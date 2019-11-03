mbalint wrote:

An area that I am personally still battling with relates to breakthrough stacks. Can they be formed from different hexes in the advance hex to form the breakthrough stack, or do they have to be stacked together in the initial combat? I would love some clarity on that if anyone can chime in.

DarrellKH wrote:

The breakthrough rules section states that - prior to any advance after combat - one stack of attacking units is designated to be the breakthrough group. All of that stack's movement and combat is resolved prior to any other attacking units getting to advance. Note, too, that a breakthrough group can benefit from subsequent combat results, resulting in multiple breakthroughs by that same stack.