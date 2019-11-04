Recommend
5 Posts
Empires in Arms» Forums » Sessions
Subject: Hillsboro, Oregon - 1805 campaign - First 10 sessions
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
-
EiA 1805 campaign - Hillsboro, Oregon 2019 – first 10 sessions:
I’m a spectator on this 1805 campaign game, rather than a player. But I have permission from Phil, the player for Britain, who is not a BGG user, to repost his reports here on BGG. I’m sure that BGG user Autumnweave, who is playing Spain, will chime in with replies to give some spin & color to Phil’s straightforward reports.
The VP totals look a bit odd at first. Bidding was used to select players for the major powers. And rather than add the bid to the total VP required to win (using economic manipulation), the bid number was given as negative VP at the start. So the target VP will be as printed rather than a variable number. At one point the VP got miscounted, for Turkey I think, so had to be recalculated later.
First session:
Pre-existing states of war
Austria, Prussia, and Russia against France.
1/05
Alliances announced between Prussia, Russia , Austria and Britain.
DOW
Turkey against Egypt (GB control)
Austria against Bavaria (France control)
Spain against Morocco (Turkey control)
Britain against Sardinia
Sea Battle off Toulon
British wind gage
France lost 5 ships Britain lost 8 and retreats to Gibralter.
Siege of Munich
Breech
Austria loses 3 inf and breaks after 2nd round
Bavaria loses 11 and siege resumes.
Siege of Tangier
Breech
Spain loses 2 inf and breaks after 2nd round
Morocco loses 4 and also breaks, siege resumes.
2/05
Egyptian armies marches out of capitol into desert and is never heard from
again.
Turkey occupies.
Brits invade Sardinia and occupies.
3/05
Spain DOW Portugal (Brit control and army wanders away from capitol.)
Portuguese fleet attacks Brest and loses 9 ships.
Tangier loses 4 inf to supply
Spain Breeches Tangier and wipes out defenders
Battle of Leipzig
Prussia led by Brunswick picks counter attack
France led by himself picks Escalated Assault
Prussia breaks after 2 rounds no pursuit
Prussia loses 30 inf and 6 cav (1 cav retreats)
France loses 7
Egypt and Sardinia are conquered
Austria, Turkey, and Spain finish at the 5 spot in the medium zone
Russia at 8
Prussia at 9
Britain at 10
France at the 5 spot in the Dominant zone
Total VP
Austria +1
Russia -13
Prussia +5
Spain +5
Turkey +5
Britain -16
France -28
Second session:
3/05 ship building locations: London, Konesgsburg, and Zara.
4/05 DOW
Turkey on Cyrenica--Russia controls
Spain on Algeria--France controls
Battle? of North of Nuremburg
Austria Charles Withdraw France Nappy Assault
42 factors 3.3 morale 112 factors 4.1 morale
Charles successfully withdraws
Breech at Munich city falls to Austria
conquest
Spain --Portugal and Morraco
5/05
DOW
France on Baden control to Spain
Battle of Fieburg
Baden Defend France, Nap, Ess. Assault
7 3.1 112. 4.1
last two rounds Baden wiped out, France loses 1 inf
Milan France fails to breech , Austria inside
6/05
Battle of Bengazi
Cyrenicia Ess counter Turk Khan Assault
Broke first round lost 2 inf
Seige at Piezena (sp)
France Breech and Russians surrender (10 Russian inf POW)
Seige at Milan Breech
Austria broke after 2 rounds France captures 2 inf and Mack
Cossack killed at Brieda (sp) in Holland
Austria Conquers Bavaria
Spain Conquers Algeria
France Conquers Baden
7/05
DOW
France on Berg
Spain on TRip.
Battle of Tripoli
Spain Blake Ess Ass. Trip Defend
16 3.1 5 cav. 2.0
Trip broke after 2 rounds 1 factor survived and retreated
Spain lost 1 inf
Seige of Tripoli Breech
Spain TRip
15 3.2 5 inf 1.0\
Broke after one round Spain lost 1 inf. 1 Trip POW
Turkey conquers Cyrenica
8/05
Austria DOW Duchies
Trip conquered by Spain
Political chart positions
Spain 4 from left
Turkey and Russia 7 from left
Spain, Prussia and GB 8 from left
France 7 from left in Dominant zone
VP
Turkey +12
France - 13
Prussia + 13
Spain +13
Russia -5
Austria +8
Brits -8
Third session:
9/05
No DOW
Seige of Vienna Breech All 3 Austrians die and France wins
Battle of Erfurt
France Nappy Austria Charles
Ess Assault picks withdraw and is successful
Austrian units kill French supply in Cologne and Frankfort and garrisons
Cologne, Mainz and Frieberg
Siege of Frankfort
Austrian breech gives honors of war to one French inf.
