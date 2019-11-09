Recommend
I played a fun session of Bobby Lee against vonpaul, which I believe is my first time using the third version rules.
We started in 1861, with me as the Union and Paul as the Confederates. Early moves saw McDowell moving the primary Union army west, trying outflank Manassas Junction and link up with forces at Harper's Ferry. The opposing forces gradually moved counterclockwise with each other until the Union army was in the line Harper's Ferry—Leesburg—Uppeville--Salem, with Johnston to its west in Front Royal and Beauregard to its east. Just as Union forces were ready to hit the Confederates at Front Royal, Johnston withdrew up the Valley and Beauregard likewise retreated to the southwest.
Instead of charging up the Valley, Meade (who had replaced McClellan early on) moved the Union army southeast, staying on the rail line that runs south from Manassas Junction. (Emancipation was declared about this time as well.) That, combined with a sea invasion of Aquila Landing, saw the Confederates scrambling to guard the Rappahannock and protect Fredericksburg. More maneuvering followed, with the Confederates trying to lure a U.S. attack into the Wilderness and the Union not taking the bait. Finally the Union thought it saw an opening—Fredericksburg was only guarded by a single unit, with the bulk of the Confederate army two hexes west, and an empty forest hex in between to hamper Confederate movement. (Units must stop movement upon entering an empty forest hex.) The Union won a skirmish at Fredericksburg and claimed 2 VP, moving it into marginal victory territory. Unfortunately, the lone defender of Fredericksburg had rolled snake eyes (i.e. two hits) on the attacking forces, and had been able to retreat to the west. With a friendly unit in the forest hex west of Fredericksburg the Confederates were able to counterattack due east from Unionville via force march. Eight Confederate blocks attacked five Union blocks. The Union lost one block entirely and retreated the remaining, banged-up units over the Rappahannock to end the session.
We left the game off at the midway point of 1862. The victory track is slightly to the Union side of a stalemate. The bulk of each side's army is in the Fredericksburg area, although each side also has blocks in the Valley and Peninsula in an effort to cause mischief.
It's been a while since I played the earlier version of Bobby Lee but the new version looks like a tighter, faster game than its predecessor, with lower block density. In four turns over 1861-62 there has been a lot of movement in the Washington D.C.—Fredericksburg—Winchester triangle, with each side trying to initiate a set piece battle under favorable conditions. The Union has an edge in production, obviously, but always has to be on guard against Confederates units force-marching and ambushing a smaller force. The foraging and retreat rules in enemy territory also favor the CSA—watch those supply lines!
Although there have been a fair amount of skirmishes, only the Fredericksburg combat required the battle board so far. I suspect that is a reflection of playing style and getting accustomed to the rules more than anything. Opportunities have certainly been there for larger battles, but one side or the other has usually blinked and tried to maneuver into a more favorable position.
Again, it's only been one session, but the rules changes are clever and appear to make the gameplay more historical. For example, in large battles, cavalry do not have a speed advantage and only fire F1, as opposed to infantry firing at F2. This encourages the player to keep cavalry out of large battles, and to instead use it for raiding and skirmishes (where all units fire F1 in any event). Artillery units are excellent on defense (firing F3 for one round), but cannot eliminate units at long range. This, and fewer blocks in general, hopefully solves the overpowered 'Death Star' effect artillery had in previous editions. And while there appears to be some debate on this, I like skirmish rules applying to fortresses with two or fewer units. When the Confederates invaded the north in 1862 the Union did not hole up in D.C. and Baltimore—it sent its army out to Antietam. Likewise, when Lee won at Chancellorsville in 1863, he invaded the north while leaving few forces in Richmond. It feels right that each side can garrison its capital with a unit or two, consider it secure, and pursue their strategic objectives elsewhere.
Dave Alexander
Cape Cod
Massachusetts
- Great AAR! I love Bobby Lee:)
Duncan R.(Duncan01)
Vancouver
- Hrm... I just picked up an older edition used. I wonder if I want the new one?
Roger Masters
- Great game. My only gripe with it is the map is too big; the south-western portion has never seen action in any games I’ve played. Alas, I wish the map size was the same size as Julius Caesar’s. Oh well. It’s still a nail-biter!
Matthew Looby(vmi1983)
Wadhams
New York
- As far as I an concerned, BL is CG's finest. Thanks for the AAR!
Gotthard Heinrici (prev. Graf Strachwitz)(Harae)
Düsseldorf
NRW
- I really like Bobby Lee, only know the 1st edition. Will try the 2nd edition rules.
