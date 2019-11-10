Recommend
"Combat!" ("Volume 1") is a man-to-man scale solitaire WWII wargame.
I received "Combat!" a couple of days ago and have played the first two introductory scenarios. This is a preliminary review based on that experience, with speculative commentary on some of the game features I have yet to experience, so take it with a grain of salt.
"Ambush!" is one of my favorite games ever - I even did a couple of YouTube "Let's Play" videos for that game. With "Combat!", I was hoping for a similar experience, but with more modern-quality components, mechanisms, and replayability. I wrote this review with comparisons to "Ambush!", for those who have played that game.
Spoiler: So far, I think Combat is pretty great too.
"Combat!" comes with four very large glossy paper maps, six(!) sheets of counters (including large 1" counters for the soldiers), two decks of Order cards (for the American and German sides), a tracking mat and display mat, some dice, a player aid card, and dice. There is a 32-page color rulebook and a 64-page scenario booklet. There are four introductory scenarios and ten regular scenarios in the box.
I think the component quality is very good. I recommend clipping the counters.
Here's a quick shot from my play of the first intro scenario:
Each of the first two introductory scenarios took me about three hours to play. The action was fast-paced and interesting throughout.
Overall comments:
1) Compared to other wargames, I think the game was pretty easy to learn and play. Much easier than say "Fields of Fire" or "Empire of the Sun".
2) By the time I was playing my 2nd game, gameplay was fast and fluid. I was still doing rule look-ups for various orders/situations I hadn't encountered before, but the basic flow of the game was becoming second nature.
3) The player aids were good, but there were a few player aids on BGG that made the game easier for me, so I didn't have to open the rulebook to find the terrain effects chart, for example. I recommend looking in the files section.
4) The game generally provided the personal, "man-to-man combat" experience I was looking for. Different than "Ambush!", but with good features that "Ambush!" lacks as well.
5) The general flow of a turn is:
a) Select a Friendly Card to determine the initiative your various teams will have, which may also include an "Order" effect which can be good or bad
b) Select and place one (of about a dozen) order markers on each of your soldiers
c) Draw an Enemy Card for each enemy soldier to determine what they will do, based on their morale and whether they are in the open or in cover. The first such card drawn for each enemy team determines the initiative for that team.
d) Place markers on the initiative track for each friendly and enemy team
e) (The main phase) For each of four "Impulses":
- For each team (in initiative order):
- For each soldier in that team:
- Execute the action specified on their order marker for that impulse, which may be to do nothing, to move, to shoot, or to do something else
f) Clean-up for the next turn, including executing some orders like Rally or Medical Aid or Plan (to gain more Friendly cards)
Similarities between "Combat!" and "Ambush!":
1) Mechanisms for finding out what an enemy soldier will do (paragraph check in "Ambush!" vs. Order card check in "Combat!") that can surprise you or pose unexpected challenges. Enemies may perform unexpected actions, throwing grenades or charging you when you get close to them, moving in an unexpected direction, even hiding/panicking.
2) The order in which your men and enemies take actions varies every round.
3) Cheering out loud when you roll a hit, and again when the hit turns-out to be a KIA.
4) A variety of terrain with interesting affects on movement and combat.
5) Scenario-specific random events which may occur.
6) You can use grenades and satchel charges but they have special rules which are a bit tricky.
7) You (and the enemy) can run out of ammo
8) You can take (and guard) prisoners
9) Condition levels in "Ambush!" track enemy readiness. In "Combat!", enemy soldiers can be "Waiting" or "Alert" and the enemy in general may be "Prepared" or "Unprepared".
10) You can use a variety of weapons, including crewed weapons like machine guns.
11) I like the maps in both games equally well.
12) Both games have night missions ("Combat!" has flares)
13) Both games have minefields
14) Both games have off-board artillery and mortars
What "Ambush!" does better:
1) You have no idea what enemy forces you will encounter (no "putting counters into a cup") or where (no "possible enemy counters" on the map). Every new hex you enter might trigger just about any kind of sighting or occurrence (and that can vary depending on how "alert" the enemy forces are at the time). These sightings and occurrences are not random, but based on what your soldier might be able to see (or who might now be able to see your soldier).
2) There is a lot of text "story" being related through the paragraphs (e.g. out of nowhere as you are approaching an enemy pillbox, maybe a searchlight comes on and illuminates the area where one of your men just moved).