Seige of Hanover Breech Russia
All 4 French mil die, one Russian dies
Battle of Erfurt
Austria, Russia and Prussia Charles French Nappy
Ecelon picks withdraw and is successful
Austria conquers Duchies
Spain gains 20 gold via colony shipment
Brits building ships in London
Oct/ 05
DOW
turkey on Naples--Russian control
Spain on Tunisia GB controls
Turkey seige Naples Breech
Turkey wins losing 2 inf and Naples loses 5 and breaks after two rounds
Seige of Amsterdam no result
Battle of Tunis
Spain Blake Assault Tunisia Counter assault
Spain loses 1 inf and Tunisia loses 2 but breaks
Austria controls Flanders, Baden, Palatinate, and Klieves
Russia conquers Hanover
11/05
Prussia DOW Hesse, control France
Naval battle off Naples
Naples fleet loses 3, Turkey none
Battle of Vienna II?
France picks defend Austria under John Ecelon
France loses 6 inf and Austria loses 6 mil and breaks after 3 rounds
Seige of Amsterdam
Russia Breeches goes 2 rounds
Russia loses 5 inf and breaks, France and Holland loses 3
Seige Renews
Seige of Kassel no breech
Turkey conquers Naples
Spain Conquers Tunesia
Austria conquers Flanders Klieves Palatinate and Baden
12/05
Brit DOW Denmark France controls
Naval battle of Denmark Strait
Danes lose 6, Brits lose 5 and Danish fleet retreats to Copenhagen
Seige of Hesse--Breech
Hesse loses 4 Prussia loses 2 and breaks after 2 rounds
Seige renews
Battle of Vienna III
France Defend Austria John Ess Assault
France lose 7 Austria loses 3 and breaks after two rounds
Seige of Copenhagen
Breech
Danes lose 5 and breaks after two rounds
Brits lose 2
Danes scuttle the Danish fleet
Hesse loses one to forage
VP totals political point location from left
France 10 D-3
Prussia 29 N-7
Turkey 27 N-8
Spain 29 N-10
Austria 22 N-5
Russia 10 N-5
Britain 7 N-6
Fourth session:
1/06
DOW
Prussia and Russia on Meckelnburg (Spain Controls), Russia backs down
Austria and Turkey on Romanga (Spain controls) Austria and Turkey DOW on
each other.
Spain on Tuscany (France Controls
Prussia on Wirtenburg (French control)
Battle of Demezar (sp?)
Turkey-Ali-Probe Austria Defend
25 strength 2.0 morale 39 strength 2.3
Turkey lost 4 Austria lost 5, broke after 2 rounds and lost 5 cav=
Turk breech seige Demezar Austria lost all defenders (2)
Seige of Stutgart Breech
Prussia lost 1 inf and all Wertenburg defenders killed after 2 rounds
Battle of Vienna III
France Defend Austria, John Ess. Assault
France lost 5 inf Austria lost 3 and broke after 2 rounds
Hesse garrison starved out at Kassel
Denmark conquered by GB
2/06
DOW
Russia on Berg (Spain controls)
Spain on Papacy (Austria Control)
Turkey Allied with France
GB declares Denmark a Free State
Battle of Peterwardin (sp?)
Turkey Ali Assault Austria Cordon
48 strength 2.0 morale 7 strength 2.1 morale
Austria wiped out after 2 rounds
Seige of Peterwardin
Austria sorties losing one
Battle of Bologna
Turkey Khan Assault Austria Cordon
29 strength 2.7 morale 15 strength 2.2 morale
Turkey no loses Austria breaks after two rounds losing 9 mil and 3 inf
Battle of Vienna IV
France defend Austria, John Assault
2 cav 4.0 morale 29 strength 2.7 morale
all French die
Austria Breeches Vienna --France gets honors of war for the 1 inf survivor
Prussia conquers Mecklenburg and Wertenburg
3/06
DOW
Spain on Austria
Alliance Spain and Turkey
Port of Zara naval battle
Turkey lost 2 ships and Austria lost all two ships
Turk breech at Peterwardin 1 Austria inf is Turkish POW
Seige of Amsterdam
Breech
Dutch / French Russian, Prussian
12 strength 2.0 morale 40 strength 3.6 morale
lost 10 after 2 rounds lost 2 Both sides broke, seige renewed.
