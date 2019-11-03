Recommend
Subject: Coral Sea AAR
Battle Scenario #2 - Battle of Coral Sea
Op Player: Japan
Op Intel: Intercept
21 day operation
Op Player Contact Phase
Japanese form 4 Task Forces from naval units at Rabaul. TF2 contains the CVL Shoho and an escort by CL Yubari. TF6 contains the Amphibious Assault units carrying the 144 Inf Reg and a Mar Bn escorted by CA’s Furutaka and Aoba. TF7 contains the APD Mutsuki carrying an Engineering Reg and escorted by the CL Tenyru. TF9 has one unit, the CVS K-Maru. All of these Task Forces are detected as they leave Rabaul. TF6 is heading to Port Moresby as fast as possible. TF2 is providing flank protection to the east of TF6. TF7 is steaming directly to Guadalcanal while TF9 is heading for the Jomard Passage to establish a seaplane base there.
TF1 contains the CV’s Shokaku and Zuikako being escorted by CA Nachi and DD Fubuki. They are heading southerly to back up the Port Moresby invasion force. TF10 contains the CVS Chitose and it has established a seaplane base in the Shortland Islands.
As the TF’s leaving were Rabaul were detected right away the US player stops the Contact Phase after 2 moves.
Reaction Player Contact Phase
Allied TF1 contains the CV’s Lexington and Yorktown being escorted by the CA’s New Orleans and Portland and the DD Sims. It leaves Noumea and heads for Port Moresby. Allied TF3 contains the CA’s Northampton and Kent (Australian) and it is heading for the China Strait from Townsville. The LRA based at Noumea does a Ferry Mission over to Port Moresby.
At start Air Power
Japanese
TF1 (CV’s Shokaku and Zuikako): (4)1E-CV-L2, (4)1E-CV-L2
TF10 (CVS Chitose): LRA
TF2 (CVL Shoho): (2)1E-CV-L1
Rabaul: LRA, (2)1E-L1, (3)2E-L1
Lae: (2)1E-L1
Allied
TF1 (CV’s Lexington and Yorktown): (4)1E-CV-L1, (4)1E-CV-L1
Port Moresby: LRA, (3)1E-L0
Townsville: (6)4E-L0, (6)2E-L0, LRA
Dusk - JPN Adv
As the sides are still rather far apart they both move to their target positions.
Allies launch a large air strike from Townsville ((6)4E + (6)2E) and Port Moresby ((3)1E) at the invasion fleet (TF6). The attack is not coordinated and is detected. There is no CAP but Flak gets 1 hit on the 2E unit. None of the 3 units get a hit on the AA unit. [These L0 land based air units have horrible Naval Attack factors.] The 4E and 1E units lose a step to Dusk landings and the 2E unit lands at Port Moresby since it does not have the range to return to Townsville. [This leaves the Port Moresby airfield ‘over-stacked’ with (5)2E + (2)1E + LRA. If the Japanese are able to attack the base before the Allies can disperse these units then there will be un-alerted air units even if the air strike is Detected.]
Night - US Adv
All task forces continue towards their destinations. Japanese TF7 reaches Guadalcanal and APD Mutsuki unloads the Engineering Reg, capturing Guadalcanal. Japanese TF6 reaches Port Moresby and the 144 Inf Reg and Mar Bn will amphibiously assault the defenders soon. [I had the Port Moresby invasion force leave Rabaul ASAP so they could get there before the US CV’s could interfere with them. In real life the invasion force waited for the Shokaku and Zuikako to get closer to the area from Truk before heading towards Port Moresby.]
Day AM - US Adv
Allied TF’s continue their moves and both are detected. (5)2E from Port Moresby attack the Japanese fleet off Port Moresby. The attack was detected and Flak caused a hit on the 2E unit, now down to 4 steps. The attack did no damage and the unit landed at Thursday Island. Next the (5)4E from Townsville and the (2)1E from Port Moresby attacked Lae. The strike was not coordinated and was not detected. The 4E unit hit the airfield hard for 4 hits, destroying the un-alerted (2)1E unit there. The 4E units landed at Cairns while the 1E lands back at Port Moresby.
The Japanese CA’s bombard the defending Australian 30 Bde and the airfield but cause no damage.
The 144 Inf Reg (6-3) and Mar Bn (7-1) amphibiously assault the defending Australian 30 Bde (5-4). The Japanese have their TQ halved since they are conducting an amphibious assault. Port moresby is also in a Mountain hex. The results of this combat are 2:1. Since the Mar Bn led the assault they are eliminated while the 144 Inf Reg and 30 Bde both take a hit.
