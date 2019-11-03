Recommend
Subject: An unusual game
Operation Konrad covers the SS offensive in January 1945 to relieve the garrison of Budapest. It is a fairly traditional hex-and-counter game in many respects, with units rated for attack, defense, and move, and artillery additionally given a range. The game lasts 9 turns and the German objective is to get as close to Budapest as possible. (Budapest is not depicted on the map, but its outskirts are.)
The twists (what makes it unique besides the subject)
Twist 1: The sequence of play
Most wargames follow a basic move-fight sequence. This is the only game I'm aware of that reverses it: the combat phase comes before the movement phase. (If anyone is aware of other games that use this sequence, I would love to hear about them.)
You can't move yourself into position to combat; you can only fight the enemy units that are already next to you at the start of the turn. Since the Germans are attacking, this would seem to be a perfect case for the Soviets to stay one hex away and keep the Germans from ever engaging them. Except for...
Twist 2: locking zones of control
These zones of control are really locking. Not only must you stop when you enter a ZOC, but you can't move if you start your turn in a ZOC already. Which means that it should be almost impossible for the Russians to get away as long as the Germans advance after combat to keep the lines touching, except for...
Twist 3: an unusual combat table
The combat table uses a differential rather than an odds system, but what really marks it out as different is how hard it is to kill enemy units. The first "E" result is on the highest possible column (+11,+12) on a die roll of 6 -- and that only eliminates a single unit, not the entire stack. Most of the results are simply retreats of 1-3 hexes.
Not only does the combat table make it hard for the Germans to kill units, it also means the Soviets can disengage at the start of their turn by attacking at poor odds and getting an "attacker retreat" result. It is relatively easy to avoid being killed when attacking in this way; the main drawback is that you might roll too high and get a "no effect" result, in which case you are stuck engaged with the Germans; which, in turn, means you can't retreat and you will probably get attacked on their combat phase. Which, to be fair, will probably only result in a retreat result...
These factors lead to strange things, such as a Soviet player cursing his "good" die rolls while he seeks out bad attacks to make. Sometimes, he must choose between a one-sixth chance of eliminating his unit or not risking an attack and staying adjacent to the German line.
Artillery is an important part of the game. The Germans have gobs of it, and they can use it to bombard (in a separate phase that comes right before combat) or to add in to regular ground combats. The Soviets have much less artillery, and they can only bombard with it. However, it can be quite a nuisance to German units in range, because a successful bombardment typically "disrupts" its target. A disrupted unit may not move or attack and has no zone of control. Since you can only attack with units that start your turn adjacent to enemy units, having one of your units disrupted can mess up your attacks and slow you down.
For the Germans, bombardment occasionally offers the opportunity to disrupt a Soviet unit and remove its ZOC. If the Soviet line isn't constructed well, this could give German units a chance to bypass the front and move a long way in the movement phase.
There is also one more twist:
Twist 4: the SS
SS units (which comprise about half of German forces) were desperate to relieve Budapest, so they get some special abilities. First, they can attack twice in a turn, and they can make the second attack any time in the combat phase they want. That means, if they retreat an enemy unit, they can advance after combat and attack it again; or they can advance adjacent to another unit and attack it; or they can combine with Wehrmacht units for the first or the second combat or both (but not the same Wehrmacht units, obviously, since these only get one attack).
Starting on turn 5, SS units get to move 4 MP prior to the combat phase. This is a big help, but not as much as you might think. Moreover, starting on turn 6 they suffer fatigue if they attack twice.
So far, this is a fascinating combination of novelty in a traditional structure. Unfortunately, the game also suffers from a couple of oddities that detract from the fun.
Oddity 1: Stacking
Germans may stack at most one regiment in a hex, or three battalions, or nine companies. Soviets may stack one division, or six regiments.
Question one, why are the Soviet stacking limits so much looser? The German restriction wouldn't seem too severe except that many of their infantry units are regiments that must stack by themselves. You can't end a retreat overstacked, so the Germans often find their front so cramped that they have to leave some units far in the rear to keep a retreat path open. The situation works, it just seems gamey and kind of wrong when the Soviets are able to stack 6 regiments in a hex and the Germans can't add a single company to one of their regiments.
Oddity 2: Negative defense
Many units have a negative defense factor. This makes sense for artillery, and since combat is on a differential table, isn't inherently unworkable. However, many German armored companies also have a negative defense. Open-topped tanks such as the Nashorn, and tank destroyers, including the Jagdpanzer IV. You can't add these into a large infantry regiment, where they wouldn't hurt too much, because of stacking limits, and the negatives can really add up if you put several companies together. My opponent and I both found this curious -- possibly there is a good reason for it, but it doesn't feel right.
Oddity 3: Victory conditions
The Germans want to get to Budapest, so they get victory points for capturing towns and villages; the closer to Budapest, the more the points. That makes sense, but why do they get victory points for eliminating Soviet units? And why do you need to keep track of nearly 2 dozen villages far from Budapest that the Germans inevitably capture as they advance? The result is far more counting than is necessary -- the German player needs to get over 80 vps for a marginal victory. It seems like they could have just assigned victory points to certain hexes closer to Budapest and dispensed with all this counting.
