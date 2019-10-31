Recommend
- Craig BennUnited Kingdom
I'd always thought the Polish campaign only lasted 3 weeks in September before the Poles surrendered. In fact they never did formally surrender, and a sizeable chunk of their forces got out through 'neutral' Rumania to fight further battles with the French and British. The conventional - as opposed to partisan - fighting went on into the first week of October.
Kock is about 75 miles south east of Warsaw. The Poles had an understrength corps formed from bits and bobs - the 50th and 60th infantry divisions and the zaza cavalry division. The reality was somewhat less grand - the Polesie Operational Group was only about 18,000 strong. They had initially been marching to relieve Warsaw and after learning of its fall milling about. The Germans believing these forces were demoralised and ready to go into captivity sent a small force of only a battalion from the 13th motorised division to mop them up.
This force got badly mauled by the Poles on 2nd October - who were not just green allied minor counters, but fighting mad tan BFP Poles with one higher broken morale. The Germans then upped the ante using a full division the next day and when this failed to break resistance, brought in the 29th motorised division. The fighting lasted four days and although there were some Polish tactical successes, the poles started running out of food and ammunition and surrendered on the morning of the 6th.
I admit it - when you have a scenario title like Kock Strong - the first thing that ran through my mind was doing some kind of Monty Python Biggus Dickus spoof. You know the type of thing - Centurion/Hauptmann throwing a wascally Pole to the floor. German division commander saying his good friend comes from Wankendorf (just south of Kiel) and he doesn't know why everyone is laughing...but it seemed a bit belaboured in the end so I restrained myself.
Kock Strong is from BFPs Poland in Flames. I hadn't bought it as I prefer a bit more variety in my scenario packs, but the choices for October 1939 are somewhat limited. Apart from the two October scenarios in this pack, the only other one I know of is La Drole de Guerre which I'd played before. Luckily Damien had bought PIF - although I had to buy the WO3 pack to get some boards.
The Germans are attacking with 23 squads and 6 armoured cars and have to take 3 of 4 multi-hex VC buildings in Kock. The Poles are split up in far too complicated a way. Eight Green squads in the town, 3 first line squads and a 37mm gun who can set up HIP in front of the town, 6 squads as reinforcements on Turn3 and a last group of 2 squads, a 37mm gun and 4 leaders who can join any group. I dunno let me think...shall I have extra HIP or not
This is my setup showing HIP, missing level counters and using greenies.
You may note that I haven't used any speedbumps. Against a force as large as the Germans they will simply die and have to be lucky to do equivalent damage. Hopefully Damien will slow down to search - and waste some time.
Key for me is to chip away at the armoured cars and stop them pulling the VBM sleaze, rout path cutting shenanigans I got up to last time we played. Luckily 37mm guns in 1939 are better than 88's later - higher ROF, much easier to move around, smaller target that can set up in buildings and almost as lethal against 1cm thick armour. The gun on the hill may look as if I've limited myself to a poor position BUT anything coming up the hill is going to spend at least 2.5MP and allow me multiple shots. Plus that's where the VC buildings are. The concealed stacks should be on Level 1 - as they are split level buildings they can see over the buildings below. I need to hurt the Germans on the way in - for the first 3 turns it's 23 vs 13 squads- while keeping my forces as intact as possible. I opt not to put a leader with the reinforcements.
This is what Damien saw at setup....
The Germans were a little cautious at start and it was clear that any -2 shots were only going to be at scouting half squads. I opted to make Fritz pay and knocked off two half squads with long range fire from my level 2 positions. Damien then started assembling 81mm mortars and I opted to skulk my guys downstairs as I didn't fancy a duel.
On the extreme left, one of my HIP guys with a -1 leader and a MMG took out a 467 with a long range shot when he had been marching on behind woods feeling safe (never relax in Poland Fritz!). I had a HIP half squad in brush that a CX german half squad advanced into. I'd kept perfect fire discipline figuring I'd get the ambush but didn't and then they both died.
The Germans got adjacent to the first row of buildings on Turn3 - but overall I was fairly happy. They were spread out and I'd drawn a moderate amount of blood. The worrying thing was I'd missed his armoured cars by 1 three or four times and lost 50% of my anti tank weapons. One Atr dropped, one 37mm gun crew broken by Turn4 German prep. Also I had 2 squads and more importantly 2 leaders on the extreme left that it looked difficult to pull back...
This is the position as the Germans are about to start their Turn4 movement...
The next 2 turns were ample proof of the adage always withdraw a turn before you think you need to. Although I took out one armoured car with an Atr, the others were instrumental in breaking and/or freezing my guys on the left. I would ultimately lose 1.5 squads from failure to rout as well as two -1 leaders and the gun crew. Poor play by me leaving two leaders exposed like that when I'm ELR2 - good play by Damien. No complaints about those losses.
But I'm aggrieved about my squad with the ATR - it couldn't just die, oh no it had to go beserk and deliver the Atr to the Germans. Add in some crew small arms and a 12 to a MC and by the end of the 5th turn, losses are even at 4 squads each, and an armoured car vs a 37mm and two -1 leaders. But I've delayed the Germans, got my reinforcements into the village and I'm reasonably confident they've been just a little bit too slow ....
....but German Turn6 is brutal. Smoke OBA comes down in the centre of my defence, and anything that isn't covered in mist gets either VBM'd or broken by the armoured cars guns.
I think I'd like to draw a veil over the rest of the game as the memory is just a bit too painful. The smoke allowed the landsers to get into close combat where their superior numbers told. At the same time the armoured cars ran wild in my rear and I lost 3.5 squads for failure to rout in one turn which broke the back of the defence. My remaining 37mm gun malfed on an intensive fire shot without doing anything. Coming up to German Turn 8 I still had troops in 3 VC buildings and only had to hold two, but it wasn't to be and I quickly lost the first. Right at the end in Polish Turn8 I had a melee going on in one building with a half squad but the Germans had a 24 FP and 36 FP firepower stack adjacent and Damien ruthlessly broke everyone and then double-broke my guy.
I really enjoyed this up until about Turn6 when everything started to fall apart. But I don't think there are balance issues - I fluffed the anti-tank defence and Damien used his armour well. With hindsight both 37mm guns were positioned poorly. The first had good fields of fire - too good - as it meant a large amount of infantry FP could reach it. I also revealed it at the wrong time - Damien had used the last MP of an armoured car to put Smoke in its own hex. This turned out to be the difference between my gun missing instead of hitting it.
The second gun only came into play right at the end when it was far too late. I don't usually like putting guns in buildings because of the covered arc penalties. However if I was to play this again, I would have both guns forward at the edge of the village with half squads adjacent to provide replacement crews...coulda woulda shoulda...
So Damien has levelled the series at 2-2 and given me back a taste of my VBM'ing medicine from the month before. Next month we move to the frozen north for the Borders are Burning...Finntastic...
- Joe Gochinski
-
Craig
Some interesting points on the fighting in Poland!!
I have a SK scenario on the fighting around Kock, it involves the Polish Calvary. release TBD.
Thanks
Joe
- Gary YoungNew Zealand
Auckland
Unspecified
-
Thanks for the great write up! I enjoyed reading through the collection of small triumphs and disasters and of course the Python reference...
"...wolf's nipple chips - get 'em while they're hot they're lovely!"
