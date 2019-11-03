Recommend
13 Posts
Stalingrad '42» Forums » Sessions
Subject: First session and initial impressions
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Mike Balint(mbalint)United States
Cottage Grove
Minnesota
-
Stalingrad 42 has been one of those can't wait type of games from the time I saw it hit P500. Our game group are fans of Mark in general and his World War 2 games in particular.
So, we got it set up in the game room:
Out of five people that arrived at game night, one expressed a desire to drink beer and socialize (a request that is typically granted) while the remaining four decided to take on the game. I had given the rules a quick reading while walking on the treadmill and the rest of the fellas had not looked at them yet.
It turns at that mattered little, as the rules for the most part are very clear and we had very little questions. We goofed up early and allowed the defender to fire artillery for a defensive shift, where the rules state that artillery is for Determined Defense. We also had some confusion regarding the number of shifts or artillery you could use, although the rule about Soviet Massive Barrages seems to indicate that it is one shift for the Germans and a potential two for the Soviets.
An area that I am personally still battling with relates to breakthrough stacks. Can they be formed from different hexes in the advance hex to form the breakthrough stack, or do they have to be stacked together in the initial combat? I would love some clarity on that if anyone can chime in.
Another area off confusion was caused by the fact that we did not review the campaign game rules clearly enough and had to undo some Soviet moves in the Caucasus area. It turns out that if you read things you learn things. Who knew?
Despite all of that we made it through two turns in around 3 hours of play, which will speed up as we get more and more familiar with the game. The Soviets are hanging in, although I am concerned about making sure we maintain enough of a presence in the north to keep the Germans from thinking about crossing the Don. There are a lot of victory points to be had if they do, so we need to keep that from happening. If they veer into the Don bend there is a lot of open spaces where they will likely slap us around pretty good on their way to Stalingrad. This may well be par for the course.
Here are some shots of the situation when we stopped for the night.
From an initial impression standpoint, here goes:
1. The game will play fast I think as we get more comfortable with it.
2. The rules are clear and fairly easy. I think we may continue to battle with breakthrough rules a bit as they have some interesting chrome. There is nothing overwhelming but some subtlety to pay attention to.
3. Personally, I love games where you cannot play in such a way that your Panzers are unlikely to ever take a loss. I suspect that for the Germans to move as fast as they need to, they are going to have to deal with possibility of step losses to the Panzers and that is fine by me. I think that fits the historical reality.
4. This game is a bit easier than Normandy 44 and Holland 44, as there are fewer special rules and shifts. I think both Normandy 44 and Holland 44 profit from the chrome. Stalingrad 42 does not seem to need it however, and that is just fine too. You can sit down and start pushing cardboard around pretty fast in this game, so if the size of it is causing you to hold off, the elegance of the system may be a reason to change your mind.
4. As typical for GMT the components are very good and the maps are easy to read and visually appealing. Some color is used on the CRT that clarifies some important rules points in a way that makes it simple to do and hard to forget.
4. This game appears to be a winner. We will learn more as we go and continue to post our thoughts as they evolve, but for now we are happy it has arrived, happy it is on the table and think that is makes a worthy addition to what is turning into a great series of games.
Thanks Mark... We do like your stuff!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Darrell HanningUnited States
Jacksonville
FloridaWe will meet at the Hour of Scampering.
-
The breakthrough rules section states that - prior to any advance after combat - one stack of attacking units is designated to be the breakthrough group. All of that stack's movement and combat is resolved prior to any other attacking units getting to advance. Note, too, that a breakthrough group can benefit from subsequent combat results, resulting in multiple breakthroughs by that same stack.
I found the German initial breakout a bit more restrained than what I'm familiar with in SPI's venerable Drive on Stalingrad (first edition), but the breakout rule can make a dramatic difference, as Soviet formations start tripping over each other in their haste to retreat, peeling their river line away turn by turn, in an effort to avoid being pocketed.
-
-
- Last edited Mon Nov 4, 2019 11:07 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Nov 4, 2019 11:02 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Gregg Keizer(gkeizer)United States
Creswell
Oregon
-
mbalint wrote:An area that I am personally still battling with relates to breakthrough stacks. Can they be formed from different hexes in the advance hex to form the breakthrough stack, or do they have to be stacked together in the initial combat? I would love some clarity on that if anyone can chime in.DarrellKH wrote:The breakthrough rules section states that - prior to any advance after combat - one stack of attacking units is designated to be the breakthrough group. All of that stack's movement and combat is resolved prior to any other attacking units getting to advance. Note, too, that a breakthrough group can benefit from subsequent combat results, resulting in multiple breakthroughs by that same stack.
Darrell's right that only one stack involved in an attack gets to do breakthrough if the latter is called for. But that stack can be either a stack that was present in the initial attack or one created post attack but pre-breakthrough.
