- Giulio(g1ul10)Italy
In the past week, at my local gaming club, we started to play Scenario 31, "Obian Alone" with one of my long term game buddies. This is a typical asymmetric scenario, typical of "Ghost Panzer" I mean, where a spate of Russian troops of various (but generally dubious) quality, attack a bunch of battle-hardened Nazi panzer grenadiers. But this scenario has peculiar, and very interesting, victory conditions:
Victory: The Russians win by eliminating 10 German units (Decoys and Halftracks do not count toward this total) or by holding one or both of the stone buildings on Boards 23 and 24 at game end
So this time, it seems that the Russians are the fox and the Germans the hare (well, they are the "Heer" in fact...). But the hare cannot run too far because it has its form to protect.
I pick the Russians, I have a soft spot for the Red Army in WWII, and my fried the Germans. The description that follows and the accompanying considerations are all told from my perspective.
Deployment
Initial deployment
The German deploys first and my opponent opts for an "in-depth" defense, covering the road approaches to the wooded area. For the Russian to win, it is sufficient to control one of the two stone buildings in the central maps at game end. Thus, the German player cannot concentrate the troops in one single area. He has to spread them to cover both objectives. In particular, I notice that there are several units deployed along the roads. I guess that they are placed there to ambush my tanks or delay their advance if the tanks decide to stop and fire. Because of the low proficiency of Russian tanks, it is likely that they need at least two turns to dispose of a German unit: the first turn the Russian tank moves, the second it fires. Moreover, the firepower of the Russian T70s is a modest 7. Even if they hit, they probably generate just a light suppression. So I think this strategy makes a lot of sense for the Germans.
An important question for the Rusian player is where are the German AT guns. A few months ago we played Scenario 29 Vyazma Pocket, with the same configuration, I played the Russians and my friend played the Germans. On that occasion, the German AT guns deployed in advanced positions were largely ineffective, as Russians simply directed their assault on the side with the weakest gun. If I remember well, that gun didn't hit anything and was already a mass of smoking contorted steel at the very beginning of turn 2. So I guess that this time the German guns are instead deployed along the roads or in the clearings of the wood. In this way, it is difficult for the Russian tanks to avoid them or to concentrate their fire to eliminate them. Conversely, I think that the German MGs are deployed in front of the wood and I can anticipate they will open fire on the best Russian units as soon as they move. But I have a surprise for my opponent about this.
The Russian initial deployment is heavily constrained by the Scenario instruction. I create a firing line of troops, keeping a couple of "runners" on the leftmost side. The role of the runners, typically the most expendable Russian squads, is to run... in the face of the enemy, attracting enemy fire and thus revealing the positions of German squads and MGs. It's a dirty job but somebody has to do it.
Turn 1
In the first turn, I cautiously advance with a couple of runners and fire with all other units in the Russian line of fire. I also enter all Russian tanks in the left section of the map, ending their movement at 3-5 hexes from the German defense line. In this way, they remain at safe distance from the German panzerfausts and they can fire in the next turn without rolling for proficiency. The strategy I'm pursuing here is to have the highest possible concentration of troops in one section of the battlefield as soon as possible. The advantage of this strategy is that, even if I incur significant losses, I retain the operating capability of suppressing and assaulting German units. Another advantage is to guarantee safety by numbers to Russian tanks. On the other hand, a clear drawback of this strategy is that I risk engaging too few German units to win the scenario. But since I plan to put pressure on the leftmost victory objective, I expect that my opponent will move his 4th turn reinforcements to protect it, and these are all units I can potentially eliminate. The only reason for the Russian player to spread out his troops and engage the enemy on the whole frontline is to try to achieve a "blitzkrieg" victory by killing a large number of German units in the first three turns. But since I do not trust the Russian forces to be either strong enough nor fast enough to do it, I opted for a more long term approach.
The reaction of the German Heer in the first turn is not worth a particular mention. German troops are left in place and market with OP fire. However, as anticipated, the fire of the Russian squads and tanks in the first turn is rather ineffective. The only permanent result achieved by all these firing units is the removal of some German conceal counters. A bit of luck in the tank proficiency check could have helped here, but the dice did not love me. None of my tanks fired effectively. On one occasion I rolled a "1" on the proficiency but a "0" on the to-hit roll. A BoB classic, I would say. Anyway, I expect things to change in the next turns :-)
End of Turn 1
Turn 2
Ok, it's time for a bit of Russian rock and roll baby! The Russian tanks fire. Oh yeah, they fire! One German squad that had lost his concealment the previous turn, is immediately blasted away by T34 fire. Another German squad is "only" fully suppressed. Those panzer grenadiers are not in a particularly comfortable position, with all those Russian runners wanting revenge for the bullets they received the previous turn. They will finally get their revenge in the following route phase when the German squad in melee failed its morale check. Staying focused on my strategy, I entered all 2nd turn Russian reinforcements on the left side of the map. At this point, a Russian tank managed to fully suppress another German squad that dared to open fire against the advancing Russian troops. Sadly it was too far away for the Russian infantry to reach and eliminate it.
Apart from some OP fire, there is not much the Germans can do. They move a single unit from their left flank to reinforce the center. Why those units along the rightmost road in the wood did not move? Well, I guess now I know where the German AT guns are... and maybe I will never meet them.
The German losses at the end of the second turn amount to two squads. This is below the average of 1.25 kills per turn I need to win the scenario, but I had the largest part of my forces still on the move and too far to engage the enemy. So all considered, I think it's not going too badly for the Russians. And they also had no losses so far.
End of Turn 2
To be continued...
- Last edited Sun Nov 3, 2019 9:39 pm (Total Number of Edits: 4)
- Posted Sun Nov 3, 2019 4:07 pm
