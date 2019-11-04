Recommend
The Dam Bursts
This is my first go at this game, which posits a war gone hot in the former Yugoslav republics in 1995. The mechanism of alternating individual unit activations reminds me of HFD games “Land of Confusion:Hof Gap,” although in that game there are non-standard numbers of activations and uncertain rounds per turn, this mechanism adds a different dynamic as both players are pretty actively involved. 1995 has a very interactive air subroutine which models three different types of missions with different flavors of one of them (Strategic bombing) and also has escort and interception mechanics.
I enjoyed this game and recommend it, I want to say that right off.
Turn 1:
NATO reinforcement – Canadian to Dubrovnik and Rijecka
Air placement, NATO allocation first, then Russia. NATO has initiative F to patrol box, same for Russia, G to GS F to P, G to GS F to P. NATO all placed. Russia F to P, F to I, 3 G to GS.
Air phase – NATO flies suppression, successful and EC passed. Second suppression mission successful, EC passed. Third suppression mission successful, EC passed. Fourth suppression mission successful, EC passed. (The -1 modifier twice saved the EC). All Russian patrol/escort suppressed. NATO fighter back to patrol/escort. Air phase ends, no Russian aircraft assigned to strategic bombing.
Action Phase:
10th Mt(4) prepared assault Osijek(9) in the hills above Sarajevo. US commits both G airs with the F unit, Russia commits all three G air units. The NATO fighters hit once, but the Russians hit twice so NATO air is flipped. Second round of ATAC sees a wash with no losses. Ground combat 10th Mt 4+5 (G air)+1(adj friendly) + 6 (roll) = 15, Osijek 9+4(G air)+ 2(terrain)+5(die)=20. Russia +5. 10th Mountain routs to satisfy loss criteria. SAM results – two Russian air are flipped and spent, Serb air fails EC and is spent. NATO fighters eliminated (1VP), the A10’s are unscathed but both are spent. The First Battle of Sarajevo was costly for the US 10th Mountain Division.
R: 216th moves to the Montenegran border.
N: Can 4M advances out of Dubrovnik to cover the Croatians.
Interlude: At this point I will stop unit by unit narrative, it just takes too long to write and is too granular to provide any sort of feel. It has been three days between moves due to real life getting in the way as it does. I decided that the initial NATO attack out of Sarajevo was precipitious, as was using all air assets on the first battles. Only an interdiction mission for Russia remains, may use it to try and put the fighters on patrol to forestall any NATO airmobile ops. Alternating moving individual units is new to me. I will try to maneuver forces into position to attack, the build ups will be slow and a withdrawal can unhinge a whole attack. My thinking is that the Serbs concentrate heading over the clear terrain towards Zagreb, the rivers run parallel with the attack which can help to hold the flanks. Limiting NATO to the hills may be a winner and there are certainly enough Serbs to continue to apply pressure there.
As NATO a fighting withdrawal and cleaning up the Serb units in the mountains while we get our reinforcements into play seems the right move at this time. Anyhow, will continue to move individual units and post pics as battles develop/resolve.
Turn 1 trends include the loss of the Croat Tiger Brigade around Osijec in a meeting engagement with the Serb 329th Armor. The NATO line continues to stretch. There were opportunities to use ME (Meeting Engagement) attacks but I deferred those once I realized that with the preponderance of units, the Serbs could wait out the NATO moves and then position for prepared assaults next turn. Looke at the map, from the Adriatic inland there will be Serb opportunities to: breakthrough near Dubrovnik, inflict a crippling defeat at Sarajevo, pocket another Croat unit near Osijec. There is an abundance of riches in numbers and quality for the Serbs in the beginning. There is also a temptation to use ME attacks, but I am trying to contain my aggressive bent and grind NATO down.
Turn 2
NATO reinforcements are the Germans, so there is a group of fighters available, no ground forces.
3VO does not arrive for the Serbs.
US 10th Mountain recovers to Mostar.
