Recommend
2 Posts
Nemo's War (second edition)» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Hoisting the flag of Independence
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Uwe Heilmann(tuner 13)Germany
-
Hi from Germany,
adding ideas and new elements ti NEMO'S WAR never ends.
Here are some examples.
Scenario: Nemo fights for the freedom, her mindset is that of an explorer (such a conflict adds to the challenge).
The NAUTILUS II is equipped with the Double Hull, turning the sub into a very sturdy machine of destruction.
Situation at the start of Nemo's operation.
Game turn 01
Incite - Zealand sunk - Cutty Sark sunk.
I use Treasure cards replacing the drawing of Treasure tokens. This allows to add and modify this game element indefinitely.
Game turn 02
Great Day - Sophisticated Upgrade - Agamemnon sunk.
Game turn 03
Strong Support - Lull turn.
Game turn 04
And then there was silence - Incite.
Game turn 05
Ocean Currents - Alfred sunk.
Game turn 06
Operation Orion - Straining the Hull - Ellen Southward sunk.
Game turn 07
Live or Perish - Straining the Crew - Fulmar sunk.
Game turn 08
Voyaging - Ocean Currents applied (provides a free move).
First battle: NAUTILUS II was hit! Then, Nemo failed to ram the adversary (some days you better stay in your bunk). Ironclad Ferdinand Max triumphant.
Game turn 09
Act 2 - Imperialist powers lose patience - Exploring the Mekong (a Keep card) - Relentless pursuit - This time the Austrian ship ended its career - Fighting a black ops ship (alias Huascar) - NAUTILUS II was hit twice, but the Double Hull protected her - Pirate ship sunk - Thermopylae sunk.
Overall situation.
Game turn 10
Ambush! - Buffel sunk - Lord Clyde sunk.
Game turn 11
Exploring the Nile (Keep card) - Scotia sunk - "Inconvenience" achieved.
Game turn 12
Strong Support - Mekong expedition successfully executed.
Game turn 13
Voyaging - General Grant sunk.
Game turn 14
Surfeit of Gold - Hannah More sunk - NAUTILUS II hit by an enraged sea serpent, but the double hull proved its value again (the monster lost some teeth then was slain by a cunning attack maneuver conducted by the ingenious captain Nemo) - Nile expedition failed.
Game turn 15
Operation Orion (a black ops ship showed uo in the Northern Atlantic) - Tynwald sunk - Incite.
Game turn 16
Network activated in India - Act 3 - No change to motive - Save the creatures of the sea - Lull turn - Straining Crew and Hull - Strong Support - A-ship Inconstant sunk.
Game turn 17
Re-Allocation - Deadly Seas ("2 more ships")
Bold attack (the Northern Atlantic had to be swept clean!) - The black ops ships sunk - König Wilhelm sunk - Blue squadron to ships cup.
Game turn 18
Voyaging - Steam Torpedoes operational! (arguably the best upgrade for NAUTILUS II) - Théron sunk (by torpedoes).
Game turn 19
Shipbuilding soars - Lull turn.
Game turn 20
Voyaging - Fire aboard the sub kills some brave sailors - Incite - Incite - Repair.
Game turn 21
A Hollow Explosion - Fierce battle with HMS Devastation but eventually the ironside sank will all her crew lost - Lull turn - Straining Crew and Hull - A chest of treasure maps - Idaho sunk by torpedoes - the ram attack against Ryujo failed.
Game turn 22
Operation Orion - 3 more ships placed of which one is a Q-ship - Abraham Lincoln sunk - Ryujo sunk - Triumph sunk.
Game turn 23
Network in South America established - Hunter-Killer squadron (this affects the probability of Relentless Pursuit actions) - Lull turn.
Game turn 24
Warmongers - Numancia sunk by torpedoes - "Nuisance" achieved - Hannah More II sunk (the event Shipbuilding Soars brought back a couple of merchant ships to the game).
Game turn 25
It will be a long journey - cyclone in North Atlantic - Tasting sunk.
Game turn 26
Network in Japan established - Strong Support - Prince Albert attacked - Prince Albert sunk (don't mess with Nemo!) - Ram Booster installed.
Game turn 27
THE MAELSTROM!
The test roll was a 12 !!!! What a finish!
The final situation.
Scoring: Warships (33), Merchant ships (46), Adventures (28), Treasures (16), Liberation (60), Science (4), Wonders (21), The Seas (12), Characters (31). Total: 251
SUCCESS !!!!
Thanks again to Alan Emrich and his team of game wizards providing such a great game system.
Cheers
U.L.H.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Gianluca Spessato
- Excuse me, but I couldn't enjoy this beautiful illustrated session, because there are many things missing: you are certainly playing with house rules, but these are not explained. So, I may appreciate your effort, but I don't understand the meaning. With a link to your house rules, the situation changes.
- [+] Dice rolls