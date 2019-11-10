Recommend
This is my 3rd play thru of Scenario 1/1a. I wanted to do an AAR to force me to think thru/explain the rules as well as start to wrestle with strategy. Feel free to comment on either point.
The US Player must sink Soviet SSBN's to win. VP points are based on SSBN Payload points damaged/sunk. The Soviet Player can reduce this by getting submarines across the SOSUS Barrier to attack incoming Convoys (not represented in the Scenario just assumed). The US player can also get a Payload VP by damaging/sinking the Kiev or pushing Soviet Yankees away from the First Strike areas. In scenario 1 the only Soviet SSBN's are in the Soviet Boomer Bastion north of the Barents. Scenario 1a adds a pair of Yankee SSBNs (and their escorts) in First Strike positions near the US East coast as added targets. Scenario lasts 3 turns.
First decision is where to setup the Yankees in the First Strike zones:
Far away from US SSN's to prevent first turn attack and all concentrated in one zone so when the attack occurs, both Yankee escort SSNs can counterattack
Next roll for weather
West - 2 Clear
Mid - 6 Clear
North - 7 roll 2 die - zones N-1 (North Sea) and N-4 (Baltic)
Maybe leverage the North Sea as a destination since weather makes it harder to detect/attack submarines?
Each side gets 7 Ops points each turn (small scenario ops rules - no card play)
Soviet's first ops - previous plays I had the November in N7-8 East of Iceland try to run the SOSUS array and force the UK SSN Swiftsure to attempt to kill. It would become spent in the process thus opening the way for the Alfa to make its run unopposed except for the patrolling P-3 on the other side.
But the scenario is primarily about protecting the Soviet Boomers in the Bastion so the Soviets need to get as many ASW assets into the Bastion as soon as possible. Since 7 Ops on the track is a SHIP op also, instead I spend 2 Ops to form a Task Force with the Northern Fleet units in Kola Naval Base and sortie into the Barents Sea in preparation for moving into the Bastion later in the turn. One of the Victors already in the Bastion will join when it enters to increase its ASW effectiveness.
For the US Op the LA SSN in the Norwegian Sea is going to try to preemptively damage or sink the Alfa so that when it does try to run the SOSUS barrier there is less chance it will make it.
There is another LA on the other side of the SOSUS between Iceland and Scotland, the UK Swiftsure and a P-3 via the Northern SOSUS route. But if the Alfa goes to the North Sea then only a Nimrod and Bad Weather. Better do something now to prevent it from getting the VPs for crossing SOSOS.
The LA gets 3 dice and +1 Tactical DRM, but the Alfa can evade hits on a 6+.
Unbelievable - 10, 10, 10 on the VASSAL roller - never saw that before.
Now 3d10 to see how many evaded - 4, 6, 10 - the Alfa was dancing and evaded 2 - but still damaged now.
The LA is now Spent.
Back to the Soviets. The Alfa is in a use it or lose it situation. If she does not try to run the SOSUS barrier now there is a good chance the US will do a follow on attack to try to finish her off. 3 choices per above - the 2 Iceland routes each have an SSN waiting - while the North Sea only has a Nimrod and Bad Weather or… the Danish Diesel boat in the Norwegian Sea. When crossing a SOSUS barrier a Soviet sub can be attacked by fresh US units from either side. As long as I am interpreting the scenario VP rules correctly (cross any SOSUS barrier) the obvious route is the North Sea because the Kobben has no tactical advantage DRM and the Nimrod is hampered by bad weather as well as requiring natural 10's to hit. So the Alfa runs for the North Sea and the Kobben takes her best shot…
Kobben gets 3 dice +1 Dice for SOSUS detection - 1, 2, 5, 7 - all less than the Alfa's 9 Defense so a total miss. A slow Diesel boat versus a hot rod Alfa off to the races. The Alfa makes it across the SOSUS barrier and this gives the Soviet -1 Payload point VP against the US total. Per the scenario instructions, the Alfa is removed from the board. Correct me if I am wrong with my Scenario rules interpretations.
Now back to the US. At this point the November instead of crossing the SOSUS barrier around Iceland can instead make a run South thru the Norwegian Sea (where both allied subs are spent) and then into the North Sea with only a Nimrod in bad weather able to stop her. The US player needs to attack the November now - but which sub should do it? The Swiftsure is able to move thru the Barents and into the Bastion and perform an attack this turn BEFORE the Northern Fleet ASW task force can take station. The 2nd LA could do a high speed (3 moves) run into the Bastion but no attack. So the LA is better used moving and attacking the November, and the Swiftsure is still Fresh to either stop the November if it survives and if not make a run into the Bastion.