Serb initiative (4-1).
Air Phase – Serbs put three fighters on suppression missions, trying to keep the Germans from the fight. Two fighters to patrol and three to ground support. NATO allocates the fighters to patrol, one to strategic bombing and two to ground support. The Serbian strategy will to be to suppress the NATO fighters, make EC rolls to then put the fighters on patrol. The ground support (hopefully unopposed if the suppression missions are successful) will then go in against the Drag Croat unit which is almost surrounded near Osijec. There is also a temptation to try and take Sarajevo and with it the 3rd Brigade, US 1st Infantry (a unit I served with from 1988-1990), but that will probably have to wait for the 3VO to arrive. The noose around Sarajevo will be tightened first, though. (As the NATO player, with VP at 5, Sarajevo represents a 3 point swing – two for a capital and one for a unit, which cannot be lost. This may be where the game is decided as the crescendo builds. 10th Mountain will reinforce the 1st ID to try and hold the line.)
The air war starts well for the Serbs, suppressing the Germans on the first attempt, but all three units dedicated to suppression fail their EC’s and are spent. This still leaves two fighters on patrol. NATO strategic bombing fails, taking a damage and aborting, but both interceptors fail EC and are spend. NO fighters remain, only ground attack (3xSerbs, 2x NATO).
(At this point I have to make a rules decision. It may be in the rules, but I cannot find it. I am ruling that for movement purposes, friendly units negate enemy ZOC’s basing this decision on the rule that friendly units negate enemy ZOC’s for LOC [supply] purposes, which is a higher bar than for units which can actually defend themselves. This has an impact on what the Serb will do first; the Croats are exposed near Osijec, or Sarajevo can be further isolated. This game forces decisions which are not easy with alternating movement of individual units. How long do you take to set up an assault, risking a spoiling attack or tactical withdrawal by your opponent; that is the dilemma. As a solo player I will assign probability to competing options and roll a die to make the decision. I will not detail these rolls when they occur, but will abide by them. So if some decisions seem counterintuitive you can blame this, or my deficit in decision making skills, entirely up to you.) (Another ruling, I had a tie combat roll for the battle with the Croats and Serb airborne near Oslijec, I cannot find what to do in the rules, probably my fault. I will have the battle be what I will call a stalemate and have the attacking unit go static with no effect on the defender.)
In the first ground battle with Russian (81st Guards) vs US (1st Cav) on the Hungarian border, 1st Cav is routed. Ouch.
The Serbs win every battle of consequence, Osijec falls for lack of LOC and will be occupied next turn. Brutal turn for NATO.
Turn 3
NATO is well on their way to losing this. Should have defended further back, conceded points, stayed on the defensive awaiting reinforcements. Oh well, here we go. There is a hole in the NATO line north of Donji Vakuf, a Serb unit in Rijeka and Trieste is held by a C-rated Croat unit. Continuing NATO’s run of horrid chance the reinforcement roll is German, who are already here. 3VO does not arrive. The Serbs will push for Trieste and a win. 3 Croat units and the 1st ID recover.
Serbs win initiative 6-5.
Air phase: NATO air is suppressed. Airstrike on Trieste (I do not know if this counts as a Russian/Serb unit in Trieste, since NATO units occupy Trieste and it cannot also be occupied by an opposing unit. I will, reluctantly, rule that this does not trigger Italian deployment. I think that it should, but am reading the rules strictly as written.) 1st ID is attacked twice going static, but damages the attacking Russians. At this point the Serbs only have fighters left, should have foregone the second air strike on 1st ID saving the ground support for a strategic strike supporting an offensive into Trieste. Live and learn.
