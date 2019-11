Ben_Bos wrote:

maedhros wrote:

Quote: The last parts of the game were catastropic for me. First my great fighting M40 was blown away, again by an explosion and killing the Commander and my own T34/43 was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot.

What do you mean by "was struggling to get to the last Hill, but was CONSTANTLY countered by the AI Bot "? What do you mean by "was struggling to get to the last Hill,"?

A great question. Thank you for the opportunity to explain this a bit further.The AI can counter playing a terrain card as in rule Ref 19.4.4It can do this in 2 ways: either by pulling a Tactics (counter) card from the Battle Cards OR by pulling a Battle Card that is equal to or lower than the number of Battle Decks that have already been played through plus 1.The player may THEN play an additional Tactics card to cancel the Robata’s Tactics reaction, which would trigger another Pull from the Battle Deck, etc...This is just a small example how well the AI was developped in this game.Because ... as the AI Bot does not play with a consistent turn by turn hand... this above rule allows it to play like a real player who clearly has a long term advantage to hold on to these Tactic cards over turns.But with this method the player is never sure of getting to that position against the AI AND ... as the conflict comes to its climax it will get harder to go into more favorable positions ! A side note: this is another argument why trying to hold on to your positions in the end game is even preferrable to trying to get a new reinforcement coming in.It all leads to even more tension btw with combat mechanics too as these Tactic mechanics give a -20 % probability chance to hit in the fire calculation (fire is never cancelled).Overall (and I can give MANY more examples) this shows how much further this solo Bot was designed than MANY so called new solo enabled games.As I stated in other posts earlier, this system looked very hard at the brilliance of the Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion system and some other John Butterfield designs and made a rather smooth and well polished product that stands on its own feet.I would say, finally, because I felt let down by many of the recently mediocre launched solo bots over the last few years in wargaming land.