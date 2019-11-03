Recommend
Here was the eBay description of the Deluxe Afrika Korps:
"It’s bigger – enlarged to 125%. It’s better – the counters are bigger, more colourful and easier to read, with even larger high-contrast values, and they’re all double-sided! It’s bloated – the Operation Compass and Desert Deception counters and rules are included as well, plus enough aircraft to implement the Operation Compass aircraft rules for the complete game. It’s a whole new ball game, folks!
The total set includes:
· A completely redone Afrika Korps map with ¾” hexes, designed by Tom Krynicki (printed on heavy paper);
· 5/8” double-sided Afrika Korps counters;
· 5/8” double-sided Operation Compass variant counters;
· 5/8” double-sided Desert Deception variant counters;
· Aircraft counters for the whole game;
· Third Edition rules;
· Operation Compass and Desert Deception rules;
The only things not included for a complete game are the dice and the box.
These are new style counters, printed and mounted on heavy cardboard and die-cut. They are luxuriously thicker than the original counters".
I'll discuss the components that game in this addition/variant.
(1) Map: A 55" x 25"" work of art. Modern colors, mounted on heavy paper (not laminated). The map includes the reinforcement schedules, CRT, Supply Table, and annotates the three ports & units at sea.
(2) Replacement Counters: Germans are 3 shades of grey, Italians are 3 shades of green and British are 3 shades of sand/tan. Counters are double sided (only counters with AF > 1), which allows you to use step reduction if you want to. The supply counters (correct total of counters) do not annotate "Captured Supply". The counters are die cut and mounted, but require a lot of trimming/pre-cutting to remove them from the trees.
(2a) Operation Compass Counters: As stated in previous post, the aircraft counters do not include the Italian CR-32 or SM-81. Counters for The fortified camps are not included. Numerous blank counters so this oversight could have been corrected.
(2b) Desert Deception Counters: All are included.
(2C) "Corrected Counters": These were how this counter sheet was labeled. Includes counters that could have been modified by Desert Deception and additional variant counters. Example: 2-2-12 German 164 Recce unit, 3-4-6 Trento, 1-1-10 RECAM and a 3-3-4 Folgore Division.
(3) Other Items: Third Edition Rules, an Aircraft OOB for the entire game (only includes Germans & British planes, with no indicated range for the ME-109e), Operation Compass & Crusader set-up cards, Situation March 1941 set-up card (for 1st Edition), a bad copy of Desert Deception OOB, German & British unit Desert Deception tracking cards (no Italian card), a card with Afrika Korps Supply Table/Stalingrad Weather Table/Tactics II Weather Table, a 2nd Edition D-10 CRT, Time Record Card, Xerox copies of the Avalon Hill General Articles for Operation Compass, Operation Crusader & Desert Deception. The cards are on hard/thick paper and the articles are on Xerox paper.
Overall I'm pleased with this version. I love the map and the variant counters. Other players must decide if the cost is worth it or not.
- Why not just buy The Desert Fox, or some other game, if there needs to be so many changes to the original?
ahdvitp wrote:Why not just buy The Desert Fox, or some other game, if there needs to be so many changes to the original?Agreed. For instance, is the Deluxe Afrika Korps better than The African Campaign: Designer Signature Edition?
http://rover.ebay.com/rover/1/711-53200-19255-0/1?type=4&cam...GTMAAOSwMbRbYLZr is the completed eBay listing.
I think people might buy this for the simplicity of the AK rules and yet see it as a step up, while not having the complexity of DF, etc. I see he sold 3 of them. I think AK in general could be a good game to use as an intro game for a child and if the child wanted to take a step up, this could be it.
For US $79.00 + Shipping $27.00 = Total $106.00, I think I would look elsewhere.
For that price you are not getting a box, dice, and are getting unlaminated paper maps.
Might be a good game, but it seems way overpriced, IMHO.
Correct, I like Afrika Korps (1964) for it's simplicity. I'll play "The Legend Begins (3rd Edition)" if I want more complexity. The Avalon Hill General Variants are just that, variants to add more spice to a simple game if the players want it.
- Afrika Korps was my first wargame decades ago. What stopped me from continuing to play it was the way some little 1 strength unit could “soak off” against a big panzer division, while another captured the supply unit, causing the big panzer division to be eliminated due to lack of supply. I had no idea this game came out as later editions. Did anyone ever fix the “soak off” problem?
drdranetz wrote:Afrika Korps was my first wargame decades ago. What stopped me from continuing to play it was the way some little 1 strength unit could “soak off” against a big panzer division, while another captured the supply unit, causing the big panzer division to be eliminated due to lack of supply. I had no idea this game came out as later editions. Did anyone ever fix the “soak off” problem?
I never saw this as a problem. Diversionary attacks have been around for a long time.
- I had not seen the detail of the Deluxe Afrika Korps previously, but I have played the original Afrika Korps and both The African Campaign and The African Campaign Designer Signature Editions, I think the better value is to buy is the Designer Signature Edition.
StuartGill1234 wrote:The African Campaign and The African Campaign Designer Signature Editions, I think the better value is to buy is the Designer Signature Edition.
Did not know this title was so highly regarded, of course I have heard of the Russian Campaign.
StuartGill1234 wrote:I had not seen the detail of the Deluxe Afrika Korps previously, but I have played the original Afrika Korps and both The African Campaign and The African Campaign Designer Signature Editions, I think the better value is to buy is the Designer Signature Edition.
I don't own "The African Campaign Designer Signature Editions", but I watched the video reviews on BGG, the two thin paper maps don't compare in quality to the map in Deluxe Afrika Korps. My review was only to inform players of what came in the Afrika Korps variant and not to state that it was the best/most accurate/most detailed North African Campaign game on the market. It was to inform players of improvements to the 1964 Avalon Hill classic.
