- Andras Libal
Klausenburg
Transylvania
-
I read the books, watched the movies and played the computer games (Dune, Dune 2, Dune 2000) so I am familiar with the Dune universe. This game stays true to the book. I like the board, the pieces and the design of the game. But what was even more fascinating is the asymmetric warfare concept it has and especially how this is from the start balanced out between six players.
My first game I was the Emperor. At the first Nexus some alliances were formed the Emperor with the Harkonnen, the Bene Gesserit with the Atreides and the Spacing guild with the Fremen. I was impatient to get to the surface. The Empire has an early spice advantage (it runs out a bit later when people only buy a few treachery cards), so I applied that wealth to fund an aggressive military intervention at Habbanya Sietch. It was empty but also far from airports and I felt that later with my forces stuck in this small desert city. I think it is much better to go closer to Carthag and Arrakeen, that Orni shipping advatage is huge you get to move 3 instead of 1 spaces. I continued to assault my opponents causing attrition, meanwhile the Harkonnen got nearly wiped out - but a badly timed atomic explosion and subsequent storm at the wall by a Fremen wiped everyone off from the Imperial Basin. I could take three cities and help my ally the Harkonnen recover and then ship in a huge force to Tuek's Sietch securing the fourth city and the win for our alliance. When we started saying "we won" the Bene Gesserit asked "are you sure?" and showed us her correct prediction that the Harkonnen will win on turn 6. Wow. It was such an eventful first game.
The second game I was Bene Gesserit, you get to amass forces and have a good chance of striking once but the recovery after that is hard (CHOAM charity and your ally is not always enough money) I was allied with the Atreides. An Atreides prescience combined with a Bene Gesserit voice is deadly in battles because you can just ask their weapon and put in the appropriate defense and then you can Voice and tell them not to use the defense vs your attack, so their leader dies for sure and yours survives. Add to that a Kwisatz Haderach and the Atreides notes on who has what kind of treachery card and this advantage is almost unsormountable. Almost ... because you can't really fight tow alliances at once, a Fremen placing a storm over your large Atreides army to stop it from moving a whole turn and an Emperor+Spacing guild alliance flush with money reviving 6 spacing guild soldiers and sardaukar+2 empire troops and giving you hell on attrition. We ended up with 3 cities held by the Atreides in turn 10 (Tuek's Sietch was sketchy) and I could not hold Sietch Tabr against a determined Specing guild assault where my voice was silenced by a Karama so I knew a lasgun will fire and I just played kingmaker with a shield that blew everyone up, at the end the Fremen clearing out the Guild from Habbanya Sietch and the Harkonnen doing a suicide attack clearing out Atreides from Tuek's Sietch to give their allies and themselves the Fremen win condition. Again, a very eventful game with a lot of unexpected turns. I can see this game getting even more interesting as one learns to use all the specific abilities well and the ways to counter them.
- Michael Powers(mpowers)
- It's great to see that you had so many of the classic Dune moments feature so prominently in your first two games. It gets better, too.
- Robert Manning(rmanning)United States
Sunnyvale
California
-
Klausenburgischer wrote:An Atreides prescience combined with a Bene Gesserit voice is deadly in battles because you can just ask their weapon and put in the appropriate defense and then you can Voice and tell them not to use the defense vs your attack, so their leader dies for sure and yours survives.Note that "the Bene Gesserit 'voice' must always be used before the Atreides 'prescience'." (XXV.B.6)