The LA gets 3 dice and a +1 DRM - 3, 4, 7 - so 1 hit (7+1=8) and the November does not get evasion.
And now I just realized a big oops. Since the LA attacked no one is guarding the SOSUS barrier between Iceland and Scotland.
And that is where the November goes to get 1 more negative VP…
Contrasting LA skippers - one attacks a high-speed Alpha and nails it with 10, 10, 10 - even an Alfa can't run from that kind of shooting. The other LA skipper leaves his position thinking he can take the November but then can't close the deal and the November slips out, albeit damaged.
After the US expends 2 more ops points another move TF/SHIP event occurs, and the Soviet ASW TF will enter the Bastion. The defense of the SOSUS barrier phase is over, so its time to get all available SSNs into the Bastion. First to go is the Swiftsure via the Barents Sea. And the Victor III reacts upon its entry with an attack.
She gets 3 dice +1 dice for the Soviet CAESAR Barrier (Soviet version of SOSUS) and a +1 DRM.
But the Swiftsure can evade…
The Victor rolls 2, 3, 5, 10 - 1 hit. The Swiftsure rolls evasion - 5!
The Swiftsure is damaged but can still carry out her attack.
She gets 2 dice and a +1 DRM - 6, 9 which translates to 7, 10 with +1 DRM.
The weakest subs in the Bastion are the Delta I/II with defense of 8, but the 7 die roll is not enough so no effect for that roll.
The 10 die roll can damage any sub in the Bastion, even the mighty Typhoon (but it can evade unlike the Deltas).
But the DEFENDER gets to pick the target for the FIRST hit - which means one of the SSN's has to eat the hit to protect the Boomers. Even though the Victor III is better than the Victor II - it is spent and more subs are coming so the Victor II needs to stay ready.
The Soviet now decides to start beefing up the Bastion with Maritime Patrol acft to add to the ASW TF when it arrives. The IL38 May with a range of 2 moves into the Bastion and goes on patrol. The Bears with a range of 3 are being saved for possible attacks on US subs outside of the Bastion.
After the US expends its next op the Soviet ASW TF can move into the Bastion. Therefore the Sturgeon lurking under the ice in the Arctic starts its run into the Bastion now before that happens. Since the Sturgeon's defense is 10 (but it can not evade) and the Victor II does not have a +1 DRM, the MP limitation of Natural 10's to hit a nuclear submarine is not a negative in this situation. And the newly patrolling IL38 will get 3 +1 dice while the Victor II will get 2 +1 dice for CAESAR. So the IL38 prosecutes the Sturgeon.
3 ASW Dice +1 dice for the CAESAR barrier and needs a natural 10 to hit. She rolls 1, 3, 9, 9 - whiff!
The Sturgeon now gets an unopposed attack - unless she rolls a 1 and Bastion intrinsic defense damages her.
She rolls 3 dice with a +1 DRM - 5, 9, 10 - effectively x2 10's and the Attacker gets to pick the 2nd hit.
The Soviet wants to keep the Victor I intact to combine with the ASW TF when it arrives, so the Victor II eats another hit and is gone. The US could apply the 2nd hit to the Typhoon but it gets an opportunity to evade on 6+. Not wanting to take that chance, the US picks a Delta III to damage which gives 3 payload VPs. And at the end of the US op it is time to move TF's - so the Northern Fleet TF Borodino enters the Bastion ready to work with the remaining Victor II for coordinated ASW ops…
The Soviet has 2 ops left and there are no more US subs that can get into the Bastion this turn. So it is time to setup to try to slowdown the remaining 2 US LA SSN's that can try to attack the Bastion next turn. The first op is spent sortieing the Foxtrot in Kola Naval Base into the Barents sea and going on patrol. This is the only path the US SSNs can use next turn to enter the Bastion and be able to attack also. The Arctic/Under Ice route will take 2 turns, and time is of the essence…
Now that the major events in the North are almost done, the US shifts focus to the Western Atlantic and Caribbean where a number of Yankees are lurking. They could be critical to the US achieving its Payload VP condition since each SSBN has 4 payload points. If things don't go well in the Bastion this is where the US could pickup the missing points for victory. The Yankees are currently off the coast of Central America and out of range of the US SSNs off the coast of Nova Scotia for an attack this turn. So they need to get in position for attacks next turn.