Battle of Brussels
France Nappy Ess Ass. Au, Pr, Ru & Br. Bluecher outflank
157 strength 4.1 morale 177 strength (32 outflank force) 3.4 morale
1st round -14 -.8 morale -1 to art, -8 -1.1 morale
2nd round outflank arrives
-30 -2.9 morale -2 art -7 -.7 morale
3rd round Fr. commit GD for 2 steps (lose one)
-19 broke -2 art -17 -2.5 broke
no leader loss
conquest Turkey Romanga
Russia Berg
Spain Tuscany and Papacy
Now Neutral
Klieves, Baden and Palatinate
Austria 26 VP I 7
Pr 36 N 7
Sp 37 N 9
Ru 25 N 8
Br 15 N 7
Tu 48 D 3
Fr 21 D 3
Fifth session:
Finishing 3/06
Ship builds in London, Copenhagen, Toulon and Cadiz
4/06
DOW Russia on Sweden French control
Siege at Zara--no breech
Siege breech at Trieste
Spain or was it Turkey wins and 2 Austrian mil die
Russia invades Sweden
Sweden hides in Stockholm
Russian breech losing 3 inf in 3 rounds. Swede lose 8.
Both side break and seige renews
Austria breeches Ofen (Turk)
Austria loses 2 inf and Turkey loses 4 fuedals breaks after 2 rounds, 5
feudals surrendered
Austria loses 1 inf to starvation due to seige at Zara
Battle of Namur
Buecher (Allies) Nappy France
Assault Withdraw --successful
Seige of Venice
Breech Spain gives honors of war to 1 Austria mil
Amsterdam 1 FR. mil lost to forage
Stockholm-Swedes lose 3 to forage
Breech at Dejon--French kill on cossack
Flanders is conquered by Prussia
5/06
France sues for Peace to Allies
Britain demands unconditional --France refused
Prussia, Austria and Russia offer Conditional --France accepts
France accepts picks A.1
Russia picks B.5 marriage
Prussia picks B.2 24 months
Austria picks B.3 reparations (1/3 twice)
Russia picks B.7 gets Sweden
Prussia picks B.4 gets I corps
Austria picks B.6 no American trade whoop whoop
Russia declares Sweden a Free state
Battle of Ofen
Turkey Khan Austria John
Assault Withdraw --fails
]Turkey loses 1 Austria lose all 16 due to combat, break
Siege of Gratz
Austria loses 1 inf to sortie
Battle of Gratz
Austria Charles Spain Blake
Defend 68 2.8 Eceleon 41 3.0
Austria loses 2 Spain gives soldiers blanks not live ammo ,
loses 17 inf,
1 cav and breaks after 3 rounds
Spain Conquers Venetia
6/06
DOW Prussia on Palatinate --control Turkey
Turkey and Austria declare informal peace
Spain and France ally
Naval Battle of Holland
Dutch lose 4 ships Brits lose 2 and win
Battle of Trieste
Austria Charles Spain Castanos
Outlank 64 2.8 Defend 31 2.9
1st round lost 2 .5 lost 3 .4
Outflank comes in
2nd round lost 2 lost 5 1.8
Third round lost 0 lost 9 2.3 broke no pursuit
lost 4 inf total lost 16 inf and 1 cav total
Breech Amsterdam --defenders wiped out, dutch fleet scuttled
total vp
Austria 32 N5
Spain 44 N6
France 29 N8
Britain 23 N8
Prussia 44 N9
Russia 34 N10
Turkey 58 D2
Spain Cedes Venetia to France Spain drops to n5 France up to N8
Clearly I made a mistake. Turkey had 27 vp at the end of the December 05
turn. My notes show Turkey with 48 at the end of March 06. 21 points is a
lot to generate in one quarter. I must have mislocated the 10's marker.
