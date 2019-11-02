Recommend
Nemo's War (second edition)

Subject: Hoisting the flag of Independence

Uwe Heilmann
Germany
Hi from Germany,

adding ideas and new elements ti NEMO'S WAR never ends.

Here are some examples.

Scenario: Nemo fights for the freedom, her mindset is that of an explorer (such a conflict adds to the challenge).
The NAUTILUS II is equipped with the Double Hull, turning the sub into a very sturdy machine of destruction.

Situation at the start of Nemo's operation.
Note the delayed blue and green squadrons, and Nemo's network in the USA. There were also only 9 Hidden Ship counters placed at start. All initial parameter settings are covered in the game's Hall of Fame (system).

Game turn 01
Incite - Zealand sunk - Cutty Sark sunk.
The blue side up Treasure tokens are used to plot ships sunk by Nemo.
I use Treasure cards replacing the drawing of Treasure tokens. This allows to add and modify this game element indefinitely.

Game turn 02
Great Day - Sophisticated Upgrade - Agamemnon sunk.
An effective way to establish "cubes" is to add only 1 per ocean (and do not waste the possible Notoriety reduction, i.e. do not incite when the Notoriety score is 2 or less).

Game turn 03
Strong Support - Lull turn.

Game turn 04
And then there was silence - Incite.


Game turn 05
Ocean Currents - Alfred sunk.
The slaver was not attacked as Nemo's crew was complete. Such a ship is a potential resource for "later".

Game turn 06
Operation Orion - Straining the Hull - Ellen Southward sunk.
Straining the Hull (or Crew) provides an extra action for Nemo; a kind of emergency measure as it cannot be applied too often and eventually will erode the ship (or the crew, respectively). Operation Orion (if you watch/know BLINDSPOT, you get the idea) is a black operation under control of THE empire of that time. Nero will encounter those guys and their Q-ships inevitably later.

Game turn 07
Live or Perish - Straining the Crew - Fulmar sunk.


Game turn 08
Voyaging - Ocean Currents applied (provides a free move).
First battle: NAUTILUS II was hit! Then, Nemo failed to ram the adversary (some days you better stay in your bunk). Ironclad Ferdinand Max triumphant.


Game turn 09
Act 2 - Imperialist powers lose patience - Exploring the Mekong (a Keep card) - Relentless pursuit - This time the Austrian ship ended its career - Fighting a black ops ship (alias Huascar) - NAUTILUS II was hit twice, but the Double Hull protected her - Pirate ship sunk - Thermopylae sunk.

Overall situation.
Note the red and green discs on the Notoriety track; they indicate the alteration of the "Purple warships" and the "2nd black die" entry points.

Game turn 10
Ambush! - Buffel sunk - Lord Clyde sunk.
Note the flipped Treasure counters in the Northern Atlantic. The next ships placed there will be black ops ships.

Game turn 11
Exploring the Nile (Keep card) - Scotia sunk - "Inconvenience" achieved.
Remember, for the "Liberation" motive, each merchant ship provides 2 extra victory points (here is a total of 26 VP already scored).

Game turn 12
Strong Support - Mekong expedition successfully executed.


Game turn 13
Voyaging - General Grant sunk.


Game turn 14
Surfeit of Gold - Hannah More sunk - NAUTILUS II hit by an enraged sea serpent, but the double hull proved its value again (the monster lost some teeth then was slain by a cunning attack maneuver conducted by the ingenious captain Nemo) - Nile expedition failed.


Game turn 15
Operation Orion (a black ops ship showed uo in the Northern Atlantic) - Tynwald sunk - Incite.


Game turn 16
Network activated in India - Act 3 - No change to motive - Save the creatures of the sea - Lull turn - Straining Crew and Hull - Strong Support - A-ship Inconstant sunk.


Game turn 17
Re-Allocation - Deadly Seas ("2 more ships")
Whenever you think you have everything under control, the game system strikes back!

Bold attack (the Northern Atlantic had to be swept clean!) - The black ops ships sunk - König Wilhelm sunk - Blue squadron to ships cup.
Note the "Wonder" counters serve to indicate oceans where some Keep cards could be applied. The hex-shaped counter (uplift) indicates a modification of the next warship placed there (those counters add variations to the fixed ship token values).

Game turn 18
Voyaging - Steam Torpedoes operational! (arguably the best upgrade for NAUTILUS II) - Théron sunk (by torpedoes).

Nemo's kill score. A lot of ships kissed the ground in the North Atlantic: Mainly a result of countering operation Orion.

Game turn 19
Shipbuilding soars - Lull turn.


Game turn 20
Voyaging - Fire aboard the sub kills some brave sailors - Incite - Incite - Repair.
Sub status.

Game turn 21
A Hollow Explosion - Fierce battle with HMS Devastation but eventually the ironside sank will all her crew lost - Lull turn - Straining Crew and Hull - A chest of treasure maps - Idaho sunk by torpedoes - the ram attack against Ryujo failed.


Game turn 22
Operation Orion - 3 more ships placed of which one is a Q-ship - Abraham Lincoln sunk - Ryujo sunk - Triumph sunk.
Nemo at her best.

Game turn 23
Network in South America established - Hunter-Killer squadron (this affects the probability of Relentless Pursuit actions) - Lull turn.

Game turn 24
Warmongers - Numancia sunk by torpedoes - "Nuisance" achieved - Hannah More II sunk (the event Shipbuilding Soars brought back a couple of merchant ships to the game).


Game turn 25
It will be a long journey - cyclone in North Atlantic - Tasting sunk.


Game turn 26
Network in Japan established - Strong Support - Prince Albert attacked - Prince Albert sunk (don't mess with Nemo!) - Ram Booster installed.

Game turn 27
THE MAELSTROM!

The test roll was a 12 !!!! What a finish!

The final situation.


Scoring: Warships (33), Merchant ships (46), Adventures (28), Treasures (16), Liberation (60), Science (4), Wonders (21), The Seas (12), Characters (31). Total: 251

SUCCESS !!!!


Thanks again to Alan Emrich and his team of game wizards providing such a great game system.


Cheers
U.L.H.

Gianluca Spessato
(hieronymus62)
Excuse me, but I couldn't enjoy this beautiful illustrated session, because there are many things missing: you are certainly playing with house rules, but these are not explained. So, I may appreciate your effort, but I don't understand the meaning. With a link to your house rules, the situation changes.
