Recommend
7 Posts
Lincoln's War» Forums » Sessions
Subject: First Attempt Face to Face
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
I was able to get a FtF game in Sunday as I have discovered a coworker that is interested in boardgames, albeit new to wargames. He has some interest in the ACW and wanted to try this after I described it to him.
Even though I have only a tenuous grasp of the rules I advised him to take the Confederates since (IMO) they seem to have the easier time of it, not having to make inroads into the north and sitting on a VP advantage right from the start. (This is in the same vein as recommendations for new players to Twilight Struggle take the American side since you typically need to take advantage of initiative and early war advantages the Soviets have in that game.) I may be completely wrong on this and it may only be my inexperience or incompetence with LW.
We plodded through while I had to stop and check rules often, but my friend was a good participant and patient. We called the game at the end of Summer '63 when it was pretty clear that I wouldn't be able to secure +15 VP in two more turns (90% sure anyway) and it was getting late and we had been playing for 5 hours.
Things went horribly wrong in the Northeast. I blundered while trying to make an attack in VA to avoid the penalty. I neglected to withdraw back to DC in favor of some movement in the west and the result was this picture.
Disgraced generals from the disastrous defense and resulting routs of DC, MD, and northeast PA. Lyon was killed by a Sharpshooter while attacking Neosho, MO in 1862, Banks during the defense of Baltimore that same year.
By end of summer '63 I controlled KY, MO, and had made inroads into TN.
Grant and Polk squared off all Summer '63.
Calling it a game at the end of 1863. CSA 30 - USA 19 VP.
To say that there were rules mistakes made would be an understatement, but we both enjoyed the time and want to play again. My opponent wants to swap sides for the next game.
- [+] Dice rolls
- James BoydUnited States
Abilene
Texas
- Thank you for this insight. As I recall this game had a rules rewrite after production (I backed it on Kickstarter, but have never played it as of yet), did you use those or the old rules as written?
- [+] Dice rolls
- When I was learning the game solo I was using the old rules, but once I realized there were rule changes as well as clarifications in the new updated rules I downloaded those and we used the new rules int he FtF game.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Jim F(Ashiefan)United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlandscontrarian
-
How was it with the updated rules? Did it all make sense. You talk about looking up rules fairly frequently but was this because of inexperience with them or because of a lack of clarity?
- [+] Dice rolls
- John Poniske(Poniske)United States
Pennsylvania
-
Ted, et al,
I was warmed to see Lincoln's Warstill out on the table, still of interest, still relevant. LW, one of my first designs to be published back in 2010 was an ambitious attempt meant to take the ACW in a new direction, back when the card driven mechanic was still fresh. To this day, it remains my favorite personal design and my overall favorite game to play. The card production was brilliant but from the get-go I was disappointed in the counter size (Counters were always meant to match the size of the map hexes) and I was still too new to the process to see the rules gaffs. However, my good friend and developer, Wade Hyett went through exhaustive play-testing and a rules rewrite that thoroughly clarified the original set. It is now posted on the BGG Lincoln's War Site. I have every belief that LW will be re-released in the future with proper counters and the new rules rewrite. Thank you all for seeing what I saw in the design - a new, political perspective on the ACW.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Ashiefan wrote:
How was it with the updated rules? Did it all make sense. You talk about looking up rules fairly frequently but was this because of inexperience with them or because of a lack of clarity?
I guess I prefer the updated rules just because they are better written and organized. It pretty much all makes sense.
I had to look up rules frequently because of the switch to using the updated rules and not internalizing them yet. Also because there isn't a lot (any?) good video tutorials of this game available and I don't learn nearly as well straight from the rulebook. Also, before this play I had only played solitaire so my opponent was doing things I hadn't thought to try or was familiar with so I was figuring out that as well.
I guess I must like the game because I've had it on the table now for a 3rd week and I still think about it all the time and want to try different strategies with it. Usually a game lasts two weeks at a time for me before I'm ready to move on to another title for awhile and come back to it again later (months) down the road.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Oct 30, 2019 6:43 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Oct 30, 2019 6:28 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Poniske wrote:Ted, et al,
I was warmed to see Lincoln's Warstill out on the table, still of interest, still relevant. LW, one of my first designs to be published back in 2010 was an ambitious attempt meant to take the ACW in a new direction, back when the card driven mechanic was still fresh. To this day, it remains my favorite personal design and my overall favorite game to play. The card production was brilliant but from the get-go I was disappointed in the counter size (Counters were always meant to match the size of the map hexes) and I was still too new to the process to see the rules gaffs. However, my good friend and developer, Wade Hyett went through exhaustive play-testing and a rules rewrite that thoroughly clarified the original set. It is now posted on the BGG Lincoln's War Site. I have every belief that LW will be re-released in the future with proper counters and the new rules rewrite. Thank you all for seeing what I saw in the design - a new, political perspective on the ACW.
Thanks for your effort and passion designing the game, John. I like it and think it's a good game, although I do wonder if there if the game is unbalanced towards the confederates in the 7 turn game. It feels like the union player has to play almost perfectly to attain the +15VP margin required for victory. I'm still too inexperienced to know for sure, but it seems like mistakes on confederate side are far more forgivable and on the union side if you fall behind early then you are doomed. Of course all of this is easily solvable if the confederate player is willing to spot the union player some VP. It is and engaging experience despite this and if you are playing for a story as much as a victory it does give you that.
If LW gets a second edition I would definitely buy so please post if it does get picked up by another publisher. I'm a bit surprised that the game doesn't have more activity on BGG. The lack of videos and forum posts is disappointing. If I had any skill at all with video I would do it myself.
Wade has done a great job supporting and bringing out the most in the game.
If I can get to a level of competence and internalize the rules I hope to take it to Dragonflight next year and host a game.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Oct 30, 2019 6:39 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Oct 30, 2019 6:38 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls