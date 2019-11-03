Recommend
Subject: The fight for Hill 400...
- Ben Bosmans(Ben_Bos)Belgium
Mechelen
-
This was my 4th full playing session with Tank Duel. My first games were more test and training sessions with the usual learn and progressive techniques to get the hang of all mechanics and solo Bot specifics.
After these fights, I could feel and understand the underlying philosophy of the designer. At first I thought the game would just portray a tank on tank fight in a very small skirmish mode, BUT after getting through several fights I soon found out that this system could actually give you a feeling of a much more broader tactical situation.
One of the things that work greatly is the so called "reinforcement phase". Any tank that was destroyed or bailed out gets replaced by a new reinforcement that will substitute the knocked out one. It may not seem at first sight, but after playing this game, it gives a much broader sense of the Combat situation.
In the meantime the struggle around the terrain pictured continues and it is only the imagination of the player that is the limit here.
So for this fight I chose the second one from the scenario booklet: a battle for control of a central Hill complex, consisting of 3 small hills with 2 initial fighting tanks on both sides.
Last year I discovered the brilliant Panzer (second edition) game, a highly detailed tactical wargame which introduced the new players with equally challenging introduction scenarios where some Hills played a big role.
I decided to take the Russian side and chose 2 T34 tanks, one T34/M43 and one T34/M40. The slightly better M43 would get commanded by my alter ego .
To give the German AI Bot a (small) advantage I decided my Commanders were seasoned while the AI crews would both be Elite and have one PzIII and one PZ IV. The battle could be set in late 1942 (and why not before the city of Stalingrad which would explain the slightly better crews of the Germans… ).
In the early part of the fight I could get my T34/40 first reaching the crucial Hills, but the German AI did the exact same on the second Hill. Gaining VP for control of Hills is crucial here.
Still in the first maneuver phases my T34/M43 tried 2 times to reach the last Hill BUT each time the AI Bot prevented it with a crucial counter (tactics card OR AI equivalent).
A few turns later I got my first successes as the T34/40 killed a German PzIII by explosion of the tank and only a few crew men bailed out in time.
Actually when I could pull this off again against a PZ IV a few turns later by getting a catastrophic kill! and getting all these victory points I thought the victory was already assured….
But then it happened, one of the new German reinforcements could get quickly to the last Hill again and got a Hull down with ease.
The last parts of the game were catastropic for me. First my great fighting M40 was blown away, again by an explosion and killing the Commander and my own T34/43 was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot.
When in the last phase of the battle (final deck), a PzIV could acquire a good shot on my T34/M43 I knew this fight was not over yet.
And … yep it did blow my Commander Tank to pieces by an explosion with only one survivor getting out in time.
And … while this last fight was resolved I … pulled the END GAME card. No reactions possible !!!
---------
Final score: 26 VP for me the player and NOT only did the AI Bot controlling the Germans got to 28 VP's, BUT due to the fact it killed my last tank standing on a Hill the AI earned the extra 10 VP's at the end of the scenario for controlling the terrain...
The AI worked brilliantly in this game. It managed to maneuver greatly and Flanked my tanks 3(!) times. I think I made several tactical errors and my early successes gave me a false feeling of safety which lead to coming too near to the enemy with fatal consequences.
The game is a blast.
Great experience, 9.5/10
- Mike Bertucelli(Hobiecat)United States
Fresno
California
- I am glad to see your enjoying the game. That AI is sneaky.
- John O'HaverUnited States
Louisville
KentuckyPet photographer, that's me.
- This session report was the tipping point. I had a bunch of Amazon reward points to spend, so a couple clicks and it’s on it’s way to my door.
- Mark BuetowUnited States
McHenry
IllinoisMove! Advance! Fire! Rout! Recover! Artillery Denied! Artillery Request! Command Confusion...say what?!
scribidinus wrote:This session report was the tipping point. I had a bunch of Amazon reward points to spend, so a couple clicks and it’s on it’s way to my door.
You'll like it, John!
- Juno(juno29)Spain
BCNThis OverText has been removed by a moderator - Disruptive
Ben_Bos wrote:One of the things that work greatly is the so called "reinforcement phase". Any tank that was destroyed or bailed out gets replaced by a new reinforcement that will substitute the knocked out one.This one of the things that bugs me.
Is it worth losing rounds trying to survive with a damaged tank instead of just abandon it and receive another?
In my limited plays it seemed to me that losing some VPs abandoning the tank it's a better move that extinguish fire, shift crew, etc. especially when you have unlimited tanks. It didn't feel right to me
juno29 wrote:Ben_Bos wrote:One of the things that work greatly is the so called "reinforcement phase". Any tank that was destroyed or bailed out gets replaced by a new reinforcement that will substitute the knocked out one.This one of the things that bugs me.