Turkey's total should be 48 vp at the end of June 06. I will walk Turkey
and every other country through victory point totals ,using my notes, on
the 24th. that won't be an EIA day.
Sixth session:
couple of leftover items:
Spain cedes Venitia to France
Ships building in: Cadiz, London, Copenhagen, Toulon
7/06
Russia DOW Turkey
Turkey sieges Sevastopol no breech
Turkey takes Tagenrog
Spain sieges Florence Breech
all 1 Spaniards die Florence falls to Austria
Battle of N. of Ismail
Russia Bagration, Eceleon ---Turkey withdraws success
Palitinate becomes Prussian
Holland becomes British
8/06
Austria DOW BAden French control
Prussia DOW Klieves Spanish control
Holland declared a Free State
Battle of Ismail
Russia Bagration Eceleon--turkey Counterattack
21 Russians 2.8 morale 21 Turks +cav 2.1 morale
two rounds Russia loses 2 Turkey breaks after two loses 5 (2 were cav)
Siege of Ismail Breech
2 Turkes surrender
Russia sieges Arzoam (sp?) no breech
Russia sieges Ek..........
Turk breaks
Turk Siege Odessa Breech1 Russia surrenders
Arzoam (sp?) last Turk dies to forage
Rome surrenders to Austria 1 Spanish POW
Tuscany conquered by Austria
Austrian siege of Frieberg no breech
9/06
Prussia DOW Turkey
Battle of Odessa
Russia Baggration Eceleon ---Turkey Withdraw success
Next Battle of Odessa
Turkey Khan Assault----Russia Bagration Defend
66 Turks + for cav.2.4 Morale 18 Russians 2.9 morale
Both broke after 2 rounds Turkey lost 2 and Russia lost 17
Belgrade falls to Russia after last Turk starves to death
Austria Breech Leghorn, 1 Spanish mil POW
Prussia conquers Klieves and Austria conquers Papacy
VP totals
Austria 39 N6
Spain 50 N5
France 37 N9
Britain 31 N9
Prussia 51 N8
Russia 42 N9
Turkey 66* N9 *being reviewed
10/06
No DOW
Turkey offers surrender
Russia demands unconditional, accepted
Prussia demands conditional, accepted
Turkey takes A.5 against Prussia
Russia takes C.4--Armenia, Bessarabia, and Kingdom of Two Sicilies
Prussia takes B.3 reparations --1/3, 1/3
Russia takes B.5-Royal Marriage
Prussia takes B.2 --24 months enforced peace
Russia takes C.5 access
Spain and Austria go to informal peace
Austria Breech at Frieberg
all defenders die, Austria suffers no loses
Seventh session:
Much rule discussion on Forced Access rule. Please feel free to comment on
any errors that I report.
What I have in my notes is that we more or less agreed that we handled it
correctly previously except that a country violated by forced access can
declare war on the forcing country (regardless of enforced peace) and then
can call allies. Is that right?
turn 11/06
Austria DOW Turkey
Austria conquered Baden
Austria agreed to allow French trade with the US
12/06
No DOW
Austria Conquers Romanga
Turkey lost 20+ feudals on forage rolls
VP Econ. Manip location
Austria 46 +2 N6
Spain 56 +2 N6
France 45 +1 N8
Britain 39 +2 N9
Prussia 60 +2 D1
Russia 53 +1 D4
Turkey 61 +1 N2
Ship building in Cadiz, Toulon, London, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen
1/07
No DOW
Siege of Karlstadt No Breech
Siege of Kronstadt Breech Austria loses all garrison (2) Turkey gains 1 PP
Battle of Klausenburg
Austria (Insurrection Corps) Turkey Khan
Defend Assault
36 2.4 32 2.9
two rounds
Austria loses 3 Turkey loses 7 breaks (last one cav) and
loses 1 more cav
gains 3 PP to pursuit and loses 3 PP
Battle of Trieste
Turkey Austria Mack
Withdraw --failed Echelon
9 2.0 28 3.9? Mack
Three rounds
lost 7 and broke and lost 1 PP lost 2 and gained 1 PP
Battle of Karlstadt
Turkey Austria John
Defend Outflank (succeeded on first
try!!!!!!!!!!!)
Three rounds limited combat
15 2.4 23 + 13 in outflank force
lost 3 and didn't break lost none and retreated. no PP
8th session:
Started about 11:30 and ended about 5:00
2/07
Prussia and Turkey Ally
Siege of Kronstadt (sp?) no breech.
