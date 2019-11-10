Recommend
- Doug Reid(Ragnar42)
-
Tank Duel has officially hit the shelves, and the first few printings have been distributed to eager players around the globe. There has been a large amount of hype to the game, and reviews are coming out that seem to support the hype. Here are some of my thoughts.
Component Quality: GMT games has a history of delivering quality components and Tank Duel is no exception. The cards for the deck seem to be high quality, designed with an expectation of a large amount of shuffling, and the cardboard chits are heavy for their size indicating a denser cardboard/press board. The only thing I can really gripe about is that GMT sets the industry standards in hex and counter war-gaming, so it is baffling that they would produce chits with squared corners, when they know the average player wants rounded corners on a marker. This seems nit picky, but your average grognard wants the clipped corners, anyone willing to buy the game would have paid an extra 5 dollars for professionally clipped corners instead of risking their investment to clip their own. The finish on the markers is definitely up to the old industry standard, but newer games are adding a linen finish on the chits, demonstrating that GMT games may be falling behind or getting lazy in their component quality.
These chits will survive standard play, and even a little bit of water here and there, but lack the panache of the finishes being put on other games by designers like Academy Games, or Stonemeier games.
Component Quality: 8/10
Rule Book How well a rule-book is written is the second most important litmus of any wargame, and GMT's 1960's standard of rules writing has become a glaring and obvious weakness that continues to drag down game after game in GMT's line-up. GMT's attempt to give both a Play-book and Rule-book to smooth the learning curve is usually a strong start, but in this edition there's clearly a disconnect between the play-book and the rule-book that makes both books feel like they are written in different languages and neither of them are english. As far as GMT games go, I find myself cringing at the thought of having to slog through another GMT rule-book any time I consider a GMT game because of the draconian style of writing.
As an example the rule for "Broken Crew" has 4 separate entries in the rule book. If you're trying to understand what makes a broken crew bail out of a tank, you need to read all 4 entries for broken crew, and only the last rule, 12.4, will tell you the conditions of a crews choice to bail out, but even then, the rule becomes nonsensical. You see: Once broken, the crew in the tank can be caused to bail out of the tank for failing another morale check either by failing their morale check in the administration step or a subsequent enemy fire action. It took us a good 10 minutes of looking at the rules trying to divine the authors intent to determine whether a tank firing a shot at a broken crew and MISSING the shot could cause a crew to bail from a tank. We finally realized that the placement of the comma in the paragraph led us to understand that the fire action must cause another damage card pull and broken result before the crew would bail out.
A comma! Instead, cover the scenario with more clarity and spell it out for us.
The problem, in my opinion, is that during the game play-testing process, a form of shorthand is developed by the designers because they are so intimate with the game that once the final rules set needs to be written, the designers are far too close to the game to develop a comprehensive rules set and that GMT lacks a quality control division to break the game back out into a language and system that we understand.
Finally: If I look up a rule, I want to see the comprehensive set of rules in one place. I shouldn't have to go chicken hunting to find a fox, to put the term colloquially.
Rulebook: 4/10
Gameplay: Once you get the game to the table with the rules read, re-read, and then picked apart, there's absolutely a quality, thought provoking game here. The game manages to create tension, and tough decisions in every phase. Reading through the rules, and realizing that the deck of cards was the randomizer had me worried that the game might run afoul of the standard "deck is the randomizer pitfalls" And while some of the problems are there, the choice to also use the deck as the timer for the matches, and then make the deck pull cards for check after check starts to shot-wire your well thought out plans. I found myself realizing that the end of the game was near, and instead of searching for flanks, and good shots, I was forcing my tanks into range to get one last shot before the sun set on the battle. Meanwhile my opponent limped one tank in to cover, and searched for a tie by discarding as many cards as possible to find the end of game card.
The game has a sort of wonderful ebb and flow based on the quality of your hand too. You may play 7 cards lining up the perfect shot with additional fire cards, and a tactics card, followed by discarding the proper cards to load your special ammo, only to watch in horror as your perfectly lined up shot on your opponents turret fails to penetrate. Or how that one shot in the dark because "well, I have nothing else to do" that only hits on a 15 somehow manages to turn a tank inside out like a kernel of metal popcorn.
The game, from a thematic standpoint, begs to be told as a story. I could go on for 10 minutes about the tank that went into the trees, got bogged in the mud and couldn't move, and in a moment of desparation began sniping tank after tank that took the time to draw a bead on it. My opponent and I actually stopped the game on several occasions and took the time to re-build the story of how this duel went before laying down another card.
On the downside, having a hand of cards that doesn't work for you because of a bad draw, especially in a tense moment, feels bad. Realizing the reason you can't fire with your tank is because you simply haven't had a fire-card drawn in your last 3 sets of draws in the pile breaks the magic momentarily. I understand that it's a fog of war mechanic, but the sound of tracks clanking, and whirring of turrets, and staccato thunder of shells being traded stops and it's all just cardboard and cards again until you get a turn where you can get back into the flow of the game.
Gameplay 9/10.
In summary, like most GMT games, Tank Duel is worth beating your head against the rule book. For most war-gamers this is going to be a must own, and while I don't necessarily agree that it's the best war-game in the last 25 years, I will say it's darn close, and easily the best war-game this year.
-
Appreciate the review. Couple of buddies picked this up and I'm looking forward to trying it out real soon.
I prefer games that tell good war stories. It sounds like the rules are worth the grapple which is, at least, encouraging.
Thanks goodness we have this site as an FAQ and posters such as yourself willing to make time for it.
