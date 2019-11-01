Recommend
Subject: Battle on the steppes (solo learner)
Played a solo game of Tank Duel to get to grips with the game.
Two Pz IIIs take on two T-34/76s. The Pz IIIs start well and sit back taking pot shots at the Soviet armour as they close.
Their shots get closer as one of the Russian tanks gets bogged in some mud. Looks like their time has come as the German gunners zone in on them. The Soviet commander gets out of the mud and makes a dash for some nearby woods. The German PzIII gunner gets a hit on the T-34 hull which penetrates and wounds the driver and assistant driver but they fight on. The Soviet tank moves slightly in the trees and the Germans lose sight of it in the trees (concealment).
Slowly the Russian tank eases itself into position where it can get a shot off, and the gunner puts his crosshairs over the PzIII turret. Booom! The 76mm shell flies and strikes the turret of the German tank. The commander is killed instantly and the Gunner and loader wounded. The crew breaks, then bails and leaves their tank where it lies.
Meanwhile the other PzIII and T-34 have playing a game of cat and mouse. The PzIII has driven into a hull down position in a ruined building and waits for it's enemy. The T-34 dashes forward and flanks the German position. The German high velocity 5cm gun barks at the Russian tank but fails to penetrate. The Russian returns fire and gets a direct hit on the turret and penetrates the side armour.....Killing the gunner and setting the tank on 🔥. The crew breaks and bails and the Russians continue their advance.
Hopefully got most of the rules ok. One of the Russian tanks used a command card to get concealment and retained an acquisition. Reading the rules I think this is right as this is not a movement. The Russians took control of the center, which while risky gave them extra battle cards and improved their options.
Playing again was better and there is definitely a lot of tactics in the card play. Need to play some more to get the hang of this. As I mentioned before... Plays like Upfront with tanks, but a lot of elements of Combat Commander too.
- Spartan Spartan
- Really nice narrative. Mine on its way. Cant wait now
- Yes I think the game generates a wonderful narrative. A bit like combat Commander where you are in charge and the story unfolds. A wargamers choose your own adventure story.
- Terry Simo(T-Mo)United States
Las Vegas
Nevada
-
tomster wrote:Yes I think the game generates a wonderful narrative. A bit like combat Commander where you are in charge and the story unfolds. A wargamers choose your own adventure story.
Mate,
When you tire of shooting at yourself the Vassal Module is awesome. Let me know and we can get a game in.
Cheers
T-Mo
- Mike Bertucelli(Hobiecat)United States
Fresno
California
-
Mate,

When you tire of shooting at yourself the Vassal Module is awesome. Let me know and we can get a game in.

Cheers

T-Mo
Mate,
When you tire of shooting at yourself the Vassal Module is awesome. Let me know and we can get a game in.
Cheers
T-Mo
Let me know when, I can shoot fairly straight.
-
Thanks T-Mo. The time difference is a killer but might give you a yell during the upcoming holidays. 👍
Mate,
When you tire of shooting at yourself the Vassal Module is awesome. Let me know and we can get a game in.
Cheers
T-Mo
Thanks T-Mo. The time difference is a killer but might give you a yell during the upcoming holidays. 👍