3/07
Russia and Turkey Ally
France forces access across Flanders to siege Amsterdam controlled by the
Brits.
Breech BRit. and Dutch wiped out after 2 rounds, France loses one inf.
political points at end of economic phase
total econ. manip. location
Austria 54 +2 N 10
Spain 63 +2 N 7
France 52 + 1 N 7
Britain 47 + 1 N 9
Prussia 69 + 2 D 2
Russia 64 +1 D 3
Turkey 66 + 1 N 3
Shipbuilding Cadiz, London Copenhagen, Toulon, Zara
4/07
Britain and Russia DOW Spain
Austria and Turkey agree to an informal peace and ally
Siege of Tripoli (Brits Spain) no breech
Siege of Tunis (Russia Spain) breech , Spanish surrender
France conquers Holland
5/07
Spain sues for peace
Russia demands unconditional refused
Britain offers conditional accepted
Spain takes a.5
Britain takes B>2, B.5, B.6 (no American trade)
Spain allies with Britain
Russia conquers Tunisia
6/07
No DOW
Spain declares Portugal a free state
Russia sieges Algiers , breech Spanish surrender
VP totals econ manip location
Austria 63 +1 N 10
Spain 69 +2 N 5
France 60 + 1 N 8
Britain 56 + 1 N 10
Prussia 78 + 2 D 2
Russia 73 +1 N 10
Turkey 72 +1 N 5
Ships building St. Pete, London, Copenhagen, Lisbon
7/06
Prussia and France ally
Russia conquers Algeria and Tripolitania (?)
Please let me know of any errors.
Russia conquers
Much rule discussion on Forced Access rule.
Ninth session:
Learning to dance EIA style? (you lead. no you lead)
8/07
Russia conquered Tripolitania and Algeria
9/07
Spain Besiege Oman, breech, 1 Russian factor dies, falls to Spain
Austria 71 +1 N9
Spain 75 +2 N5
France 68 +1 N9
GB 64 +1 N9
Prussia 88 +2 D3
Russia 83 +1 D3
Turkey 79 +1 N6
10/07
Nothing to report
11/07
Battle of Cadiz Bay or the Spanish come out to play
Russian/Swedish fleet starts with 60 and loses 9
Spain starts with 58 and loses 15
Russia gains 3 pp and Spain loses 3 pp
12/07
Siege of Oman (again, Oh Man!) breech
Russia 2 inf gar all die. Spanish of 49 strength prevail
Austria 79 +1 N9
Spain 81 +1 N4
France 76 +1 N9
GB 72 +1 N9
Prussia 98 +2 D3
Russia 94 +1 D4
Turkey 86 +1 N6
Please let me know if I made any errors.
OK mistake. Britain can only take 2 peace conditions on a conditional peace, so drop B.6.
Tenth session:
1/08
GB DOW Turkey
Turkey calls ally Prussia and Prussia breaks the alliance
[See below. Spain says Turkey also called Russia, and that Russia also refused and broke the alliance with Turkey.]
Naval Battle port of Benghazi
20 Turkish ships 39 British
lose 10 lose 2
lose 2 pp gain 2 pp
Battle of Algiers
Spain Castanos Russia Kutusov
I forgot to write down chit draw
[According to Spain both sides picked Outflank.]
44 strength 2.9 31 2.8
lost 3 and broke after 2 rounds lost 2
-2 pp +2 pp
2/08
Battle of Algiers II
Spain Castanos Russia Kutusov
Outflank Defend
31 pinners 14 outflank 2.9 29 2.9
outflank arrives at begin of 2nd round
loses 4 inf loses 11
+2 pp -2 pp
no breach on follow up siege
3/08
France DOW Austria
Austria calls Russia, Russia breaks the alliance
Battle of Bologna
France Nappy Austria Charles
outflank Cordon
125 (12 Cav.) 4.2 79 (9 cav) 3.0
loses 14 strength (3 rounds) loses 44 strength and breaks on 3rd round
no pursuit
[By the way, that's a stunning result for Outflank vs Cordon!]