Japanese TF’s 1 (CV’s) and 2 (CVL) maneuver to stay at max air strike range from the US CV’s. TF7, who dropped off troops at Guadalcanal, heads north to get clear of the impending action. The CVS TF’s stay put and the Port Moresby force also stays put to support the landing there.
Rabaul and TF2 (CVL Shoho) team up to send (3)2E-L1 and (2)1E-CV-L1 at Allied TF1 (CV’s). The attack is not coordinated but is detected. The CAP, (4)1E-CV-L1, causes 1 hit on the escorting 1E while suffering no losses in return. Flak then hits the attacking 1E unit again, eliminating it. {This now means the Shoho has no air group and is fairly worthless now.] The 2E attacks the Lexington but causes no damage.
Rabaul sends the (2)1E air unit to attack TF3 (CA’s)near the China Strait. The attack is detected and Flak causes 1 hit while suffering no damage from the attack..
LRA from Rabaul ferries over to TF9 (CVS) at the Jomard Passage.
Day PM - JPN Adv
TF2 (Shoho) moves north to try to get to safety since her air group is gone. TF7 moves towards TF1 to link up and provide more protection for the CV’s. TF1 (CV’s) moves to engage US CV’s and is detected while the CVS TF’s remain in place to maintain their seaplanes bases and are both detected.
(3)2E and (1)1E from Rabaul strike Port Moresby. The attack is uncoordinated and detected. The CAP and Escort tangle with no losses to either side while the Flak hits the 2E for 1 hit. The attack on the airfield causes no damage. [Attacking airfields are pretty useless unless you can catch planes on the ground to be destroyed.]
Japanese CA’s bombard the 30 Bde and the airfield again. The 30 Bde escapes damage but the airfield is hit twice, eliminating the LRA and 1 step from the 1E unit there (now down to 1 step).
[This is a new week, so the Japanese ground unit can attack again.] The 144 Inf Reg (6-2) attacks the Australian 30 Bde (5-3) again. Since the assaulting troops were not forced to retreat last time they do not suffer the amphibious assault penalty of TQ being halved. This attack however does not go well, resulting in only a step loss to the 144 Inf Reg, which is now down to 1 step.
Allied TF3 (CA’s) move into the Jomard Passage which is occupied by the Japanese TF9 (CVS). TF1 maneuvers to get within strike range of the Japanese CVS TF’s as the CV’s in TF1 and TF2 have not been detected.
The Lexington’s strike of (4)1E-CV-L1 against the Chitose causes 1 hit while suffering no losses from Flak.
The Yorktown’s strike of (4)1E-CV-L1 against the K-Maru results in no losses to either side.
All the land based air, (5)4E from Cairns, (4)2E from Thursday Island and (1)1E from Port Moresby attack the 144 Inf Reg attacking Port Moresby. A TQ check is forced on the unit but it passes.
Dusk - US Adv
US TF1(CV’s) continues to the West to get closer to Port Moresby and is detected. TF3(CA’s) stays in Jomard Passage with Japanese TF9)K-Maru) and they detect each other.
US does not launch any air strikes as they do not want to risk losing planes to Dusk Landings.
There is Naval Combat in the Jomard Passage between the Allied CA’s Northampton(US) and Kent (Aus) and the CVS K-Maru. The combat is at short range as they are in Restricted Waters. The Allied cruisers make short work of the K-Maru and sink her in the first round of combat.
The Japanese CA’s a Port Moresby both bombard the 30 Bde there, causing it to fail a TQ check and become Broken. The 30 Bde then Rallies itself. [This is in error as ground units can only attempt to Rally when there are no enemy found units in the hex and right now the 144 Inf Reg is present so this should not have been allowed.]
Japanese TF1 (CV’s) absorbs TF7 which contained the APD Mutsuki and CL Tenyru.and heads to the west. TF2(Shoho) continues to the north to get out of range of Allied air strikes.
TF1 launches two (4)1E-CV-L2 units at US TF1(CV’s) and the strike is coordinated and not detected. Each unit targets one of the US CV’s. The Lexington takes 2 hits, eliminating 2 steps from its air unit while the Yorktown escapes damage. Flak takes down 1 attacking step and both units land safely at Dusk.
Night - US Adv
US TF3 (CA’s) moves towards Japanese TF1(CV’s) while TF1 moves westerly.
