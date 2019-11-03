Recommend
Subject: A Great War for Amateurs: January-April 1917
Due to wintry weather (and short first period) we were able to play through two periods, including the end phase from 1916, but not the Spring end phase. Despite meticulous preparations for the upcoming year, its start turned out to be a disappointment for the Allied powers with mixed results all around. The Austro-Hungarians were able to fix their morale issues and launch another attack on Venice, only to be repulsed with heavy casualties on both sides. The Italians are now fortifying the city, but construction work is expected to last until September, so there could be more rough time ahead for Italy. While the Western front continued to hibernate, the French (the people, not the general) launched another offensive against the Bulgarians and this time Lanrezac, recently arrived, scored the first clear-cut French offensive victory in the war. Two Bulgarian corpses were smashed, but they still hold on to their easily defended lines on the Balkan Mountains, supported by German and Ottoman forces under Liman von Sanders.
At the eastern front the Germans continued their advance, but in rather unexpected directions. Taking advantage of frozen ground, Prince Rupprecht, he too a recent arrival from the west, let a strong task force into the Pripet marshes attempting to outflank both Russian fronts. He was able to make considerable gains and Conrad’s Austro-Hungarians to the south were able to avenge the Ivanov offensive last autumn by retaking most of the lost ground. Russian casualties, however, remained small and the strategic worth of the exercise somewhat doubtful.
The same can be said of a winter landing in Finland, where the German marines, supported by a regular corps and old German battleships, was able to take Turku port by surprise without much resistance. The sole immediate result of this action was that it denied a British submarine squadron a port in Finland. French submarines had braved the minefields in the Danish Straits already in December, joining a Russian submarine squadron in harassing German imports from Sweden. Following on their wake, British submarines found themselves forced to dock in neutral Sweden, Turku being in enemy hands, Hanko used as a French base and Helsinki garrisoned by a Russian corps. Other than that, it remains to be seen whether the invasion shall be more than an attempt by my Finnish comrades on the other side of the table to liberate our common native country from Imperial overrule (perhaps only to give it to another empire?).
The long waited commence of the British big push in the Arabian Peninsula also met with mixed results. After epic turns and twists Commonwealth troops, supported by a small flotilla of old cruisers, were finally able to take Basra, the southern lock of Mesopotamia protected by a river and a marsh. On top of this, the Turkish Medina garrison could not resist the temptation of attacking the back of a single British cavalry division in the desert, weakening itself in the process to a point where Smuts was able to take Medina with the support of another cruiser squadron on the Red Sea. The Turks were driven away from the Arabian Peninsula, losing both of their strong positions and altogether five corpses (two of them territorials). Such a success was enough to encourage Yudenitch to begin his own push in the north advancing into Anatolia and forcing Enver Pasha into retreat, albeit a minor one.
A great victory, but at what cost? Basra was taken by the last remaining Boer division, literally the last man standing, while Smuts has only enough troops left to hold onto Medina. The Ottomans are not doing any better, with a single German corps stranded in Bagdad, unable to move as its supplies are cut off by Arab irregulars (with T. E. Lawrence as liaison officer). Having so far patiently lurked in the desert the Arab rebels showed their worth cutting railway tracks and keeping the Basra garrison cut off from supply and reinforcements for most of the campaign. On the other side of the desert Mustafa Kemal has still a sizable army facing Kitchener’s hard-pressed troops on the Sinai Peninsula, but his left flank has been blown away with the fall of Medina. Should I only have reserves at hand, I could profit from this breakthrough, but, alas, even India is now so denuded of troops that a dangerous revolt in Calcutta is liable to force political concessions (i.e. political points) to the natives, something that shall horrify the racial sensibilities of the local British Raj. It shall take many months before the Commonwealth forces in Arabia shall be rebuild, giving the enemy time to close the gap again.
Yet, our worst disappointment came in diplomacy, where Romania and Belgium steadfastly refused to listen our pleads and remained at the bottom row of the diplomatic track. To add insult to injury, our efforts to get the Argentinians back to their senses failed miserably and they are now close to joining the Central powers, providing them with two factories, a resource, a sizable navy and potential safe ports for the German Far East Squadron still hiding in Dar es Salaam (not to mention a victory point for Buenos Aires). The US general staff might be forced to shelve the European campaign maps they have been studying and find some South American instead. Ever the competitors of their southern neighbours, the Brazilians show an unexpected eagerness to veer towards the Allies, but it remains questionable would they be a worthwhile addition while the United States has not joined the Allies.
Steadfastly holding onto its neutrality, United States was at least persuaded to stop sending war material to Germany and instead bring the resources promised to the Allies in American ships. This shall be a great relief to the British merchant fleet, still under considerable stress despite the lackadaisical nature of German submarine war and the ability of the French to maintain their own convoy network unaided. All in all, our sole unambiguous victories were scored at such outlandish places as Ireland and Mexico. After an epic resistance that lasted almost a full year, the IRA guerrillas in the south-eastern uplands were at last eliminated, with the help of aerial reconnaissance and no less than two battleship pairs. The first attempt of the US Army to chastise Pancho Villa’s raiders met with an embarrassing, if bloodless, repulse, but in March the Mexican bandits were finally ousted from Chihuahua, which was promptly garrisoned for its resource. Neither victory is, however, unlikely to prove decisive for the Allied cause.
Edward Kendrick
- Sure, an' 'twas the sight of the Queen Elizabeth navigatin' the Shannon estuary that brought us the realisation we was after backin' the wrong horse entirely ...
Michael Carter
- Isn't this a session report, not a review?
Steven Dolges
mlcarter815 wrote:Isn't this a session report, not a review?
Correct, for some reason Risto keeps posting incorrectly.
Jon Lindbekk
- I don't think you may base Subs in neutral ports, only surface ships.
Alex Kransman
I'm the Russian player in this game. I must admit, I was surprised that apparently the Pripet Marshes are the easiest terrain to advance over, as long as it's winter. My entire frontline is in danger of collapsing now because the Germans just marched over miles of swamp and are now encircling me.