Spanish Breach Algiers
All 2 Russians die, no Spanish, Algiers falls to Spain
VP Econ Manip location
Austria 86 +1 N 6
Spain 87 +1 N 5
France 84 --- N 9
GB 80 + 1 N 8
Prussia 107 + 2 D 1
Russia 102 + 2 N 9
Turkey 92 + 1 N 5
So, in 10 sessions the Hillsboro group has finished 39 out of 132 months of the 1805 campaign. I think the last report, that Turkey called Prussia alone as an ally in response to the British DoW on Turkey, is in error. I’ve heard from the player for Spain that Turkey called both Prussia and Russia, and that both Prussia and Russia refused to DoW Britain, breaking their alliances with Turkey. Might have been bad for Russia to DoW Britain at that point, given that the Russian and Swedish fleets were blockading Cadiz. That would have made them quite vulnerable to a British attack. Seems like an interesting campaign!
-
-
- Last edited Mon Nov 4, 2019 9:37 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Sun Nov 3, 2019 10:45 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- I had a plan...United States
Vancouver
WashingtonYou say OCD like it's a bad thing.
-
Thanks Warren, I've been working on putting the game log together with overviews and comments, but I keep on getting distracted by various things going on in real-life, mostly stuff that you would expect with 2 five year olds. The game is twisting in ways that I wouldn't have expected, yesterday's session #10 was a lot of fun. Wheels within wheels, much of which is not apparent.
Edit: As mentioned by Warren, Phil has done a great job of taking notes and keeping us on track.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Nov 5, 2019 2:58 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Nov 4, 2019 7:04 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- I'm really curious about how Russia got 4 corps into Algeria and another 2 corps into Naples when the Russian and Swedish fleets are blockading Cadiz. Since corps can't remain embarked, that would have required a deal with Turkey or Britain to stop over in one of their ports on the way to the Med. Other corps could be built up by taking reinforcements via sea supply, but that requires a fleet in port. Seems like most of those corps must have been pre-positioned in the Med before the DoW on Spain.
- [+] Dice rolls
- I had a plan...United States
Vancouver
WashingtonYou say OCD like it's a bad thing.
-
Warren Bruhn wrote:I'm really curious about how Russia got 4 corps into Algeria and another 2 corps into Naples when the Russian and Swedish fleets are blockading Cadiz. Since corps can't remain embarked, that would have required a deal with Turkey or Britain to stop over in one of their ports on the way to the Med. Other corps could be built up by taking reinforcements via sea supply, but that requires a fleet in port. Seems like most of those corps must have been pre-positioned in the Med before the DoW on Spain.
This goes back a ways. I think that when Turkey surrendered to Russia they gave up Naples to Russia. 5 corps ended up down there, I think that they were leftovers from the war with France with nothing to do during peace. After Turkey surrendered when Russia declared war on Spain it looked like Britain might also get involved if I had fleets at sea. That's why the Spanish fleet decided to hole up in Cadiz. When war was declared, the Russian fleets picked up 3 corps, dropped them in Africa, and then hung out in the blockade box, along with the Swedish Fleet. That left 2 corps in Naples, and they are still there. The last Russian corps was actually transported over by the Prussian fleet from the shores of the black sea. Yes, the Prussians went all the way over there, picked up a corps, and came all the way back, dropping the corps in Tunisia just now. There were 3 Russian corps before our fighting, and I think that Russia lost one the same time that the Prussian fleet dropped off another one, so there are again 3 Russian corps in Africa, hanging out in Tunisia.
Unnamed countries (no friends of Spain) have been very nice letting the Russian and Prussian fleets hang out in their ports. Historically (prior to this session) they've even been open to visits by the Turkish fleets. One Russian fleet remains in St. Petersburg offering sea supply. I'll check and see if there were any supply issues during the winter when St. Petersburg was frozen over.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Nov 5, 2019 3:52 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Nov 5, 2019 3:30 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
-
autumnweave wrote:One Russian fleet remains in St. Petersburg offering sea supply. I'll check and see if there were any supply issues during the winter when St. Petersburg was frozen over.
If Russia already had already conquered Tunisia by then, cities in Tunisia would be a supply source. That wouldn't work for taking reinforcements. But it would be fine for depots and supply. And it wouldn't cost more either, since North Africa is not in the winter zone. And Russia also took Tripolitania.
-
-
- Last edited Tue Nov 5, 2019 4:11 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Nov 5, 2019 4:10 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls