been able to assemble a scratch panzer korps that includes 3rd, 17th, and 2nd SS panzer divisions, and they have struck the Soviet 1st Shock Army several times now, keeping that force off-balance and slowing the Russian advance.
Image 5 shows the detail in the south at the end of August 27 (Turn 5):
So far, the opposing commanders have taken quite different approaches to their operations, in line with the nature of their own forces and those of their enemy. In my case, as the German commander, I have tended to focus on concentrating my panzers and hitting the Russian spearheads (especially the Tank and Shock armies) head on. My goal has been to inflict losses and more importantly, force retreats and disruption results on the Soviet lead formations, in order to blunt Dan’s offensive efforts and slow down Russian progress. Dan, on the other hand, has focused on both driving on important (i.e. victory point) geographical objectives and hitting my weak spots, which are my supporting infantry units. It is a good strategy on Dan’s part. Germany starts with inadequate infantry, and their infantry reinforcements and replacements cannot keep up with the losses. At some point, I will have to generally pull back, as I won’t have enough infantry to hold the line, and I am loathe to put the panzer formations into the line in a defensive posture.
Image 6 shows the overall situation as the end of August 27, 1943 (Turn 5):
More reports will be added as the campaign progresses…
- Last edited Tue Oct 29, 2019 12:48 pm (Total Number of Edits: 3)
- Posted Mon Oct 28, 2019 12:38 am
- Jim F(Ashiefan)United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlandscontrarian
Good stuff. Might encourage me to get this to the table.