-
The problem, in my opinion, is that during the game play-testing process, a form of shorthand is developed by the designers because they are so intimate with the game that once the final rules set needs to be written, the designers are far too close to the game to develop a comprehensive rules set and that GMT lacks a quality control division to break the game back out into a language and system that we understand.
LET ME HEAR AN, "AMEN", BROTHERS!
This also explains Player Aids that do not really aid new players.
- Can the OP give an example of a wargame rulebook that he considers very good?
-
I have not yet played the game but I did read the rules that were posted online. I found them to read very smoothly and I don't anticipate any problems at all.
Just consider that one man's less informed opinion. I can't say what issues will arise once I finally get it to the table
-
Stephen Glenn wrote:I have not yet played the game but I did read the rules that were posted online. I found them to read very smoothly and I don't anticipate any problems at all.
Just consider that one man's less informed opinion. I can't say what issues will arise once I finally get it to the table
I found the rules to be fantastic and well done. I was able to very easily teach gamers new to this type of gaming.
-
WonderCinz wrote:Can the OP give an example of a wargame rulebook that he considers very good?
As a back info: look at other reviewers of this game.
They all said the rules book in this case is excellent and well structured.
The problem is that (too) many non wargamers these days hop into historical wargames and think they can understand a game with this kind of detail with a Euro like rule book (without case references for example).
Reading skills got a serious hit too with the browsing through social media posts btw. I blame that on all of us...
This is NOT to say many GMT games have some problems with too complicated rules for too complicated games.
It is just so that Tank Duel is not one of these badly written games at all.
The rules book is pretty much top notch (and luckily was confirmed by other reviewers already on this site).
- I too disagree about the rulebook. I find it to be very well written and easy to follow.
-
BraxtonBragg wrote:I too disagree about the rulebook. I find it to be very well written and easy to follow.
Thanks Jason, and all the others. I understand no rulebook is perfect, and we did our best here and are very happy with the result.
By the by, Jason Lindsay (quoted) was the person who introduced me to wargaming at the GMT Weekend a few years ago, so thanks for that too!
- Wibble the ObscureAustralia
-
WonderCinz wrote:Can the OP give an example of a wargame rulebook that he considers very good?Not OP, but the ASL rule book is my gold standard.
Clear, concise, very easy to look up.
If the ASL rules were written any other way the game would be completely unplayable.
-
Wibble the Obscure wrote:WonderCinz wrote:Can the OP give an example of a wargame rulebook that he considers very good?Not OP, but the ASL rule book is my gold standard.
Clear, concise, very easy to look up.
If the ASL rules were written any other way the game would be completely unplayable.
I asked the OP because I'm curious to know what other wargame rulebooks he's seen that he thinks are good. I know different people learn differently, so I'm curious about what works for him.
For context, the Tank Duel rulebook (as well as many other GMT rulebooks) works fine for me. It's not Chad Jensen/John Foley level clarity, but it's still very good. I played my first game with very few rules references, and I think that it will be a very straightforward teach.
- AF Davis(Gargoyl)
-
I've read the rulebook and set up the game but have not had time nor a play partner yet to play this with. I did not find the rulebook as off-putting as, say, "Hitler's Reich," but I agree with the recent video review by Marco that says this is not a beginner's game for a war game.
I think for those who play a lot of war games, we get used to a lot of fiddliness which then lends to exceptions spread throughout a rulebook often due to contingents that come up in a separate section of the rules. This is not an excuse for poorly written rules, only that wargames lend themselves to longer, more recursive layering of rules. However good a rulebook is, a playbook is a necessity for games of anything beyond low complexity, and decent play videos can make all the difference.
That's my two-cents. But the OP makes clear this is a worthy game, as does Marco, and both stress the narrative aspects of gameplay. That's why I bought it--along with drooling anticipation of expansions
-
maudineormsby wrote:BraxtonBragg wrote:I too disagree about the rulebook. I find it to be very well written and easy to follow.
Thanks Jason, and all the others. I understand no rulebook is perfect, and we did our best here and are very happy with the result.
By the by, Jason Lindsay (quoted) was the person who introduced me to waee tgaming at the GMT Weekend a few years ago, so thanks for that too!
You are too kind, Jason. I'm glad to have been part of your wargaming origin story!
-
Ragnar42 wrote:
Finally: If I look up a rule, I want to see the comprehensive set of rules in one place.
Let go of your immediate frustration for 2 seconds and you should be able to easily see that's an impossible request. I have to respond to this abstractly because I haven't seen this particular game yet but ...
At any point in the rules, something has to be the top level heading. The choice is generally between action (e.g. movement, combat) or thing (e.g. armour, infantry). In this toy example either armour and infanty rules are spread out over movement and combat sections, or movement and combat rules are spread out over armour and infantry sections.
-
Ragnar42 wrote:... The only thing I can really gripe about is that GMT sets the industry standards in hex and counter war-gaming, so it is baffling that they would produce chits with squared corners, when they know the average player wants rounded corners on a marker. This seems nit picky, but your average grognard wants the clipped corners ....
Dang millenials ruining everything, now they want to ruin wargames! A *real* grognard plays with squared off counters, with the little ratty bits of carboard still on the counter!
Aw, just teasing. Sort of.
Thanks for the review. This has slowly crept from a "looks neat" to "ordered it". Unfortunately, my FLGS tells me it's out of stock at their distributor. I hope that's a temporary thing. Looking forward to playing it someday soon-ish.
-
