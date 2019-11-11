Recommend
5 Posts
Ardennes '44» Forums » Reviews
Subject: Finely Balanced: watch what you do!
|Your Tags:
|Add tags
|Popular Tags:
|View All][
- Special KUnited Kingdom
St Albans
-
I've been an avid Bulge gamer since goodness knows how long ago when I bought BB65, and I was 11. What amazes me is I only got around to buying Ardennes 44 in 2019 even though it came out in 2003. In my gaming vault I had a printed copy of the rules from version 1 or 2 but didn't manage to buy a copy for whatever reason. Put it down to having a lot of parallel gaming interests! But alas, 42 years after my BB65 purchase I bought A44 and my intense interest in this campaign is once again enhanced by another great simulation on the subject. Enough background...
Now, about this game. It is finely balanced! If you are like me, you tinker to get things to your liking or to your historical judgement and generally this works out with many games. I have Holland 44 in my collection and I like some of the advanced stuff about troop quality and anti-tank relationships in that game which are not represented as much in Ardennes 44. So I had the bright idea that I would bring in some house rules to A44 from H44, to implement the Morale Shift 10.6, and the Anti-Tank Modifier 10.4. Having play tested these additions from the Campaign start, I found the Germans were getting a full breakout which gives them the game much too easily. Two games were quit by the end of Dec 17th when I could see it being a total blowout for the Germans. I've since stopped "tinkering" and currently playing out Dec 17th. Some sectors are doing much better for the Germans like 58 Pz Corps getting across the bridge at Burg Reuland, but the 6SS Pz is still hampered by lingering TF's and other speedbumps and is not yet past Ambleve by the end of 17AM. Clervaux just fell but there is enough of a line from Wiltz to Allerborn to rest assured the 10th Armored will arrive in time to keep Bastogne open for the 101st Airborne. So the moral of the story is though this game is part of a series of other games by Mark Simonitch, they are not always equal and the play balance is very delicate.
Ardennes 44 is a very fine game. The system is tried and true and provides some novel departures from the old school game concepts we grew up with. Like advance after combat: you don't have to occupy the defenders hex unless it is a limited advance and can go in a much more threatening direction! Tactically, this makes pincers and envelopments easier to achieve. There is enough chrome to make this shine with all the "specials" from the battle you would expect plus the armor ratings which give a real flavor of Panther vs Sherman edge. Artillery is very influential and used defensively by the Allies can be downright brutal. I've not seen this in any other non-tactical game, where a coordinated defensive artillery barrage (Time on Target) actually shuts down the assault!!!
The scale of units is just right for this level: infantry come mostly in regiments/brigades while armor is by battalion. I've noticed this is a common ratio of infantry:armor in games at other scales and think it makes good sense. The yet to be released "A Time for Trumpets" has German tanks at Company level while infantry are represented in Battalions. Operation Dauntless has infantry companies to tank troops or platoons. SL/ASL has squads of troopers to individual tanks.
Can the Germans "win?!" Will they reach the Meuse and as Rundstedt quipped "...get down on our knees and thank god for getting this far!" I've not played it enough to know the answers to these questions but I can guarantee you will have a great time finding out. In one of my games, the 2SS got panzer grenadiers across the Meuse above Dinant, but it was much too late and the British were flooding in. If you can effect a stunning breakthrough in the Ardennes, in the dead of winter, before the fuel gets short and reinforcements bar your path, then you will have won a well deserved pat on the back from us fellow players of this game! What is compelling about the Battle of the Bulge is the Germans never have much of a chance of blazing that trail, but the real appeal is in the trying. That keeps us coming back to this game and many others on the subject. It's just a hope against hope attempt to beat the odds.
Having said all that the victory conditions will reward the Germans if they perform better than historically. In my game ending at Dinant, the Germans had taken Bastogne by the 18th and in motoring off the map had easily won the 6 and 8 turn scenarios. But they lose the campaign.
I wish you joy playing this title. If in doubt, buy it. I really believe it is one of the finest wargames published. To the designer and publishers, my compliments.
-
-
- Last edited Mon Nov 11, 2019 9:50 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Nov 9, 2019 9:17 pm
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Mike MayoUnited States
Virginia
- Good review. I love this game. I hope to get his game on Stalingrad at some point.
- [+] Dice rolls
- JIM MCFETRIDGEUnited States
Sacramento
California
-
Great review.
One follow up question. The last face to face game I played as the Allies the German player was able to win, in part, by occupying the Allied Entry Hexes, especially from the all-important south entry areas. This tactic really constrained the Allies attempts to encroach on the German advance. I still don’t know how he was able to divert units to occupy those Entry Hexes and keep the offensive moving. Did you have that situation come into play during your game and, if so, how did the Allies handle this?
- [+] Dice rolls
- Special KUnited Kingdom
St Albans
-
Hi Jim, that's interesting you should ask. In that game the Seventh Army pushed west rather than SW and didn't cause those blocking position requirements for the Americans. They played the usual role of protecting the flank and taking the brunt of Pattons attack. But in my current game, I've taken a better look at this threat and finding the play of Seventh Army more interesting and fun. 4th division is clinging on to entry hex A and B(Junglinster) with an armor and inf Bn in each while still trying to shield expansion to the SW. Each hex taken will cause a huge drain on 10th Armored arrivals, some of which is desperately needed at Bastogne. Thus the US needs to hold through the 17th to allow 10/CCA to arrive normally.
I can't comment yet on holding those entry hexes, but sure it will be tough with no armor in the 7th A!
-
-
- Last edited Tue Nov 12, 2019 7:51 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Nov 12, 2019 5:15 am
-
- [+] Dice rolls
- Doug DeMoss(demoss1)United States
Stillwater
Minnesota
-
kjlshewfelt wrote:
I can comment yet on holding those entry hexes, but sure it will be tough with no armor in the 7th A!
Oh, come on, the paras have a whole StuG brigade! And if you really want it, you can always send reinforcements that way. If you aren't particularly interested in winning the game, anyway.
- [+] Dice rolls