Japanese cruisers bombarding the defenders and airfield at Port Moresby cause no damage.
There is Naval Combat between the Allied TF3(CA’s) and Japanese TF1(CV’s) near the Trobriand Islands. The Japanese are able to Surprise the Allied TF in the Coastal Waters at Short range. Gunfire from the CA Nachi and torpedoes from the DD Fubuki sink the Kent in the first round while the Mutsuki lightly damaged the Northampton. In the second round the CL Tenyru damaged the Northampton with guns and torpedoes from the Nachi finished her off. [In retrospect it was not very smart to send the Allied CA’s to do a night attack on the undetected Japanese CV TF. While there was a 60% chance of detecting them in the hex, it was quite risky.]
Day AM - US Adv
US TF1 moves to the east and detects and is detected by Japanese TF1(CV’s). The US CV’s send (4) and (2)1E-CV-L1 steps to attack the Japanese CV’s. The strike is not coordinated but is detected. The Japanese declare a Simultaneous Strike. The Japanese CAP tears into the attacking Americans causes 3 hits while getting none in return. 2 hits are applied to the (4)1E group from Yorktown, forcing it to Abort the attack. Flak then inflicts the final hit on the Lexington air group, eliminating it. The American attack was slaughtered, only 30 of the attacking 90 planes return to the CV’s.
Japanese cruisers continue their bombardment of the Port Moresby area, eliminating the last step of 1E-L0 air there.
Japanese TF1(CV’s) moves westerly while the Shoho TF continues on it’s way to Truk and safety. [Spoiler alert, it makes it to Truk safely and will no longer be mentioned.] The other Japanese TF’s remain in place.
LRA from Shortland Islands seaplane base flies to Gasmata airfield.
(2)2E and (1)1E from Rabaul attack 30 Bde at Port Moresby. The attack is coordinated and detected. Flak does no damage and 30 Bde is not damaged.
Simultaneous Strike resolved. (4) and (3)1E-CV-L2 attack US CV TF. The attack is not coordinated but is detected. CAP and Escort inflict 1 hit on the other. Flak causes no damage. Both units attack the Lexington [who already has 2 out of 5 hits]. One group inflicts 2 hits to cripple the Lexington and the other group hits for 3 hits plus 2 critical hits, easily destroying the Lexington.
Day PM (JPN uses Op Player option to move Lighting marker 2 spaces) - US Adv
US TF1 moves westerly.
(5)4E from Cairns and (4)2E from Thursday Island attack 14 Inf Reg attacking Port Moresby. The attacker suffer no losses and Break the 144 Inf Reg.
Japanese cruisers bombard the defending 30 Bde and force it to Break.
Both the 144 Inf Reg and 30 Bde Rally. [As there are enemy ground units in the hex neither side should have been allowed to try to Rally.]
Japanese TF10(Chitose) moves towards New Georgia for Deactivation purposes. TF1(CV’s) detects and is detected by the Yorktown TF.
TF1 sends (3) and (3)1E-CV-L2 groups to attack Yorktown. The attack is not coordinated or detected. The attack inflicts 3 hits on the Yorktown, eliminating it’s air group and suffers no losses from Flak.
Dusk - US Adv
Yorktown TF moves to place itself 200 miles from China Strait and Port Moresby so it can go to either location for Deactivation and is spotted by floatplanes from the Japanese cruisers off Port Moresby.
US 4E and 2E air groups attack 144 Inf Reg outside Port Moresby but it passes it’s TQ check. Each group loses a step to Dusk landings.
Japanese cruisers bombard the 30 Bde defending Rabaul and Fails its TQ check.
In the ensuing ground combat each side suffers 1 hit and this eliminates the Japanese 144 Inf Reg so Port Moresby is now safe while 30 Bde is reduced to 2 steps.
30 Bde rallies. [This is now OK since there are no enemy ground units in the hex with it.]
Japanese TF1(CV’s) launches (3) + (3)1E-CV-L2 Strike at Yorktown TF. The strike is coordinated and detected. Flak downs 1 step of the attackers. Each air group inflicts one hit on the Yorktown, sinking her. One air unit loses a step to Dusk landings on the Shokaku where the two units regroup into one (4) strength unit.
Night - US Adv
All forces reach safe Deactivation locations and do so.
Victory Determination
Japan: Occupy Guadalcanal and sink Lexington and Yorktown. (SUBSTANTIVE)
Allies: Occupy Port Moresby. (TACTICAL)
Since neither side was able to deny the other from achieving some level of victory the result is a DRAW.