Is it worth losing rounds trying to survive with a damaged tank instead of just abandon it and receive another?
In my limited plays it seemed to me that losing some VPs abandoning the tank it's a better move that extinguish fire, shift crew, etc. especially when you have unlimited tanks. It didn't feel right to me
Keep in mind that the crew was more valuable than the tank. That’s why the crew are worth most of the VP - training replacements for skilled crew was more of a problem than finding them another tank.
That said, look for some scenarios coming in the next box that introduce rules for limited tanks.
- Mark BuetowUnited States
McHenry
IllinoisMove! Advance! Fire! Rout! Recover! Artillery Denied! Artillery Request! Command Confusion...say what?!
juno29 wrote:Ben_Bos wrote:One of the things that work greatly is the so called "reinforcement phase". Any tank that was destroyed or bailed out gets replaced by a new reinforcement that will substitute the knocked out one.This one of the things that bugs me.
Is it worth losing rounds trying to survive with a damaged tank instead of just abandon it and receive another?
In my limited plays it seemed to me that losing some VPs abandoning the tank it's a better move that extinguish fire, shift crew, etc. especially when you have unlimited tanks. It didn't feel right to me
You might feel differently if you had to face the Commissar for abandoning your vehicle!
-
Malacandra wrote:You might feel differently if you had to face the Commissar for abandoning your vehicle!
Exactly!!
- Juno(juno29)Spain
BCNThis OverText has been removed by a moderator - Disruptive
-
maudineormsby wrote:Keep in mind that the crew was more valuable than the tank. That’s why the crew are worth most of the VP - training replacements for skilled crew was more of a problem than finding them another tank.But still, with a Broken/On Fire tank it's not worth trying to survive because your tank is more prouny to get more damage (and then more crew KIAs)
Or if a Tank gets some crew KIA but still isn't damaged, it seemed that your best course of action it's just Bail Out to get some other Tank (with a new crew)
Am I missing something?maudineormsby wrote:That said, look for some scenarios coming in the next box that introduce rules for limited tanks.I'm just looknig at the game as is it, can't talk about the future
- César MorenoSpain
Castellon
For what it is worth I think more or less just like you. I cannot say how would i feel if I were part of a tank crew (probably I would be court martialed as a deserter). But I know how I feel like a wargamer.
If my tank is penetrated and gets any kind of a bad result, I think the optimal move *in game terms* is to bail out and ditch it. Realistic? Don't know (and really don't care much). Fun, not so much at least for me.
- Mike Bertucelli(Hobiecat)United States
Fresno
California
juno29 wrote:maudineormsby wrote:Keep in mind that the crew was more valuable than the tank. That’s why the crew are worth most of the VP - training replacements for skilled crew was more of a problem than finding them another tank.But still, with a Broken/On Fire tank it's not worth trying to survive because your tank is more prouny to get more damage (and then more crew KIAs)
Or if a Tank gets some crew KIA but still isn't damaged, it seemed that your best course of action it's just Bail Out to get some other Tank (with a new crew)
Am I missing something?maudineormsby wrote:That said, look for some scenarios coming in the next box that introduce rules for limited tanks.I'm just looknig at the game as is it, can't talk about the future
Yes you are definitely missing something in my opinion, you can do the bail out thing every time you are on fire but you will be giving Up victory points for the tank and they will add up plus kill metals that break ties. Think of it this way, you just spent multiple turns advancing getting into a good firing position in cover just to jump out and have to do it all over again. The game is timed if you spend all of your time trying to get your tank into a good firing position (to the front line )and not getting your own VPs you will probably lose. Now sometimes it is the right thing to do it's late in the game you're team is ahead and bailing out could deny your opponent some VPs that would be a very good time to bail out. I find 8 times out of 10 people are there to fight not run how much fun is it to run away. With all that said people will play it with their own strategy and that's OK because that is the fun we get from playing these games.
Hobiecat wrote:Think of it this way, you just spent multiple turns advancing getting into a good firing position in cover just to jump out and have to do it all over again. The game is timed if you spend all of your time trying to get your tank into a good firing position (to the front line )and not getting your own VPs you will probably lose.
From a tactical/game strategy perspective, I think this is the key. Is it possible you're getting penned and on fire because you're not positioned well? If you're in a good position and get hit, that shouldn't stop you from shooting back, which is always a better move than bailing out. You might need to use that Leadership or Command card for initiative to get to shoot first, but it's worth it if you can get some points instead of just giving them up.
