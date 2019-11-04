"The destiny of nations is shaped by the plangent vicissitude of destroying enemy flattops, interdicting their convoys, and severing their reinforcements and supply lines. And, if you make ace along the way... well, that's just gravy."

Quote:

SETUP

This is a Warfighter Shadow War mission with the following parameters:



* Insertion "Helo (Blackhawk)"

* On the Ground "Alerted"

* Mission "0300 Hrs"

* Objective "Melt the Reactor"

* Exfiltration "Helo (Blackhawk)"

* Meltdown Timer 15 Turns



Sets:

* Warfighter Shadow War core set

* North Korea Yongbyon Nuclear Facility (SW Expansion #20)

* United Kingdom (SW Expansion #26)



CHARACTERS (UK Expansion)

Mattson (PS)

Parker (PS)

Branch (NPS)

Fitch (SQS)

Quote:

The squad began at the Steam Turbine, which turned up two Hostiles. Feeling a bit apprehensive and trigger-happy, Fitch fired on the first Unrevealed Hostile, which turned out to be a Gunman. Branch fired on the second Unrevealed Hostile, which was Shadows. Balsam hacked the Computer, starting the Meltdown sequence with the first counter. Noise level is 4.

Quote:

Branch, Fitch and Parker move into the Safety Valves, encountering an Unaware Hostile which moved out past them into the next location, and another two more unidentified Hostiles which did not move, but instead went to Going for Alarm because of the movement Noise. All three opened fire, scoring EKIAs, before Balsam joined them and began to Pick the Valves, scoring another Meltdown counter. Back in Steam Turbines, Technicians turned up to attempt repairs, and fail the initial roll.