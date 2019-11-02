Recommend
"Execute Unrestricted Air and Submarine Warfare Against Japan"
December 7, 1941. Manila, Philippines. S-38 Lt. Werford Chapple commanding
Patrol 1:
Left Manila harbor to help defend the Philippines against invasion.Initially nothing to see, spent more time trying to keep the old engines running as we had problems with both Diesel #1 aand Electric #2, but managed to keep them running so we could continue on patrol. Finally managed to come across a Japanese freightors under escort in the fading light. Fired 2 Mk-10's from short range in a daytime submurged attack. 2 hits sank the Heiwa Maru (5900 tons). Managed to evade the escorts and slipped away. A few days later ran into single escorted freighter. Fired 2 torps and damaged the Jonpu Maru with a single hit. Escort gave us a slight going over that caused a little flooding but no major damage. Managed to lose the damaged freighter during the night. Received orders to return to Corrigador to evacuate some Army personel. Picked up said passengers and cleared the area during another air attack. With things as hot as they are around Manila we were ordered to Soerabaja to resupply.
February 1942: Patrol 2:
With some repairs to the old engines we cast loose for the Java Sea. Engines played nice this time and we made it on station without incident. Ran into a unescorted small freighter and with 2 torpedos, sank the Aikura Maru (900 tons). Finally the engine gremlins start acting up again and Electric #1. Came across an escorted freighter with a single escort. During a submerged attack we aimed 3 torps at the freighter and a single at the escort. Managed 2 hits on the freighter but one was a dud. The shot against the escort was a solid hit, breaking the back of a Momi class DD (1000 tons). Once again we lost contact with the damaged target un the night. Ordered to Fremantle where we met up with the tenders Holland and Otus.
April 1942: Patrol 3:
Left Austrailia for the Solomons. Electric #1 started acting up again but we managed to put it back together. Found and sank the unescorted freighter Hosho Maru (900 tons) with 2 torps. Ordered to intercept a possible warship convoy heading to Rabaul. Positioned ourselves just right and proceeded to attack a Tenryu class CL under escort. Shot 4 Mk-10's at the CL but their speed was just too much. 3 missed and our only hit was a dud. Got worked over really well by their escorts. Received damage to the batteries and Electric #1 as well as some decent flooding. Managed to finally shake the escorts and surfaced for repairs. Unfortunately Electric #1 was unable to be fixed with the tools we have. Ordered to Bouganville to extract a coastwatcher. Successfully extracted the coastwatcher and returned to Austrailia with Diesel #1 quitting along the way.
July 1942: Patrol #4:
After taking an extra month to work on the engines we set sail for the Java sea. Electric #1 quit on us again and couldn't be repaired. Not much in the area. Did manage to find and sink the Kochi Maru (2900 tons) , scoring 2 hits, but with another dud. Returned to port.
September 1942: Patrol 5:
Headed back to the Solomons to see what we could do. Diesel #1 got cranky along the way but we managed to fix it and keep going. Found a small convoy under a heavy escort. Got into close range and made it count. In 2 attacks we managed 4 hits to sink the Taijo Maru (6900 tons) and 4 more, 2 of them duds, to sink the Busho Maru (2900 tons). After the second attack the escorts found us and made us pay. Depth charges damaged the deck gun, periscope, and gave us some hull damage and flooding. Their 2nd attack knocked out Diesel #1 and inflicted some additional hull damage. Finally managed to evade the escorts and snuck away to lick our wounds. Diesel #1 was unrepairable so we had to cut the patrol short. Unfortunately Diesel #2 siezed up before we could get far so with little choice we limped to Guadlcanal on our electrics. With no repair facilities anywhere close and no hope to repair the diesels we left our battered old boat and headed back to Pearl and the States for reassignment.
FInal tally: 5 patrols, 7 ships sunk for 20,400 tons with another 2 ships damaged. Not bad for a cockroach infested relic.
Used the Pigboats expansion and the Optional Escort rules found here. Both well worth the download if you havn't done so already.
Charles "Chick" Lewis
Tujunga
California
Nice report, thanks for presenting it for our enjoyment !
Do the Pigboats not have a deck gun? If they have one, why are you firing torpedoes at unescorted freighters?
Keep up the good work !
Chick
Thanks Chick!
No idea why I didn't go after the two 900 ton solos with the deck gun actually. Definitely should have looking back on it as the S-38 had a 4 inch gun so it would have been a better option. Glad you enjoyed the report though.
Joe Carter
Nice AAR. James did great with his Pigboats add-on.
For anyone interested in S-Boats, I highly recommend Pigboat 39. It's an excellent book in my opinion.
https://www.amazon.com/Pigboat-39-American-Sub-Goes/dp/08131...
Ryan Pendergast
Oklahoma
- Nice after action! Enjoyed reading this very much!
Very nice report! I see the S-boat diesels performed as advertised.. With both diesels out on the last patrol however, I'm assuming you rolled for rescue and was successful, and role played making it to Guadalcanal. But again, great AAR, and glad to hear you liked Pigboats!..
capn_tucker wrote:Very nice report! I see the S-boat diesels performed as advertised.. With both diesels out on the last patrol however, I'm assuming you rolled for rescue and was successful, and role played making it to Guadalcanal. But again, great AAR, and glad to hear you liked Pigboats!..
You got it exactly. Decided on making the rescue more colorful based on the time period and patrol location.
wolvesjr wrote:capn_tucker wrote:Very nice report! I see the S-boat diesels performed as advertised.. With both diesels out on the last patrol however, I'm assuming you rolled for rescue and was successful, and role played making it to Guadalcanal. But again, great AAR, and glad to hear you liked Pigboats!..
You got it exactly. Decided on making the rescue more colorful based on the time period and patrol location.
If you're a real glutton for punishment, try an Aleutians patrol next, and also use the Silent Weather mod. Makes patrols way up north even more interesting..
Blake Lindsey
Gustine
California
- Heh. The Aleutians patrols are definitely exercises in self-flagellation.
blindsey wrote:Heh. The Aleutians patrols are definitely exercises in self-flagellation.
Which makes the S-32's real life clean sweep patrol up there even more incredible..
