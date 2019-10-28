Poniske wrote:

Ted, et al,



I was warmed to see Lincoln's Warstill out on the table, still of interest, still relevant. LW, one of my first designs to be published back in 2010 was an ambitious attempt meant to take the ACW in a new direction, back when the card driven mechanic was still fresh. To this day, it remains my favorite personal design and my overall favorite game to play. The card production was brilliant but from the get-go I was disappointed in the counter size (Counters were always meant to match the size of the map hexes) and I was still too new to the process to see the rules gaffs. However, my good friend and developer, Wade Hyett went through exhaustive play-testing and a rules rewrite that thoroughly clarified the original set. It is now posted on the BGG Lincoln's War Site. I have every belief that LW will be re-released in the future with proper counters and the new rules rewrite. Thank you all for seeing what I saw in the design - a new, political perspective on the ACW.