Serbs take Ljubljana, VP’s to 3. Croats have to move out of Trieste since it is overstacked, retaking Rjieka, VP’s to 4. 329th attacks the Slovene 2nd Bde at 2606 with an ME, trying to break a hole in NATO lines, with four fighters available for the Serbs, NATO holds back the ground support air. The Slovenes are shattered and the Serb armor exploits, taking Maribor, VP’s to 2. Croats take Bihak, VP’s to 3. Prijedor occupies Dubrovnik, VP’s to 2. Croats rout trying to dislodge Raska unit outside of Bihac. Raska occupies Zadar. NATO deescalates Serb 3PG. 10th Mountain counterattacks Zagreb, all NATO air committed, all Serb air intercepts, two NATO survive to support the assault. 10th Mountain routs. Russians occupy Osijek, VP’s to 1. Croats move to support Banja Luka. Serb Tuzla attacks Banja Luka, NATO air flies in support, interceptors respond and shoot down the A10’s losing one step. The Slovenes stand their ground with support of the Croats (a tie, resulting in a stalemate, see my previous ruling earlier in this replay concerning this.) Sremska attempts a meeting engagement against the Slovenes in Banja Luka the Slovenes are destroyed (+5x2=10 loss points), and Banja Luka is occupied. VP’s to 0, NATO needs some VP’s before the end of the turn or this is over.
The Croat 1st CG attacks Dubrovnik with Naval support and are repulsed and rout to accommodate the LP. (I could have flipped the supporting Lion Brigade, but this would preclude another assault on Dubrovnik, and NATO needs that VP.) Russians attempt to suppress the Croat Lions and fail. Canadian 4th Mech attempts a meeting engagement in Dubrovnik, taking the city and routing the defenders. VP’s to 1. US Marines retrograde to Mostar to defend the city. Brko attacks the Canadians in Dubrovnik, the attacking Serbs are routed. Thun attempts a meeting engagement at Zadar and is routed. Novi Sad attempts a meeting engagement at Dubrovnik and is routed. US 327th PIR goes static defending hills above Donji Vakuf. Serb 2PG attempts a meeting engagement to take Mostar and inflicts one LP, the Marines must either retreat or spend a VP, both are fatal. The Marines stand fast, NATO spends a VP going to zero, all NATO units are static. Russian 81st Guards occupy Zagreb, an general advance along the Sava valley occurs.
A cease fire occurs before the war spreads to the rest of Europe. The British, French and Italians refusal to enter the conflict (reinforcement die rolls) dooms the NATO effort. Bereft of air support the alliance is unable to withstand the Serb/Russian onslaught. Most of Croatia and Slovenia are lost.
Thoughts on the game. Having read the designer notes, I fully understand his view and ratings assignments. I do disagree with making the Serbs so powerful. Having fought second rate opponents is much different than having to fight a well-trained opponent. 1995 is a few scant years past the ease with which the US Army dismantled the Iraqi army, a much better equipped (although much less motivated) force than the Serbs. And while esprit is important, given equal esprit (which I believe the US and Serb forces have) and the superiority in weapons of the US forces I think that except for one or two “elite” units, no Serb unit should rate as equal to the US units. I fully understand this may be my ethnocentrism and bias speaking, but it is also my experience. Fighting in the open against US forces was and continues to be fatal for those who do it. This game simulates a war gone hot, not a guerilla war. The US forces, moreso than the other NATO nations, should be much more fatal to their enemies in combat.
I also disagree with Serbs not having to trace LOC. Again, if we are fighting as maneuver forces in combat, logistics cannot be ignored, unless it is ignored for all. These are weekly turns. Allowing the Serbs to move without regard to supply is, IMO, flawed. I do think Serbs should be allowed to trace supply to an city they hold, not just the one’s the Russians trace supply to. I also think that the Slovenes and Croats should be able to trace supply to any city in their nation, even if surrounded in a city. I also think this better simulates events like the siege of Sarajevo.
All this being said, I love this game. I learned from it and will play it again. I think NATO needs to defend and retreat, protect their air assets and give ground as necessary. It is a flat out fun game, engaging with subsystems which require both interaction and resource management decisions. So much to do, but only so many things which can be accomplished.