3) There is a campaign system where your men increase in veterancy (i.e. skills improve) - this has been mentioned as potential to be part of a future expansion to "Combat!" but unknown if that will ever be published.
4) I think the "Ambush!" rules are more clearly written and better organized
5) "Ambush!" includes both friendly and enemy vehicles, as well as bazookas to shoot them with.
6) "Ambush!" has a far greater variety of missions (partially because I have all three expansions for "Ambush!", plus the "Battle Hymn" version of the game for the Pacific Theater). The "Ambush!" missions are also more unique (particularly in the expansions) i.e. "Infiltrate an enemy base in scuba gear and rafts to set explosives aboard some of their patrol boats" in "Ambush!" vs. "Take the Hill" in "Combat!".
7) "Ambush!" has buildings with separate rooms/floors.
What "Combat!" does better:
1) Morale of enemy soldiers is tracked, and this affects the orders they will execute in subsequent turns
2) You can order a soldier to perform suppressive fire against an enemy, which eliminates negative terrain effects on your roll, but can only cause him to make a morale check
3) "Combat!" is easier to learn / less complex
4) "Spotting" (enemy spotting you and vice-versa) is more nuanced vs. the perception check mechanism in Ambush.
5) "Combat!" scenarios are more replayable as there is much more variation in what enemies you will face in which portion of the map, what the enemies might do, etc.
6) There is some interesting card-play (e.g. you can have your leaders "plan" to get you more cards, you can play cards that let you get initiative earlier but sometimes with some negative affects on your squad), there are cards you can play during the turn to pass a check or re-roll a die. There are no "order cards" in "Ambush!".
7) There are light and serious wounds with different effects (in "Ambush!" you are either fresh, wounded, incapacitated, or KIA).
8) Instead of having to "know" that you can move (1/2 your move) and shoot (with a negative modifier) as in "Ambush!", in "Combat!", the "Run and Gun" order includes both movement and shooting (if possible) in various impulses, and denotes the negative modifier right on the order marker.
9) In "Ambush!" you track stance (standing/crouching/prone). In "Combat!", order markers incorporate assumptions about stance (e.g. the cover value you get for hiding in a building (you'd be prone) is very high), if you are shooting (you'd be crouching) the cover value is lower. In "Combat!", if you are Sprinting or "Running and Gunning" across an open field, you are assumed to be standing, if Evading you are crouching, if Sneaking you are crawling.
10) "Combat!" has rifle grenades, smoke grenades, and smoke resulting from regular grenades and artillery.
Miscellaneous pros/cons:
1) The map is more cluttered than in "Ambush!", as each character has an "order" marker on them in "Combat!"
2) Enemy order markers that include movement actions include numbers to indicate which direction the enemy will move. So, for example, when placing enemy order markers, you may need to find a "sneak" order with a "4" on it. This means you need room to sort and spread-out the order markers on your table, and it can take you a while to find the one you need. The counters are double-sided, so the "Sneak 4" order is on the back of the "Sneak 3" order marker, so you are really looking for either a "Sneak 3" or a "Sneak 4" marker. This can slow down the enemy order placement phase if you are playing on a small table or desk.
3) In "Combat!", you assign your soldiers an order at the beginning of the turn which dictates (for the most part) what they will do during 4 impulses. If things don't go as planned, your soldier may not be able to do something you wished they could in a later impulse. This adds an interesting element of planning that is not present in "Ambush!", where you decide each time a soldier can act, what you would like them to do.
Final Thoughts:
Generally, I think Combat! is a fine game. The price was a little high, but there are a lot of maps, counter sheets, and cards, as well as a lot of pages of rules and scenarios - I think it's worth what I payed for it.
- Robert RScotland
-
Hi Jim, thanks for the review, I particularly like #3 of the similarities section.
From reading your review the impression is that whilst both games have distinct similarities, essentially they are each different enough in gameplay, rules and elements to justify having both games.
As you mention in your final thoughts, 'price' which I know I am not alone, in thinking is prohibitive, this factor alone has stopped me from taking the plunge, I'm still hesitant to commit, though. However your comment 'I think it's worth what I paid for it' is very encouraging.
When are you doing a YouTube playthrough?
Regards
Robert