First, the LA moves to the First Strike area near Haiti/Puerto Rico. From this position even if the Yankees make a 3 space speed run next turn they are still within 2 space range of the LA and an attack. Not putting the LA On Patrol since that would freeze it in place and then it is easily avoided. The Sturgeon will also join the LA and the Roosevelt Roads P-3 will go on Patrol with the last ops.
But first the Soviet expends its last op by sending a Bear from Kola to take a shot at the damaged Swiftsure and prevent it from attacking next turn. The Bear gets 3 ASW dice and needs a natural 10 for a hit… and the Swiftsure can evade. Long shot but worth the shot… 2, 6, and 10! Swiftsure rolls for evasion… 9! And she lives another day. The Bear returns to base.
Maybe I should have put the Bear on patrol instead of rolling the dice?
And in the Western Atlantic the US expends its remaining Ops points and sets up for next turn's Yankee hunt.
I posted this AAR for 2 reasons:
1. Get familiar with the rules. This is my 3rd play thru and I am finally feeling more comfortable that I am not making mistakes. But feel free to chime in if there are any.
2. Start thinking thru strategy. Too many things to do and not enough ops points… Feel free to chime in on this also.
Turn 2 soon - the Bastion will heat up and the hunt will be on in the Eastern Atlantic/Caribbean.
-
Hello, looks mostly good - you have the mechanics all down.
Two small items:
Scenario rules:
"NATO wins the game by sinking an SSBN payload value of 8.
The Soviet player may reduce the current Payload value sunk by
one for each Soviet submarine step that makes it over the SOSUS
line"
Since at the start of the scenario, the payload sunk is 0, you cannot do this right away - the intent is no negative numbers. However, I would just play on and know for the future.
Rules:
"the MP limitation of Natural 10's to hit a nuclear submarine.."
I think you are confusing this with the (N) symbology - which means not magnetic, it doesn't mean nuclear.
Great AAR - please keep it going!
Stu
-
-
Last edited Sun Nov 10, 2019 6:08 pm
- Posted Sun Nov 10, 2019 6:07 pm
-
-
stuuk wrote:Hello, looks mostly good - you have the mechanics all down.
Two small items:
Scenario rules:
"NATO wins the game by sinking an SSBN payload value of 8.
The Soviet player may reduce the current Payload value sunk by
one for each Soviet submarine step that makes it over the SOSUS
line"
Since at the start of the scenario, the payload sunk is 0, you cannot do this right away - the intent is no negative numbers. However, I would just play on and know for the future.
Rules:
"the MP limitation of Natural 10's to hit a nuclear submarine.."
I think you are confusing this with the (N) symbology - which means not magnetic, it doesn't mean nuclear.
Great AAR - please keep it going!
Stu
So the payload/VP calculation is a running total NOT calculated at the end of the scenario? This means the Soviets should not run the SOSUS barrier until AFTER the US sinks an SSBN. And therefore the US player should focus first on sinking the Alfa/November before starting the SSBN attacks to prevent the Soviets from gaining points. The only Soviet response is to return to safer waters and/or reinforce the Bastion instead of risking destruction.
As for my N confusion - Non-Magnetic makes more sense than all Nucs. One of the primary sensors on an ASW patrol aircraft is the Magnetic Anamoly Detector (MAD).
Thanks for the feedback, more to come.
-
-
Last edited Sun Nov 10, 2019 11:22 pm
- Posted Sun Nov 10, 2019 9:56 pm
-
-
Well the how and when of it is some of the puzzle of this particular scenario - both sides kind of have to stand staring at one another.. it's a quandary
but yeah, non-magnetic is the N, and they are hard for MP to find...
-
End of Turn 1 amongst other things roll for weather for next turn:
West: 4 - Clear - nothing for the Yankees to take advantage of.
Mid: 4 - Clear
East: 3 - Clear
North: 10 - very stormy and 3 dice - 3, 5, 7 - but all areas not really in play anymore (N. Sea, Norwegian, and East of Iceland).
Both sides reset to 7 Ops and Soviets go first… What to do?
The Soviets spend 1 op deploying the IL-38 back to the Bastion to go On Patrol and assist TF Borodino with ASW Operations.
Next per the rules since the 7 Ops on the track is marked SHIP the TF phase occurs immediately after the first ops expended.
The TF ASW Value is the combination of the ASW strength of all components with some modifiers:
2 (Krivak) + 3 (Udaloy) + 1 (Kiev) + 2 for carrier + 2x3 (Victor) + 3 (IL38 Patrol) = 17 - bummer one short of max. The Soviets need to get more 1 Patrol acft on Patrol.
