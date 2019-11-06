Recommend
Just.
The Americans (Adrian) won, but that’s OK…we beat the Axis!
We played the Tournament scenario. The final scores:
Roosevelt/Truman (Adrian) 55
Stalin (Me) 51
Churchill (Warren) 49
Tight, tense, hard fought: it’s Churchill, how else could it be?
I was determined to beat the Axis this time and it seemed the comrades agreed, until the first turn that is, when, straight off the bat, Roosevelt started the Cold War! And didn’t really stop: those blue Political Alignment markers started popping up like ugly little mushrooms all over the Colonies.
The traitorous capitalist dog, Churchill, quickly followed suit and the Cold War began to get hot.
Fortunately, the glorious Soviet Republic rose above the pettiness: brave, gallant heroes of the Revolution stormed the Eastern Front and were staring into Germany by the end of turn 8. Germany stared back. The so-called Allies floundered in the Lowlands. It was all looking a bit grim.
Once again, the glorious Republic came to the rescue and propped up an otherwise feeble Western advance on Germany. The end of Turn 9 saw all of us staring into Germany.
Turn 10 was a foregone conclusion: the Red Flag flew over the Reichstag; sadly, a few soft Western forces got there by a stroke of luck. And, Eastern Europe ended up looking pleasingly red; the Political Alignment markers flowering like sweet smelling poppies.
And I stole all the A-Bomb secrets.
Oh, and some stuff happened in the Pacific too, probably involving the Americans…
____
This game just keeps getting better. Playing the same sides over several games is really working. It feels like we’re all refining our strategies and growing better at the game together. This is leading to some genuinely tense and exciting game play. Warren pointed out a pattern developing during the Conference phase: we have chat, there’s a good dose of table talk, we roughly agree on a plan. Cards get dealt, we pick up our hands, a hush falls…things get tense.
I’m also really enjoying not scoring at all during the game. The final calculation is a fabulous moment. And I am repeatedly amazed at how close the scores are, especially given the multitude of ways to score points. This is such a well balanced game.
And some of the deeper strategy is beginning to become apparent. There was a gorgeous moment at the start of turn 9 when Adrian (then Truman) and I (Stalin) had a lengthy discussion about whether it was best to take Japan via an A-Bomb victory or via invasion; and hence where it was best for me to deploy forces: support the Allies out of the Lowlands or push into Manchuria…then we stopped and looked at Warren (Churchill) and realised he had a very different agenda: an A-Bomb defeat of Japan would effectively lose him the game…things got tense.
And the theme just keeps coming through stronger and stronger; I imagine it’s to do with our familiarity with the game. There were moments when as Stalin I felt genuinely isolated and apart. And the subtlety of the card effects and how they create certain interactions and tensions became clearer…the US and UK feel very closely connected and interactive, just not always in a co-operative way.
Anyway, I’ve said it before, and no doubt I’ll be saying it again: this is a truly fabulous game.
Eric WaltersUnited States
Chesterfield
Virginia"...the art of manoeuvering armies...an art which none may master by the light of nature. but to which, if he is to attain success, a man must serve a long apprenticeship." -- G.F.R. Henderson
- Playing with experienced players who have played together is definitely the way to go; our group keeps coming back to this marvelous game, too. Great session report!
Chris Lampard(Dobbin2)Australia
Mandurah
WA
-
Yup. Sticking to the same faction is really working too.
And, thank you 🙂