- Richard A. Edwards(SirRoke)United States
Lacey
Washington
So you’re saying there’s a decision point in the game when a tank is damaged as to whether, based on the situation (time, position, current tide of battle (score), etc.), as unit commander you tell the crew to bail and retreat then call up a reinforcement, accepting potential loss hoping for long term gain, or tell them to hold on to the last?
Cool!
- Danick Cloutier(maedhros)Canada
St-Fabien
Québec
Quote:The last parts of the game were catastropic for me. First my great fighting M40 was blown away, again by an explosion and killing the Commander and my own T34/43 was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot.
What do you mean by "was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot"?
- Ted RaicerUnited States
New York
- My understanding is that you cannot in fact abandon a tank just because you'd like a new one, but only under certain conditions (basically the tank is on fire). I'm sure Mike will correct me if I'm wrong.
-
tdraicer2 wrote:My understanding is that you cannot in fact abandon a tank just because you'd like a new one, but only under certain conditions (basically the tank is on fire). I'm sure Mike will correct me if I'm wrong.
You are correct!
- Ben Bosmans(Ben_Bos)Belgium
Mechelen
-
maedhros wrote:Quote:The last parts of the game were catastropic for me. First my great fighting M40 was blown away, again by an explosion and killing the Commander and my own T34/43 was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot.
What do you mean by "was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot"?
A great question. Thank you for the opportunity to explain this a bit further.
The AI can counter playing a terrain card as in rule Ref 19.4.4
It can do this in 2 ways: either by pulling a Tactics (counter) card from the Battle Cards OR by pulling a Battle Card that is equal to or lower than the number of Battle Decks that have already been played through plus 1.
The player may THEN play an additional Tactics card to cancel the Robata’s Tactics reaction, which would trigger another Pull from the Battle Deck, etc...
This is just a small example how well the AI was developped in this game.
Because ... as the AI Bot does not play with a consistent turn by turn hand... this above rule allows it to play like a real player who clearly has a long term advantage to hold on to these Tactic cards over turns.
But with this method the player is never sure of getting to that position against the AI AND ... as the conflict comes to its climax it will get harder to go into more favorable positions ! A side note: this is another argument why trying to hold on to your positions in the end game is even preferrable to trying to get a new reinforcement coming in.
It all leads to even more tension btw with combat mechanics too as these Tactic mechanics give a -20 % probability chance to hit in the fire calculation (fire is never cancelled).
Overall (and I can give MANY more examples) this shows how much further this solo Bot was designed than MANY so called new solo enabled games.
As I stated in other posts earlier, this system looked very hard at the brilliance of the Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion system and some other John Butterfield designs and made a rather smooth and well polished product that stands on its own feet.
I would say, finally, because I felt let down by many of the recently mediocre launched solo bots over the last few years in wargaming land.
- Danick Cloutier(maedhros)Canada
St-Fabien
Québec
-
Ben_Bos wrote:maedhros wrote:Quote:The last parts of the game were catastropic for me. First my great fighting M40 was blown away, again by an explosion and killing the Commander and my own T34/43 was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot.
What do you mean by "was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot"?
A great question. Thank you for the opportunity to explain this a bit further.
The AI can counter playing a terrain card as in rule Ref 19.4.4
It can do this in 2 ways: either by pulling a Tactics (counter) card from the Battle Cards OR by pulling a Battle Card that is equal to or lower than the number of Battle Decks that have already been played through plus 1.
The player may THEN play an additional Tactics card to cancel the Robata’s Tactics reaction, which would trigger another Pull from the Battle Deck, etc...
This is just a small example how well the AI was developped in this game.
Because ... as the AI Bot does not play with a consistent turn by turn hand... this above rule allows it to play like a real player who clearly has a long term advantage to hold on to these Tactic cards over turns.
But with this method the player is never sure of getting to that position against the AI AND ... as the conflict comes to its climax it will get harder to go into more favorable positions ! A side note: this is another argument why trying to hold on to your positions in the end game is even preferrable to trying to get a new reinforcement coming in.
It all leads to even more tension btw with combat mechanics too as these Tactic mechanics give a -20 % probability chance to hit in the fire calculation (fire is never cancelled).
Overall (and I can give MANY more examples) this shows how much further this solo Bot was designed than MANY so called new solo enabled games.
As I stated in other posts earlier, this system looked very hard at the brilliance of the Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion system and some other John Butterfield designs and made a rather smooth and well polished product that stands on its own feet.
I would say, finally, because I felt let down by many of the recently mediocre launched solo bots over the last few years in wargaming land.
Thanks for answering, sir. But still I am not sure if you played the rule correctly.
The AI can only "counter" the play of a Terrain card on itself(Terrain played as Field Action by the player), not Terrain played as Tank action.
But it will play Terrain on your In Motion Tank if it has any during is Tank Phase.