Here's the rule:
15.2
15.2.1
Step 1: Declare which stack will be the Breakthrough Group (15.2.2). If the Breakthrough Group will be formed in the Defender’s vacated hex, do that now (15.2.3).
and some explanatory text a bit later:
(15.2.3) Forming a Breakthrough Group: The Breakthrough Group may be formed in the defender’s vacated hex by advancing units that participated in the attack (up to that side’s Stacking Limit). This movement into the defender’s vacated hex costs one hex from their Advance After Combat allowance.
Most of the breakthroughs in my solo so far -- through Turn 3 is all -- have been with already-present stacks, but some have been built post-attack because of the force mix I wanted to use for breakthrough.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Mike Balint(mbalint)United States
Cottage Grove
Minnesota
- Thanks for the additional color... Makes good sense now.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Paul Cohen(tehirf)Sweden
STOCKHOLM
-
I've only read the rules, and not got my hands on the game yet. I'm still eagerly awaiting the delivery of this baby here in Stockholm, Sweden!
But I do believe that good use of the Breakthrough rule will be crucial to succesful play - for both sides. As well as taking proper care to defend against the effects of good use of the Breakthrough rule!
- [+] Dice rolls
- Darrell HanningUnited States
Jacksonville
FloridaWe will meet at the Hour of Scampering.
- Looks like I've been cheating the Germans, although I do think the instance of assigning Breakthrough to a newly-formed stack in the defender's vacated hex is probably the exception, and not the rule.
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Breakthrough combat is the key to good tactical performance in this game, so be sure you understand them thoroughly.
There is no exploitation phase or mechanized movement phase. Automatic DS is possible with 10-1 odds in the movement phase, the units tied up doing that get to advance after combat including mobile combats at the end of the combat phase. There are no other overruns during movement.
The result is that the only way to fight with units twice in a turn is to arrange for favorable mobile attacks by a breakthrough group.
Since units can retreat through 1 ZOC as long as they are not ZOC-bonded, you normally have to reach 5 out of 6 hexes around an enemy group to get surround-kill effects against them, and even then only if the 6th hex isn't occupied by enemies, and they don't DD successfully. They get to retry DDs again for 1 step loss if they will be eliminated if they fail their DD, and repeat that for every step they have.
This all makes it quite easy to get into the rut of only pushing the enemy back, not getting behind him or killing him, and only having few successful attacks per turn. That won't do enough damage, rapidly enough, to take all the ground the Russians have to work with here. They have regular replacements and a thick reinforcement stream and released units from reserve armies and new parts of the map coming off reserve as Germans approach them. You have to "up" their step loss rate above what you get just by pushing from the front in one combat phase, to have any chance as the Germans.
The Germans have great high cards in the mobile combat department, however. They have a higher stacking limit, high unit values, elite unit quality shifts on top of armor shifts, and air support shifts continue for the breakthrough stack in addition to the first combat. Shifts make a huge difference in the number of enemies a given group can fight, because you only need to get e.g. 2-1 from raw attack strength for the final column to be an excellent odds attack.
A strong group can bull through numerous nearby enemy stacks if those are too close together and too weak individually. This means you can't afford to have single units in thick "sea" next to each other; you must defensively instead have stronger stacks 2 hexes apart. Otherwise a thick panzer stack goes through them like butter.
The other critical thing about mobile combats is that infantry can do them, but only with 2 hexes of advance, so only vs an adjacent or the nearest enemies normally. Pure mobile division stacks can range deeper and hit more groups in succession, since they can earn 3-4 hex advances on the initial "crack". But mixed groups with some infantry take A1/D1 type combat results much better - the pure mobile force group takes every step loss to valuable elites with limited replacements, while the mixed one can put roughly half its step losses (the non EX/DRX results) on the more expendable infantry.
You also get to advance with the units that aren't in the breakthrough group after it finishes its mobile attacks. This is important to get behind enemy groups not yet attacked this phase, using the holes created by the attacks resolved first. You need to pay attention to such sequencing. Mobile units with longer advance allowances can "run deeper" and get behind enemies better than infantry limited to 2 hexes of advance, that will normally only get them to frontal contact with adjacent positions.
The ideal sequence requires strong breakthrough groups from 2 or more locations near enough to support each other. That let's one create a hole, push enemies out of the way, and late moving mobile groups get to positions behind neighbors to cut their retreat routes. Then another breakthrough that get them fully ZOC bounded and a breakthrough group attack from the second "crack" can "push" them before the enemy has a chance to react to them.
This can let a group hit 4-5 targets from 2 initial attack forces with reuse of air and elite shift and some of the defenders unable to retreat. That's how you'll rack up enough Soviet losses and big enough holes to give them real trouble putting a line back together.
