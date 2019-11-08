Recommend
Magnus and I played FT145 THE BEARS OF KINMEN. This is the first of several beach landings that we plan to play over the next little while. This is a scenario that to me highlights some of the strengths of ASL: its ability to depict almost any tactical battle of the WW2 era and its ability to teach a bit of history, as well as the variety built into the system.
This battle takes place in 1949. It depicts an attempt by the Communist Chinese to invade land owned by the Nationalist Chinese (Kinmen Island, in the straight of Taiwan). I had no idea their battles left the mainland. Twelve unarmed landing craft bring 24 squads with MGs, light mortars and DCs to the beach.
The Nationalist Chinese defend with ten squad equivalents, some fortifications, and two 60mm light mortars that can reach out touch the enemy all over the map. The Nationalist Chinese receive reinforcements and then again on turn seven of this 8.5 turn scenario.
The Communist Chinese can choose one of three VC; they all involve seizing high ground far away from the beach.
I needed to refresh my knowledge of Communist Chinese characteristics in ASL. They are stealthy, they don't cower, they can use Dare-Death squads and they have kindly Commissars that don't kill the troops.
I chose the VC on my right side, so my LC were all on the right side. I had eight LC up front, follwed by four LC. I could see that my troops would endure some point blank fire when landing, but I believed with average DR, my casualties would be tolerable. Magnus did not have average DR; nor did I, but in the opposite direction. In the first three turns, I lost nine squads. I played for two more turns, but I calculated that I no longer had enough firepower to do the job. In hindsight, I could have spread out my LC to avoid some of the point-blank fire opportunities.
The attached image is at the end of my turn 3.