The Soviet gets 4 dice no modifiers - 2,3,3,3 - big whiff. Also with an N2 roll the TF gets a Good Detection placed on it.
But wait - double 3's. The Krivak and Udaloy have rocket torpedoes allowing one die to be increased to 8 and the other discarded. Unfortunately, the Allied Subs both have a 10 defense so still no effect.
Now the Allied Subs can choose between SSBNs or the TF for their attacks... Duh, go for the Boomers.
Rules question - an MP on patrol supporting a TF ASW operation still stays fresh and is available for independent actions later in the turn?
Since the Bastion is a dangerous place for an enemy SSN - the US for its first Ops decides to perform an ASW attack with the Sturgeon.
3 Dice + 1 DRM - 2, 9, 10 - 2 10 hits.
Again the Victor assisting the TF takes the first hit, and the 2nd hit finishes off the damaged Delta III for 3 more payload points.
Rules Question - Subs part of a TF can still take ASW hits from enemy ASW attacks?
The next Soviet Ops is spent putting a Bear from Kola On Patrol in the Bastion (instead of attacking like the last turn) in anticipation of the remaining 2 LA SSNs entering the Bastion and/or providing assistance to the 2nd SHIP event/TF ASW Op.
The next US Ops is used to allow the damaged Swiftsure to perform an ASW attack in the Bastion - on the chance that the Soviets try to destroy her.
She gets 2 dice w/ +1 DRM - 2, 10 - dodged the intrinsic Bastion defense and inflicting one more hit. Down goes the Victor and the Soviet SSNs have done their job - eating torpedoes for the SSBNs.
Back to the Soviets - and they continue to beef up the ASW assets in the Bastion putting the last Kola based Bear On Patrol there.
Back to the US. The US is going to take a chance and send the range 2 Nimrod in England to attack the Foxtrot on patrol in the Barents Sea to try to clear the way for the LA's.
The Nimrod gets 3 dice - 1,6,6 - same result as the Bear last turn - whiff.
And a wasted Ops point.
SHIPS will occur again after the next expended Soviet and US Ops points.
The Soviets go first - and honestly, they don't want to do anything but can't pass since do not have LESS Ops than the US.
The SSBN's need to stay in the Bastion under protection and the Yankee SSBN's don't need to move, become spent, and reduce their chance of evading the US SSNs when they attack.
I assume the Soviets can expend an Ops point but do nothing. Correct?
Now the US - after the US spends an Ops the Soviet TF can perform ASW - so the US will defer sending the 2 LA's into the Bastion until after the SHIP/TF ASW action. Instead the SSNs near Cuba/S.America begin their attacks on the Yankee SSBNs.
First, the Sturgeon moves to attack - both Yankee SSBN's roll for evasion - argh - 1,2 - neither evade!
But neither are Spent so they can try again at 6+ for the next SSN attack.
The Sturgeon attacks with 3 dice and +1 DRM - 5,7,9.
All the Yankees have an 8 Defense so 2 hits - Soviets choose SSN for the first hit, then US Chooses SSBN for the second. These Sturgeons are dangerous...
Now the SHIP action - TF Borodino conducts ASW Ops in the Bastion w/o the Victor but now with 3 MP's on Patrol
Ships get 6 + 2 Carrier
x3 MPs give 9
Total 17 - 1 short again of max so get 4 dice no modifiers - 2, 6, 7, 8 - again whiff… And no rockets.
Now that the TF ASW Ops are done for the turn the Soviets will use a not an action to return the patrolling IL-38 to base as Fresh and then expend an Ops Point to put it On Patrol in the Barents. This way both LA's will be interdicted as they move thru the Barents (Foxtrot/IL-38) and enter the Bastion (x2 Bears).
With 3 Ops remaining the US decides to spend one more point on the Yankee Hunt before sending the 2 LA's thru the gauntlet to the Bastion.
The LA north of Haiti moves into the Yankee First Strike area and they roll again for evasion - 7, 9 - this time BOTH evade and take an SSN with them. The LA just hears them go and for 2 of the Yankees, Havana so close…
For the Soviets nothing to do again - most units are Spent or On Patrol and the SSBNs are not leaving the Bastion.
Back to the US for the first LA run on the Bastion.
In the Barents, the Foxtrot reacts - 4 dice - 4,6,7,9 - no joy.
Next entry into the Bastion and 1 of the Bears - 3+1 dice - 1,1,10,10 - 2 hits
The LA rolls for evasion - 3,6! She's damaged but makes it into the Bastion and commences its attack.
The LA gets 2 dice and +1 DRM - 2,4 - fail.
