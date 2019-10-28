Recommend
1 Posts
Nemo's War (second edition)» Forums » Reviews
Subject: Voyage of the Naughty Lass - a Deck of Fifty-One solo review
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Jason MooreGermany
March
Baden-Württemberg"Playin' solitaire 'til dawn, with a deck of fifty-one."
-
"Dice!" went the familiar cry, as my daughter came thundering towards the dining table to inspect the shiny new toys upon it. I always sit her on my lap and show her the components of a game as she asks for them (and let her play with the dice in the dice tray), until she's satisfied she's seen everything that's of interest to her (dungeon crawler miniatures more than cards, happily). The last thing she looked at was the Nautilus miniature in this... which she has now christened "Naughty Lass". Which seems like an excellent name for a submarine, and Naughty Lass it will remain forever more.
I've never played the first edition of this, but got onto the KS on its good word of mouth. I love a good narrative game, and I've been a big fan of VPGs, pretty much since I've started into the hobby. Their high-watermark (sorry) for me is Dawn of the Zeds (second edition)... but I'm already seeing why this is talked of so fondly.
What's nice about this deluxe edition is that the components are lovely - but the game somehow retains the company's charm. I missed my soot napkin (but not having to use it), and it's almost odd to see these thin, but pretty, chits in a VPG box (even if it doesn't look like a pizza box any more, either). The cards are a big step-up on prior VPG quality, and there's obviously been a huge amount of love and reverence poured into this update.
And the game itself, as that's "the thing", is really fun.
So, I played this game with Nemo's Explore motive, and that sets up certain parameters and bonuses for the end-game score. I'm trying to see something of the world, and seed uprisings in coastal resorts (the black cubes). I'm not required to go hunting for tonnage - you'll see the chart of my kills in the bottom right of the board - but you do need to stop the shipping lanes being filled with imperialist ships, as you'll lose to them. Plus, what I don't sink I can use to salvage for scrap and upgrade the Naughty Lass.
The gems show where treasure is available, if you successfully search for it, and I've done ok with a couple of adventure cards which have seen me find sunken treasure (extra dice roll modifiers when I inspire rebellion) as well as swollen my coffers. The game isn't difficult to play, I've not felt my brain burned yet - and it's a dice festival. There's way more ways to mitigate and support your rolls here than in most other games though. Lots of bonuses; sacrificing crew; gambling with the ships resources - and if you lose them all in either the Nemo, Crew or Hull track, you lose the game too.
Combat is fun, although not complex. The periscope chits are unidentified ships. When you want to attack one, you can launch a single sneak attack, or boldly steam in, chaining successive kills for one action point - but boosting your notoriety (which, if it gets too high, results in a loss as well). When you decide on a target, draw a ship from the bag and see what you've discovered. Warships get to fire on you first (your sub doesn't have torpedoes, unless you buy the upgrade; it sinks ships by crashing into them - which is why you get fired on prior to landing your attack). Other ships don't get an attack, so you just try to sink them. It's all done on high dice rolls...
...and that's the odd thing about this VPG title. I rolled really well throughout the game. That never happens.
Of course, it became a lot tougher at the end. My rolls remained pretty good, I built up the Naughty Lass (still like that), made best use of crew sacrifices (Ned Land was always going to be trouble, anyway)... but I lost by becoming too notorious just a few cards short of surviving to a victory.
I doubt the score would have rated highly anyway.
So, a fair amount of my enemies were sunk, I explored and found treasures well enough, I even did really well at inciting rebellion. I'm not going to score this game, though, as a loss is a loss. This is a really interesting narrative game - perhaps more so than most of the publisher's titles - that surprised me with how simple it was to pick up. Lots of things to think about, different strategies to pursue, enough luck to keep it interesting. Really impressive stuff.
All, a board!
Hard to believe that, at this point, I've only seen one warship. At least he got a shot off before I sank him.
It's getting awful crowded in my sea.
The ship's three resource tracks. Between each point is the DRM you will use if you roll high enough to beat a test. Fail the roll and the marker advances to the right - ever closer to defeat. Win, and it moves back to the left to be used again. Certain elements allow you to bolster and restore these tracks. Above it is the notoriety track. At certain points, fresh enemies will be added into the draw bag.
- [+] Dice rolls