There are risks in all this, however. Every column before 7-1 risks a DRX that puts losses on your best units, so the more fights a spearhead makes, the more wear its panzer divisions take. Mobile divisions sent on cut off missions are often alone on the new front line for the Russian turn, and vulnerable to counterattacks by their tank corps with HQ support shifts, and similar. Pure infantry front lines when 1 division only are also vulnerable to such counter blows because Russians can get decent odds on them and armor shifts.
So, the Russians should be looking at their counterattack chances and Germans need to be careful how deep their press and how vulnerable they leave some of their spearhead flanks etc.
I hope that helps.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Nov 5, 2019 4:45 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Nov 4, 2019 6:08 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Fred ThomasUnited States
Santa Rosa
CaliforniaIt is well that wargames are so terrible, lest we should grow too fond of them.
-
The Auto DS attackers don't get to advance until the end of the combat phase.
(8.6.2) Advance After Combat: During the Combat Phase, the
units marked with Auto DS markers may, after all combats, Disengagement
Attempts, and Reserve activations have been resolved,
conduct their Advance After Combat at their full Advance rate (14.2),
at which time the markers are removed. As in regular combat, only
one stack in each Automatic DS attack may conduct Breakthrough
Combat (15.0).
- [+] Dice rolls
- Thanks Fred, useful correction. Now fixed by an edit in the post above.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Nov 5, 2019 4:45 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Nov 5, 2019 2:44 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- charles koboldUnited States
Casper
Wyoming
-
I am playing the Germans and am getting my elite units whacked real bad. I already have 3 remnant panzer divisions after 7 turns. Part of it is rotten die rolling (I rolled 3 1s on my initial rolls up north and three times I have used preparation markers and gotten 1s on both rolls among the highlights). Is anyone else getting their German panzers gutted? One thing I think might not be a bad idea is some rule like you can only take a loss on a weakened unit only if no other units are at full strength or you only get to pick an armored unit if you had anti-tank or tanks yourself. Soliciting ideas of course.
Also a rule question. Say the Germans with an elite panzer are attacking two Russian infantry divisions. Do you get both the tank bonus and the elite bonus as shifts or just the tank shift?
- [+] Dice rolls
-
Charles re elite armor vs infantry, 2 shifts as long as the defender's terrain doesn't negate armor shifts. If the terrain doesn't allow armor shifts you don't get the elite armor shift either.
Re taking losses from the panzer divisions, its perfectly normal but it is something you can try to mitigate with good play. That means things like attacking with infantry stacked with the panzers where possible for the first combat phase attack, to absorb the A1/D1 losses rather than the defender's choice DRX results. Then also have motorized infantry divisions and StuG brigades up with them when they need to advance 3-4 hexes and conduct deeper mobile combats, for the same reason.
But if you push the panzers hard, the DRX results will accumulate on them, no question. Avoid hitting cities, trenches with them, use air and fight where they get elite armor shifts to get the most reuse of shifts, etc. You will still take take losses and plenty of them fighting with the spearheads twice a turn, between normal and mobile / breakthrough group combats.
For their part, the Russians want to stay out of reach of the sea of German 5-7-4 infantry divisions where they can, to force some German attacks by all mobile forces and attrite the spearheads faster as a result.
- [+] Dice rolls
- Fred ThomasUnited States
Santa Rosa
CaliforniaIt is well that wargames are so terrible, lest we should grow too fond of them.
-
One difference between 1942 and 1943 is that the StuG units in 1942 are not brigades, but only battalions (or battalion pairs - Mark was really strict about the three countersheet limit). The battalion symbols had to go away in order to fit the unit designations up top. In hindsight I think we should have disclosed this on page 2 rather than sneaking it in at 21.5.2. It doesn't affect the game at all, just the educational value.
An issue that I don't think has been raised on BGG yet is that in the campaign game, the Soviet 66th Naval Rifle Brigade is unfrozen on turn 5. The reinforcement card shows it as a turn 5 reinforcement, which it is for the short Case Blue scenario. We forgot to add a note to the card to explain the unfreezing in the campaign game.
Also, two of the Hungarian units have their backs swapped. For now you can make stickers. Replacement counters are being printed with the next GMT game so you won't have to wait for a C3I fix. This was due to the last-minute move of the SS counters away from the Hungarians to avoid black bleeding onto them. Mark thought he had been careful so he didn't run it by any proofreaders.
-
-
- Last edited Today 3:51 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Today 3:49 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- charles koboldUnited States
Casper
Wyoming
- It would seem that many of my problems stemmed not from misusing the Panzer divisions but from my friend interpreting the rules as to not getting the second bonus (I could not convince him otherwise), thus losing a shift on many combats, not using the automatic shattered rule (thus him forming double lines to block the encirclements necessary for Germany to break the initial line and start a mobile campaign and him using DD before turn 8 without NKVD units or shifts. This all adds up to the Russian initial line being far tougher to break through.
- [+] Dice rolls