Perhaps she was a bit shaken up by the gauntlet she had to go thru.
Per above no Soviets can or want to do anything again so the US expends the last Ops point of the turn and the 2nd LA starts her run.
First, in the Barents the IL-38 takes a shot at her - 3 dice - 1,6,8 no joy.
Next, the Bear as she enters the Bastion - 3+1 dice - 1,5,8,10 - 1 hit
Evasion - 2
Also Damaged
She gets 2 dice and +1 DRM - 5,10 - 1 hit.
The Soviets pick a Delta I/II for damage - 2 Payload points
Is there anything the Soviets could have done better?
Some rules clarifications above but otherwise on to the last turn…
Rules question - an MP on patrol supporting a TF ASW operation still stays fresh and is available for independent actions later in the turn?
Rules Question - Subs part of a TF can still take ASW hits from enemy ASW attacks?
Rules Question - I assume the Soviets can expend an Ops point but do nothing. Correct?
Last edited Mon Nov 11, 2019 7:09 am
The Soviet gets 4 dice no modifiers - 2,3,3,3 - big whiff. Also with an N2 roll the TF gets a Good Detection placed on it.
But wait - double 3's. The Krivak and Udaloy have rocket torpedoes allowing one die to be increased to 8 and the other discarded
If you look on the QRS 'Anti-Submarine Warfare by Task Forces' you'll see: it needs two natural 1 or 2's to place a good detection. And, rocket torps work a little bit different for a TF hunting subs rather than one being attacked by subs: Ships with rocket torpedoes kill on doubles <10, so actually you got one kill there and remain poor detected.
Rules question - an MP on patrol supporting a TF ASW operation still stays fresh and is available for independent actions later in the turn?
Yes
Rules Question - Subs part of a TF can still take ASW hits from enemy ASW attacks?
No, nor can they hunt themselves other than via TF ASW
I assume the Soviets can expend an Ops point but do nothing. Correct?
Yes
In the Barents, the Foxtrot reacts - 4 dice
2 dice - he has a split asw value 2 vs subs 4 vs ships
Last edited Mon Nov 11, 2019 9:22 am
Is there anything the Soviets could have done better?
Yes - but that's part of the fun
I would point out that as NATO I would have tried to kil the Typhoon, so personally I would have hidden her under the ice but then you have a further problem..
Oh, that *damned* Vassal dice bot.
The only thing that makes me madder than watching it reel off repeating multiples of rolls (usually on the extremes of whatever the dice's number range is) is reading the drivel of those code-geeks who come running to its defense when anyone complains that it's anything BUT random.....
-
stuuk wrote:If you look on the QRS 'Anti-Submarine Warfare by Task Forces' you'll see: it needs two natural 1 or 2's to place a good detection. And, rocket torps work a little bit different for a TF hunting subs rather than one being attacked by subs: Ships with rocket torpedoes kill on doubles <10, so actually you got one kill there and remain poor detected.
See it - so if 2 dice are N1 and/or N2 then good detect, else poor. Changing the TF to Poor. Also will damage the Sturgeon as a compromise. I followed the arrow on the Player Aid Card which took me to the Sub vs. Task Force section, my bad.stuuk wrote:Rules Question - Subs part of a TF can still take ASW hits from enemy ASW attacks?
No, nor can they hunt themselves other than via TF ASW
So they are part of the TF now - tougher to fix. I'll just let it be for the playthru.stuuk wrote:In the Barents, the Foxtrot reacts - 4 dice
2 dice - he has a split asw value 2 vs subs 4 vs ships
My bad flipping the order - since all 4 missed nothing to fix though.
I am impressed with the amount of realism/chrome you were able to simulate in dice/DRM adjustments.
Targeting the Typhoon first I guess gives the most bang for the buck with payload. Decided to go for the Delta assured kill instead. You never know what that VASSAL die roller will do next
As for your later comment about hiding under the ice - I was tempted to put the Delta's under the ice since then they can evade but that advantage would not help the Typhoon since it can evade on its own. Also the Soviets would lose any Surface or MP support and the extra die provided by CAESAR. In my mind that outweighed the -1 die for ASW. Is there another advantage of under ice I am missing?
Some quick questions on scenario victory conditions:
- US still needs at least 8 payload - and the Yankees can add to that?
- US also needs to sink (2 hits and out) 1 Yankee SSBN - even if the US damages both then still a US loss. The game can potentially come down to a Yankee evasion roll then...
Last turn done soon.
Last edited Tue Nov 12, 2019 2:33 am