One interesting consequence of the victory conditions is that there is very little the Russians can do to change the outcome, even toward the end when they have some big tank units, unless the Germans happen to get to some of the big victory point hexes that the Russians can counterattack. Killing Germans doesn't help at all, and most of the map is open, so the Soviets generally just want to stay away from the Germans as much as possible and not risk getting units killed. I do like that the victory conditions encourage the Germans to be aggressive, since losing units doesn't penalize them.
Verdict:
This game sat on my shelf for 35 years before I finally got to play it. I have a thing for small games and for games with unique systems, so it was really bothering me that I couldn't find someone to play with. Now that I have, I wish I had done it years ago. Not only because it is an interesting game, but also because it might be the perfect solitaire system. You have to play both sides, of course, but because you start the combat phase in the position the enemy left you, it is impossible to surprise your opponent by swinging a large number of units in one direction or another and making a big attack where they don't expect it. You always have a full turn's warning before any such attack (or you left yourself vulnerable to it in your advance).
So, I could have been playing this solitaire for a long time and I wouldn't have missed out on that much. And I do enjoy it that way, because it is a fascinating puzzle for both sides, but moreso for the Germans, obviously. Even though all the pieces and the map are fixed, different die rolls in the opening turn's combat will result in different challenges in every game, so I expect it to have a lot of replay value. I will definitely adopt some house rule for victory conditions. Also, I would like to thank Kim Meints for the idea of printing out the Cyberboard map (on Consimworld). The original map is functional except for the villages and victory points, which are such a light grey that they are virtually unreadable.
Finally, I will take the unusual step of listing rules questions here, mainly because I don't really expect to find answers and the best chance might be other people who happen to read this review. Most of the rules were clear, but there are a few important questions remaining.
1: Soviet units can retreat off the map. Does that work when they are out of supply? Normally they can trace supply to a map edge, but this doesn't work when they are "behind enemy lines" (a rule that I thought would cause a lot of confusion but didn't). I presume the reason is that the Soviets have fallen back north or south of the map edge corresponding to the German advance, but if that's the case, it seems like retreat should be prohibited as well -- or, at the very least, that out-of-supply retreated units should not be able to re-enter the map (as they are allowed to now).
2: Can you spot for an artillery if you're out of supply? I would think not. You can't attack, and this is a sort of attack; moreover, you are sort of out of communications. But the rules don't say so explicitly.
3: If a unit is eliminated with an "E" result, what happens to the remaining units in the hex? By a strict reading, it seems like they just stay there. This seems weird, though, because the attacker might well want the defending units to retreat more than losing a unit (and it is never a choice for the defender in the game).
4: If a hex is emptied by combat, do the attackers get to advance into it? This applies both on an "E" result and in case the defender got a retreat that he couldn't take and was eliminated. The rules don't actually say that the attacker gets to advance, but one would think they should be able to.
5: Does the rail line have any function other than moving the rail gun? I would normally expect it to be treated like a road for movement and supply purposes, but the TEC doesn't list "railroad" and the supply rules only speak of "roads."
- A really thoughtful review. Well done!
-
Quote:This is the only game I'm aware of that reverses it: the combat phase comes before the movement phase. (If anyone is aware of other games that use this sequence, I would love to hear about them.)
PanzerBlitz and all its following games.
- I suppose it's different in games where for is primarily ranged, since it isn't important to be adjacent.
-
> 5: Does the rail line have any function other than moving the rail gun? I would normally expect it to be treated like a road for movement and supply purposes, but the TEC doesn't list "railroad" and the supply rules only speak of "roads."
I've played older games where railroads were not listed as helping with movement, but common sense says units on foot (and maybe cavalry) should treat rail lines as trails at least - if there is a trail terrain type in the game. They probably don't make good routes for large units though, cause it'll get pretty crowded in rough, marshy, or forest terrain, unless its a major rail line that has a service road running along it.
I'm not sure if tanks could benefit from rail lines. Probably would depend on the terrain. Rail lines with steep embankments at places would suck for tanks. And heavy tanks might damage the rails.
-
-
SBGrad wrote:Quote:This is the only game I'm aware of that reverses it: the combat phase comes before the movement phase. (If anyone is aware of other games that use this sequence, I would love to hear about them.)
PanzerBlitz and all its following games.
There was also GDW’s Great Patriotic War which offered asymmetrical sequence of play. The Germans were were traditional movement-combat and the Russians were combat-movement which neatly simulated the Russian command problems during the war.
-
OsideP wrote:
There was also GDW’s Great Patriotic War which offered asymmetrical sequence of play. The Germans were were traditional movement-combat and the Russians were combat-movement which neatly simulated the Russian command problems during the war.
That's cool! Thanks.
