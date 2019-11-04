Warren Bruhn wrote:

I'm really curious about how Russia got 4 corps into Algeria and another 2 corps into Naples when the Russian and Swedish fleets are blockading Cadiz. Since corps can't remain embarked, that would have required a deal with Turkey or Britain to stop over in one of their ports on the way to the Med. Other corps could be built up by taking reinforcements via sea supply, but that requires a fleet in port. Seems like most of those corps must have been pre-positioned in the Med before the DoW on Spain.